Some Ideas on How to Celebrate New Year In Zurich

If you’re in Zurich over the New Year there are lots of activities to get involved in – take a look below to get some ideas and inspiration:

People travel from far and wide to witness the beautiful New Year Fireworks over Lake Zurich. The celebrations begin in the afternoon of New Year’s Eve. Unlike most cities where the fireworks begin on the stroke of midnight, in Zurich they don’t start until 20 minutes past! You can buy tickets to have a VIP grandstand view (and there are various dining options too) or you can simply find a great vantage point around the lake or in the old town and watch and enjoy. There are lots of food and drink vendors all around so you are sure not to go hungry! It is now forbidden to bring your own fireworks into the city for safety reasons. The firework display lasts until 12.35am.

New Year Fireworks 2023/2024 Program

​Of course one of the classic ways to celebrate New Year in Zurich is by going down to the lake to watch the fireworks. This year Zurich’s New Year Fireworks will be back with an impressive spectacle over Lake Zurich. There is a special ticketed area at Bürkliplatz – but most of the lake area is open for you to choose wherever you want to stand. This is the rough outline of the timetable of events:

14.00 – 03.00 – From 2pm there will be public festivities all around the Zurich lake basin

20:00 – 00.19 – From 8pm many bars will be playing music

23.40 – 23.58 – At 11.40pm the church bells in the city of Zurich will start ringing out the old year

23.59 – At 23.59 there will be a 10 second countdown

00.19 – At 19 minutes past midnight the lights will go out in preparation for the fireworks

00.20 – 00.35 – At 20 minutes past midnight the fireworks will go off around Lake Zurich!

00:35- 02.30 – At 00.35 there will be music in the festival grounds ( please note tickets are required for the enclosure)

03.00 – At 3am all the official New Year celebrations end

04.00 – Last public transport runs

Find out more (in German) here.

NEW YEAR’S MARATHON ZURICH 2023 – 2024

If you’re feeling sporty you may want to celebrate New Year in Zurich by running? Zurich’s annual New Year’s Marathon takes place at midnight on 31st December through to the 1st January 2020.

Online registrations for the Marathon usually closes on 27th December at 23h59.

Late registrations can sometimes take place on 31st December from 7pm – 11pm in the sports hall.

Find out all about it here.

You can read more about the Marathon here.

OTHER NEW YEAR’S EVE ACTIVITIES:

LIECHTTRÄUM ILLUMINATIONS ACROSS & DIFFERENT BUILDINGS

This year on 30th December and on 1st and 2nd January there will be special “LiechtTräum” Illuminations across 6 of Zurich’s landmark buildings: the Opera House, Stadthaus, Stadhausquai 1, St Peter’s Church, the Fraumünster and the Grossmünster. The projections will be of art by Swiss artists and will take place on 31st December and on 1st and 2nd of January. See all the details here.

New Year’s Eve Concert at Tonhalle 2023

If you fancy listening to classical music there is a New Year’s Eve Concert at the Tonhalle with Alondra de la Parra, which you can enjoy. Find out more here.

The Lion King Show in Zurich

Or how about getting tickets to see the Lion King in English in Zurich at Theater 11. Take a look here.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise on Lake Zurich

There are a number of dinner cruises takin place on Lake Zurich on New Year’s Ever and as well as a celebratory dinner you usually get to enjoy the fireworks directly on the lake. Find out all about the ZSG New Year’s Eve Cruises on lake here.

New Year’s Gala Dinner at The Dolder Grand

If you’d like to dress up and push the boat out, how about a Gala Dinner at the Dolder Grand and a stay overnight at the hotel?

New Year’s Menu at A Zurich Restaurant

Alternatively, why not book a table at one of your favourite restaurants in Zurich or try a new one? At this time of year many restaurants offer a special menu.

Party The Night Away At A Zurich Night Club

Check out this list of Zurich night clubs with special New Year parties. Most of them open their doors at 10pm or 11pm. Visit the websites here to see if they have any “Silvesterpartys” .

Silvesterkläuse Celebrations in Appenzell (NB as 31st is a Sunday this is now taking place on 30th December!!!)

Alternatively why not take a trip to Urnäsch in Appenzell and see the customary New Year Festival which takes usually place on 31st December- however, since 31st is a Sunday, it will now take place on 30th December this year. (and again on 13th January). Read all about it here.

Please check for the latest updates on the event here.

Dine At Home With A Cooked Turkey from Park Hyatt

Another alternative to to dine at home with a ready Cooked Turkey from the Park Hyatt Hotel

Enjoy A Fondue at Home

Or maybe you fancy a Cheese Fondue from Fondue Wyssmüller.

You might also want to order some champagne and maybe some Swiss Vins Vaudois wine too?

Dinner For One – Same Procedure As Always

Of course, if all else fails you could simply watch the cult short film “Dinner For One” On TV. Find out all about it here.

We hope you like these ideas on how to celebrate New Year in Zurich and wish you a very happy and healthy 2024!

