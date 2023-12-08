Gerry Hofstetter and Zurich’s Advent Wreath of Peace 2023

This December, Zurich’s famous light artist Gerry Hofstetter will transform the church towers of the Grossmünster, Fraumünster, and St. Peter’s into a unique “Advent Wreath of Peace 2023”. Every Saturday from 2nd to 23rd December, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., one of the four towers will light up like a giant red candle.

Zurich is known for its glittering Christmas lights during the Advent season and there is always something on from great Christmas events to Christmas Markets. However, this year there is an special attraction with the Advent Wreath of Peace. Hofstetter, renowned for lighting up the Matterhorn during the corona pandemic, brings this new spectacle to life.

The “Advent Wreath of Peace 2023” along the Limmat is more than just a display; it’s a message of unity and support, especially meaningful considering the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Hofstetter’s work will include themed projections on the towers, turning them into a symbol of peace.

St. Peter’s Church also plays a part in this event. On Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., it offers a space for reflection and discussion about peace with various pastors, or simply a moment of personal contemplation.

To further extend the impact of this initiative, an internationally acclaimed photographer will document the event. His photos will be sold at a special exhibition at Wasserkirche on 18th January 2024, with proceeds going to a Zurich Charity.

This initiative, initiated by Christoph Sigrist, pastor at Grossmünster, is an open invitation to everyone in Zurich during the Advent season to join in this unique peace initiative. It’s a chance to come together and spread a message of hope and reconciliation in these challenging times.

Dates and Times:



Saturday 2nd December 2023, 5 -8pm

Die Kirche St. Peter – a symbol for peace

Saturday 9th December 2023, 5 -8pm

Das Grossmünster – a symbol for tolerance

Saturday 16th December 2023, 5 -8pm

Das Fraumünster – a symbol of diversity

Saturday 23rd December 2023, 5 -8pm

Das Grossmünster, das Fraumünster + der St. Peter – a Symbol of solidarity

For more information, please visit the website in German here.

