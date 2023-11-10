What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2023

Things To Do In Zurich Mid November 2023

There is lots on in Zurich! Honold’s Chocolate Tram continues until 12th November, the Expovina Wine Ships are on until 16th November, the Basler Herbstmesse is on in Basel until 12th November and the Illuminarium, the first of the Christmas / Winter events is on now from 9th November – 23rd December. On 11th November the impressive Richterswil Räbeliechtli Turnip Parade takes place and you can see more details of Autumn Festivals here. And if you fancy taking part in the Samichlaus Schwimmen event tickets go on sale on Monday 13th November.

Many of the ice skating rinks have opened and Secret Dinner Zurich is on now and continues till 23rd December. Tickets are also on sale for the Lieutenant of Inishmore by Zurich’s English Speaking Theatre – so do go along and support this enthusiastic group. Another great production is Disney’s Lion King – in the original English language version & tickets are on sale for this too!

For those of you who have recently arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. And if you’re looking for a fondue check our 🫕 Fondue Guide here. If the weather turns to rain, you can find some ☔️ rainy day ideas and activities see here. If you’re looking for a great Pilates teacher – read all about Patumbah Pilates with Heather Steele here and if you’re looking for interior design inspiration for your home check out Spectroom and Rivage Interior here. And if any of you are thinking of changing your health insurance you will need to act before the end of November – see some information further down in this article.

FAMILY EXCURSIONS

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. See this Instagram reel of our recent trip to Stresa and Lake Maggiore in Italy by train from Zurich – and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas in Zurich and beyond.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

The Illuminarium is on in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum from 9th November – 30th December and the Christmas Markets mostly open on 23rd November – see here.

The Singing Christmas Tree and the Lucy Christmas Lights both go on on 23rd November too. The Stadelhofen Pyramid arrives on the same day and the Christmas “Santa” Swimming for the brave!) in the Limmat is on 3rd December. If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland Christmas Presents – check out these posters here.

EVENT LISTINGS

HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE BELLEVUE: The Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich Bellevue from now until 10th March 2024. Why not visit this unique institution on Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here.

LIT TURNIP PARADE RICHTERSWIL ZURICH 11th NOVEMBER: The biggest lit turnip parade (above) or "Räbeliechtli Richterswil" takes place on 11th November in Richterswil, Zurich. It will be busy so the best option is to take the train or boat to get there. Read all about it here.

HONOLD’S SCHOGGI TRAM 3rd – 12th NOVEMBER: Honold’s ever popular Chocolate Tram, the “Schoggi Tram” continues in Zurich until 12th November. To find out all about the Schoggi tram and to create your own DIY experience if you were unable to get tickets, take a look here.

ZURICH STREET PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURICH HB TILL 12th NOV: The popular Zurich street Park Food Festival is back at Zurich HB from 7th – 12th November. See details here.

BASEL HERBSTMESSE TILL 12th NOVEMBER: The biggest Autumn fair in the whole of Switzerland, the Basler Herbstmesse is on in Basel on 12th November. Read all about it here.

CHRISTMAS PHOTO SESSIONS BOOK NOW – 12th NOVEMBER: Whether you’re looking for incredible pictures for your holiday card, some Christmas-themed gifts for family and friends, or to begin a tradition of your family’s annual photo to display over the holidays, this is the perfect chance. Photos will be taken on Sunday ( November 5th & 12th) from 13:00 -18.00 at Streitholzstr 7, 8057 Zürich. To Book your session, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo

SAMICHLAUS SCHWIMMEN TICKETS GO ON PRE-SALE 13th NOV: On 13th November the tickets for the Samichlaus Schwimmen on 3rd December go on pre-sale. The tickets go fast so be quick to avoid disappointment. Find out all about it here.

JUCKER FARM SCULPTURES AT BÄCHLIHOF TILL MID NOVEMBER: And see photos of the Women’s Power Pumpkin exhibition here.

EXPOVINA WINE SHIPS TILL 16th NOV: The Expovina wine ships will be in Zurich until 16th November. Don’t miss! They offer a wonderful opportunity to taste wine in a unique location. Read all about Expovina here.

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE BY MARTIN MCDONAGH 8th -18th NOV: Don’t miss out on this Tony and Olivier Award-winning play in English. What happens when Mad Padraic’s cat is knocked over on an empty road in Ireland? Padraic loves his cat more than anything and someone is going to pay. This dark comedy is full of cutting dialogue and a fast-paced plot, touching on a serious subject while adding a bit of satirical insanity. Read all about the play and see full details here. ART PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION PHOTOBASTEI 9th – 19th NOV: Art Photography Exhibition “In My Mind” created by Irina and Slava Skripnik. At the exhibition you will see 40 large format art prints created between 2015 and 2023. Location: Photobastei, Sihlquai 125, CH-8005, Zürich. From 9th-19th November Vernissage: 9th November 6pm. Free entry. TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG OPEN NOW: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opened on 3rd November. Read all about it here. SPORT SHOP TIME OUT NOW OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON SKI KIT: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster is ready for the Ski and Snow season with top ski brands and expert advice from English speaking staff. THE place to go for all skiers and mountains lovers!

OH LA LA SHOW IN ZURICH KLOTEN TILL 19th NOV: Oh La La is an acrobatic and dance show for over 16s only which takes place in Kloten every Autumn. Oh La La is an acrobatic and dance show for over 16s only which takes place in Kloten every Autumn. See the impressions by photographer Geoff Pegler here.

AMERICAN WOMENS CLUB ZURICH THANKSGIVING DINNER – SUNDAY, 19TH NOV: Join the exclusive Thanksgiving Potluck on 19th November starting at 15.00 for a family-friendly feast! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and savor the flavours of the season at the AWCZ’s Clubhouse, Höschgasse 58, 8008 Zurich. Sign up online here.

BLICKFANG DESIGN FAIR AT KONGRESSHAUS 17th -19th NOV: The Blickfang Design fair is back at the Kongresshaus Zurich from 17th – 19th November. See all the info here.

CASINO ROYALE MONTENEGRO SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Tickets are selling fast for Secret Dinner in Zurich and some dates have already sold out. The theme this year is Casino Royale Montenegro and it's a wonderful idea to go with friends or as a couple and a fabulous idea for a company Christmas do. See details and find out more here.

MUSEE VISIONNAIRE CELEBRATES 10 YEARS: The Musée Visionnaire is celebrating 10 years with a very special exhibition. You can find out more here.

LION KING – TICKETS ON SALE NOW: The Lion King will be in at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from 23rd November until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here.

SWISS AUTUMN FESTIVALS: Check out more Swiss Autumn Festivals here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN NOW OPEN FOR THE WINTER SEASON : Frau Gerolds Garten is now open for the Winter Season. Read all about it here. AWCZ CHRISTMAS MARKET – SUNDAY, 26th NOVEMBER: Bring your friends and family to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or Glühwein, stock up on delicious baked goods to take home, send your kids to the Activity Lounge while you can shop and browse the exclusive mini market with various vendors from the Zürich area. You will be able to find affordable goods for everyone on your Christmas list! Swing by the AWCZ Clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) anytime between 11:00-17:00. See details here.

THE TRADITIONAL ONION MARKET (ZIBELEMARIT) IN BERN 27th NOVEMBER: One Swiss tradition really worth a day out is a trip to the Onion Market in Bern. It takes place on Monday 27th November and is definitely worth a visit. See all the details here.

PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.

VISIT BERWERK KÄPFNACH HORGEN BEFORE END OF NOVEMBER: Just a reminder to visit the Käpfnach Mine in Horgen before it closes for the season at the end of November. It makes for a great family outing. Find out all about it here.

DON’T FORGET HEALTH INSURANCE CHANGES 2024: You should have received your new policy for 2024 by the end of October,with all the relevant increases. If you want, you can compare your health insurance on the independent Swiss Confederation link Priminfo.ch. If you wish to get a better deal for 2024 your letter of termination needs to be received by your insurance company by the end of November.

SUPPLEMENTARY INSURANCE (LCA): If basic health insurance is comparable in terms of benefits (but not services), the supplementary insurance is completely different and varies conisderlably from one company to another. According to independent online comparison sites (such as moneyland.ch, comparis.ch and the VZ VermögensZentrum), Helsana has been rated as one of the best for value for money. You can get a free no obligation quote from an English speaking Helsana consultant by clicking here. Please note: Never cancel your supplementary insurance until you have been accepted by your new insurance company.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 2nd & 3rd DEC: Each year the American Women’s Club of Zurich offers children the opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa. We have a professional photographer, backdrops, and a very friendly, approachable Santa. Photos will be taken on Saturday and Sunday (December 2nd & 3rd) from 9:00-13:00 and from 14:00-18:00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). Photos cost 30/35 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ members and 45/50 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ non-members. To reserve your time slot, please contact Lyla at: awczlylat@gmail.com.

MANY ICE SKATING RINKS NOW OPEN: Many of the city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.

PHOTOS OF THE FREE OPERA LIGHT SHOW IN ZURICH: If you missed the free audio visual light show projected onto the facade of the Opera House in Zurich last weekend. Read all about it and see photos here.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH – BOOK FAIR – SAT 16th DECEMBER: Come join the American Women’s Club or Zurich at our clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) on the 16th December from 10.00-17.00! We’ll have a Book Fair which will feature a wide selection of new English books for children. The Book Fair is open to members and non-members. To find out more visit our website.

THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG TILL 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.

KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Before the hiking season ends … A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at this selection of 6 circular hikes here.

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

A TRIP TO THE UNSPOILT VALLEY AOSTA: Yvonne recently visited the beautiful, unspoilt, French (& Italian of course) speaking area of Italy and had a wonderful time hiking, touring and sampling the local produce. Read all about her adventures here.

BLAUSEE IN AUTUMN: If you’re quick you should still be able to catch the beauts of Blausee in its Autumn splendour. See more photos and information here.

A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNA: The Stunning lake of Palpuogna is a wonderful place to visit in Autumn and Winter and in 2007 Lai da Palpuogna was voted the most beautiful place in Switzerland. Read all about it here.

LATEST UPDATE ON THE GOTTHARD BASE TUNNEL AND JOURNEYS TO TICINO: See the latest updates her on the repairs which are still ongoing to the Gotthard Base tunnel following the rail accident a few weeks ago. See details here.

AUTUMN TREAT – VERMICELLE: How about treating yourself to a wonderful Vermicelle tart? Read all about this typical Swiss Autumn treat here.

FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.