Zurich Hauptbahnhof Voted Europe’s Best Railway Station

In a recent international comparison, Swiss railway stations have once again secured top rankings. Zurich’s Main Station clinches the top spot, with Bern also making it to the podium.

Zurich Achieves Number One Spot in the European Railway Station Index

Zurich’s Main Station, known as Zurich Hauptbahnhof or more affectionately as “Zurich HB”, with its iconic and very colourful Niki de St Phalle guardian angel, has been crowned the best railway station in Europe once again, with Bern securing the third position. According to the European Railway Station Index, the five least passenger-friendly stations are all in Germany.

Zurich HB Beats Vienna Railway Station to the Top Spot

Zurich’s Main Station comfortably leads with 102 points, ahead of Vienna’s Main Station with 94 points. The study reveals that Bern, along with Berlin’s Main Station, shares the third place. This achievement marks a double podium presence for Switzerland.

Fun Facts and History of Zurich Main Station:

Architectural Marvel: The station’s neoclassical building, dating back to 1871, is a marvel of 19th-century architecture. Its iconic arches and vast hallways have been a welcoming sight for travellers for over a century.

Cultural Hub: Beyond its transportation role, the station has evolved into a cultural hub, hosting various events throughout the year, including the famous Christkindlimarkt, a Christmas market that transforms the station into a winter wonderland.

Green Initiative: Zurich Main Station is at the forefront of eco-friendly travel, with numerous green initiatives including energy-efficient lighting and a strong focus on promoting public transport to reduce carbon emissions.

The Study Evaluated 50 of the Busiest Railway Stations in Europe

The study evaluated the 50 busiest railway stations in Europe. Factors such as ticketing services, shopping facilities, accessibility for disabled persons, connection options, and free Wi-Fi availability were crucial for the rankings.

The Lowest Performing Railway Stations Were in Germany

Germany’s Essen, Berlin Ostkreuz, Berlin Zoologischer Garten, Munich-Pasing, and Bremen stations ranked lowest in passenger comfort, primarily due to significant delays and waiting times. In Bremen, two-fifths of all trains experienced delays exceeding five minutes.

*** Articles You May Like ***

*******************************