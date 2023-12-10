Updated for 2023

10 Top Places To Drink Hot Chocolate in Zurich

Plus One Bonus one!

Hot chocolate is one of the most popular daytime drinks in Zurich and here is a guide to 10 of the top places to drink it in Zurich. We’ve also included a bonus one which only has limited availability every Autumn – and you can find more details below. But what exactly is hot chocolate ? It has a rich history and originated in the ancient cultures of Central and South America, where cocoa beans were highly prized. The original hot chocolate drink was quite different from what we know today – it was a bitter concoction made from ground cocoa beans mixed with water and spices. It was believed to have medicinal and aphrodisiac properties. You can find out all about the origins of hot chocolate and chocolate in general by visiting the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum in Zurich.

When cocoa was introduced to Europe in the 16th century, sugar was added to counteract its natural bitterness, transforming it into the sweet, warm hot chocolate we love today. In Zurich and around the world, hot chocolate is a popular drink, served in a variety of ways, perhaps most indulgently with whipped cream on top!

So, when in Zurich, on a cold winter’s day what could be better than curling up in a cosy café with a delicious, warm and comforting hot chocolate or “Heisse Schoggi” as it’s called here. As well as being perfect for cold days, hot chocolate is also popular in summer too, either as a morning treat or as a cozy bedtime drink while lounging at home. If you want to make the perfect hot chocolate at home take a look here – but if you’d rather enjoy it in cafe take a look below!

Confiserie Honold

Opened in 1905, Confiserie Honold famous for its handmade pralinés and truffles and its delicious pastries, savouries and its special Pain de Gênes, an almond sponge cake which marries perfectly with Honold’s very delicious rich hot chocolate. This really is one of the top places to drink an authentic Swiss hot chocolate in Zurich

Address: Rennweg 53, 8001 Zürich

Telephone: +41 44 211 52 58

Website: www.honold.ch

Open: Mon-Sat 8:00 – 17:00, closed Sundays

Milchbar

Set back in a little park just off Paradeplatz, the Milchbar is in an ideal spot for shoppers on Bahnhofstrasse, offering hot a wonderful hot chocolate in a cozy setting. Get it topped off with whipped cream for the full experience !

Address: Kappelergasse 16, 8001 Zürich

Website: www.milchbar.ch

Open: Mon-Fri 6:30 – 22:00, Sat 8:00 – 22:00, Sun 10:00 – 20:00

Confiserie Sprüngli

Known for its high-quality chocolate, this Zurich institution offers home-made hot chocolate made of 70% dark chocolate with whipped cream and a Chocolate Dalgona with hazelnut crunch and grand cru chocolate foam.

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 21, 8001 Zürich

Telephone: +41 44 224 46 16

Website: www.spruengli.ch

Open: Mon-Fri 8:30 – 18:30, Sat 9:00 – 18:30, Sun 9:00 – 17:00.

Schwarzenbach

A specialty gourmet store, Schwarzenbach offers a variety of hot chocolates, including unique flavors like Chai, Orange, Caramel, Ginger, and Chili.

Address: Münstergasse 17/19, 8001 Zürich

Telephone: +41 44 261 13 15

Email: info@schwarzenbach.ch

Open: Mon-Fri 9:00 – 18:30, Sat 9:00 – 17:00, closed Sundays

Café & Conditorei 1842

A traditional cafe in a 13th-century building, known for its classic hot chocolate with whipped cream and a charming interior. Do check out the antique cash register! Is this the cosiest place in Zurich for a hot chocolate?

Address: Napfgasse 4, 8001 Zürich

Telephone: 044 251 51 50

Website: www.cafe1842.ch

Open: Daily 9:00 – 19:00.

Vanini Swiss Chocolate

For a Swiss Italian twist, why not visit Vanini just off Bahnhofstrasse? An artisanal chocolate producer known for its “Cioccolata Calda con panna” (hot chocolate with cream) and fresh chocolate.

Address: Kuttelgasse 17, 8001 Zürich

Website: www.vanini1871.ch

Open: Mon-Fri 09.00 – 19.00, Sat 10.00 – 19.00, Sun 12.00 – 18.00

Café Noir & Garçoa Chocolate

Check out this locate for a Garçoa chili hot chocolate, known for its rich and dark flavour and a spicy kick!

Address: Neugasse 33, 8005 Zürich

Website: www.cafe-noir.ch

Open: Mon-Fri 7.00 – 21.00, Sat 8.30 – 18.00, closed Sundays.

Café Felix

A popular local and tourist venue with a very floral interior offering a range of confectionery and hot drinks. Do enjoy their hot chocolate topped with cream!

Address: Bellevueplatz 5, 8001 Zürich

Telephone: +41 44 251 80 60

Website: www.cafefelix.ch

Open: Mon-Sat 9:00 – 11:00, Sun 9:00 – 7:00.

Barchetta at the Hotel Storchen

Enjoy a lovely hot chocolate with a view of the Ricer Limmat at barchetta at the Hotel Storchen. For the best views sit outside on the fluffy sheepskins whilst sipping your hot chocolate.

Address: Weinplatz 2, CH-8001 Zurich

Telephone: +41 44 227 27 27

Website: www.storchen.ch/en/eat-drink/barchetta

The Bonus One – The Schoggi Tram – Only in Autumn

In addition to the 10 Top Places To Drink Hot Chocolate in Zurich is this very special one! The bonus one is the Schoggi Tram by Honold’s which operates only for 9 or 10 day in early November. You can read all about the Honold’s Chocolate Tram here.

Have we missed any of your favourites out? If so let us know in the comments below!

Please note all opening times etc were correct at time of going to press but do check the websites before visiting to be on the safe side.

