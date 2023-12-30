Exhibition: The Seegfrörni on Lake Zurich – When Lake Zurich Froze Over

The Seegfrörni on Lake Zurich 1963 – An Extraordinary Natural Phenomenon and a Major Social Event

There’s a very interesting FREE exhibition currently on at the Ortsmuseum in Meilen until 24th March 2024. It’s all about the “Seegfrörni” of 1963, when Lake Zurich froze over and the lake became a real meeting point and a major social phenomenon.

The exhibition takes place on the ground floor of the Ortsmuseum in Meilen and please note the general opening times are on Wednesdays from 4pm til 6pm and on Sundays from 2pm – 5pm. The exhibition is also open on the first Saturday of every month from 2pm till 5pm. So do plan in advance if you fancy going!

At the exhibition you will discover how the Seegfrörni unfolded in 1963, marvel at the atmospheric photographs by Carl Kaufmann, and listen to first-hand accounts recalling memorable aspects of the event. The exhibition showcases the unique experience of a Seegfrörni on Lake Zurich through objects from sports, arts, culture, history, and historical film footage. Below, in the video, the Pfenninger family can be seen enjoying the frozen lake with a push sledge, which is also on display in the exhibition.

It has been 60 years since the Seegfrörni last took place and another occurrence has become increasingly unlikely. In this context, the exhibition also addresses issues related to climate change. In the vaulted cellar, you’ll find contemporary art by Ursula Palla and huber.huber, alongside a Virtual Reality station focusing on glacier melting at the Great Aletsch Glacier. You also have the opportunity to learn more about Meilen energy efficiency initatives and to reflect on your own consumption habits.

​

Exhibition: The Seegfrörni on Lake Zurich – When Lake Zurich Froze Over

Where: Ortsmuseum Meilen

Address: Kirchgasse 14, 8706 Meilen

When: 12th November 2023 – 24th March 2024

Opening Times:

Wednesdays: 16:00 – 18:00

Sundays: 14:00 – 17:00

First Saturday of each month: 14:00 – 17:00

Exhibition Closed:

16th December 2023 – 10th January 2024 (Christmas Break)

14th February – 25th February 2024 (Sporting Break)

Admission: Free

Website: Visit the Ortsmusem Meilen website here for further information

Photos courtesy of the Ortsmuseum Meilen

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************