Home Christmas Enjoy Delicious Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich
ChristmasFood and DrinkThings To DoWhat's On

Enjoy Delicious Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich

Cooked Turkey Take Away in Zurich Switzerland for Christmas

by newinzurich
0 comment

Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich

As we head towards Christmas and New Year there is so much to prepare and organise. However did you know that for Christmas or New Year ( anytime from 23rd November 2023 until 8th January 2024) you can order a ” Turkey Take Away” from the Park Hyatt in Zurich? That’s right, you can get a perfectly cooked turkey and trimmings, all beautifully prepared for you and your guests, by the wonderful chefs at the hotel. Just think how a delicious cooked Christmas or New Year Turkey from the Park Hyatt could save you time and worry!

Park Hyatt take away turkey for Christmas or New Year

Choice of Turkey or Goose

And if you prefer Goose to Turkey that’s also fine – as both birds are available to order. The Turkey and Goose are each designed to be suitable for 4 – 6 people and if you have a larger crowd coming you might want to order two, or maybe one of each. You can see all the details here. 

Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away with All The Trimmings

In addition to the bird you choose, for the Christmas Take Away at the Park Hyatt, there is a great choice of fresh side dishes as well as desserts too. There are Green Beans with veal bacon, roasted pumpkin, creamed Savoy cabbage, braised red cabbage, creamy mushrooms and roasted new potatoes to choose from. For dessert you can have homemade Christmas Stollen or homemade Pumpkin Pie. You can even add champagne to the order too! So whether you’re looking for a turkey or goose for Christmas or New Year, or anytime in between up till 8th January, why not order one now from the Park Hyatt Zurich?
Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich

A Take Away Turkey Takes Away The Stress

So if you feel you deserve a relaxed Christmas or New Year, ordering a Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away could be a great solution.  It could be a wonderful way to treat yourself and your loved ones to a special feast at home. Forget worrying about over or under-cooking your roast, or whether it will actually fit in your small Swiss oven, and concentrate instead on enjoying the day!
Enjoy Delicious Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich

Order 48 Hours In Advance

You can order online here – but do make sure to order your Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away 48 hours in advance!

Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich

When: From 23rd November till 8th  January 2024

What: Turkey or Goose & trimmings. You can also order desserts and champagne too.

How:  You can book online here or for further information or bookings, please call+41 43 883 1075 or  you can email here.  Don’t forget to send the order form with your email.

Prices:

Turkey for 4-6 people CHF 269

Goose for 4 – 6 people CHF 259

Where To Collect: The Lobby Lounge, Park Hyatt Zurich

Full Address For Collection: Beethovenstrasse 21, 8002 Zürich

Visit the website to order your Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away from Park Hyatt Zurich here

Thanksgiving Turkey Idea:

Enjoy Thanksgiving Turkey at the Park Hyatt

You might also be interested to know that you can enjoy a Thanksgiving Turkey dinner on 23rd November either to take home or to enjoy in the Lobby Lounge at the Park Hyatt Hotel. The price is CHF 135 per person and you can find the menu here!

With some photos courtesy of Park Hyatt Hotel

The Märlitram Children’s Tram in Zurich 2023

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich 2023

***************************

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Mid December to Christmas...

Gerry Hofstetter and Zurich’s Advent Wreath of Peace...

WOW Museum X-mas Rally Through Zurich

New Year Marathon Zurich – Neujahrsmarathon Zürich

Lichterschwimmen in Zurich 2023

The Märlitram Children’s Tram in Zurich 2023

The Top Christmas Events in Zurich for 2023

Christmas Markets Guide to Zurich and Switzerland 2023

Disney The Lion King at Theater 11 In...

Musical Advent Calendar at the Opera House Zurich...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus