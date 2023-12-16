Disney The Lion King at Theater 11 In Zurich

English Language Version of The Lion King in Switzerland

Disney’s much loved musical, The Lion King, is coming to Zurich on 23rd November. Best of all, it is in the original English language version. Tickets are already selling like hotcakes, with over 50,000 already purchased. Even before it has opened, the musical’s run has already been extended to 10th March 2024!

Photo by Johan Persson ©Disney

This musical masterpiece, filled with innovative creativity and imaginative storytelling has captivated over 110 million viewers across the globe. The Lion King, which recounts Simba’s journey from an audacious lion cub to become the majestic Lion King will be performing at Theater 11 Zurich from 23rd November 2023 to 10th March 2024.

Director Julie Taymor, known for her innovative theatrical productions, has brought an array of vibrant characters, elaborate masks, and dramatic puppets to life on stage. Her Broadway production, initially showcased in 1997, has since performed on stages in 25 different productions, in nine languages, across the globe. Taymor’s version of the Lion King encapsulates the essence of the African savannah, and reimagines one of the most adored animated films ever made.

Photo ©Disney

The cast originates from 17 countries, with Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, alongside stars such as Nokwanda Khuzwayo as Nala and Jean-Luc Guizonne as Mufasa, enthralling audiences with their wonderful portrayals of beloved characters.

In a delicate blend of traditional African rhythms, choral harmonies, and contemporary western pop, composers Elton John, Tim Rice, and South African marvel, Lebo M, have created a musical score that resonates with the heartbeat of Africa. Memorable tracks like the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and the deeply moving “Shadowland”, provide an experience that resonates with young and old alike.

Disney’s The Lion King will illuminate the stage at Theater 11 in Zurich, inviting you into a world where the circle of life dictates the rhythm of the wild plains of the Serengeti. From the lively performaces of Timon and Pumbaa to the solemn wisdom of Rafiki, each moment on stage is a carefully curated spectacle.

Photo by Johan Persson ©Disney

In the words of Freddy Burger, co-organizer and owner of Freddy Burger Management, “There is no second work like Disney The Lion King.” Don’t miss the unrivalled opportunity to be enthralled by this global musical phenomenon.

As the opening night gets closer, tickets are bound to be selling fast, so don’t miss this opportunity to secure your seats as soon as you can. So why not book your tickets for a soul-stirring journey through the plains of Africa with Simba, Nala, and the entire pride, and seize your chance to watch this fabulous show? For more details on schedules, seating plans, and ticket purchases, visit www.thelionking.ch, or call Ticketcorner on 0900 800 800 and via the usual advance booking offices, as well as www.ticketcorner.ch.

And of course, tickets to The Lion King make perfect gifts for friends and family of all ages – what better Christmas present could you have than a ticket to this wonderful musical?

Photo by Brinkhoff and Mogenburg ©Disney

DISNEY THE LION KING in Zurich

When: Theater 11 Zurich, November 23, 2023, to March 10, 2024

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, each at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, each at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Exact schedule and seating plan see www.thelionking.ch

Ticket prices: From CHF 77 to CHF 187

Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes incl. break

Language: English original version

Tickets: Ticketcorner 0900 800 800 (CHF 1.19/min, landline rate) and usual advance booking offices and www.ticketcorner.ch

Website: Visit the Lion King Website for further information www.thelionking.ch

See a quick preview in this short video here:

With photos courtesy of Disney

This is a Sponsored Article

