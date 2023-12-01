Last Minute Christmas Gifts

In Zurich

Have you got all your gifts ready for Christmas? If not, here are some ideas which you should be able to find in the shops right up till Christmas Eve – and some you can buy online. If you’ve already bought everything, why not take a look anyway as there are also some good ideas for birthdays too!

LEUCHTURM1917 JOURNAL FOR A WELL PLANNED NEW YEAR – If you’re planning to get organised in 2024 perhaps you fancy a Leuchturm1917 journal. You can find them in all good stationery and department stores. See their range here.

POSTERS OF ZURICH OR SWITZERLAND FOR CHRISTMAS OR NEW YEAR: If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland Christmas Presents – check out these posters here:

PURE BEAUTY SPA – how about the gift of pampering? From nails to massage to facials, brows, eyelashes, micro-needling, lypmphatic drainage and more. Pure Beauty Spa has gift cards and special beauty packages. They also have some great beauty gift packs which make ideal presents as well as special offers. See here for more information.

SPORTS SHOP TIME OUT FOR ALL THINGS SPORTY – Whether you’re after some brand new skis, ski boots, a ski jacket, goggles or maybe the latest”ON” sports shoes, Sports Shop Time Out is able to help – and they all speak English. Why not pop by (they are closed on Mondays) and see what they have in store? They are located at Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster, Switzerland and they also sell gift vouchers. Visit their website here.

A VOUCHER FOR A FAMILY PORTRAIT – A family portrait make a perfect present for parents and relatives and for your own family too. Why not contact Carmen to arrange a sitting in Zurich, either outdoors or in her studio? She sells gift vouchers for Christmas. Find out more here.

SWISSLINE SKINCARE AND FACIALS – SwissLine has a wonderful range of top quality skincare products but one of our favourites has to be the Intelligence Recovery Serum. It’s the perfect antidote to stressful work days, too little sleep or too much travel. Find our more about this miraculous serum here. Alternatively you might like to book a Winter Skin treat – the Swissline “Grand Soin Au Collagene Pur ” deep collagen facial at Dermis Hautklinik in Zurich. Read all about it here.

SWISS CHOCOLATE – Lots of Great Choices! Check out two of our favourites !

Honold’s Chocolate – How about Lotti’s Best? It’s one of the best selling chocolates at Honold’s chocolate shop in Rennweg. A mixture of flakey nougat, fleur de sel, tonka bean – all enveloped in silky Criollo de Venezuela and milk chocolate with edible gold dust. Delicious! Or maybe you’d prefer some of the special Christmas persian inspired white chocolate with nuts and berries or a gift box? Take a look here or even better pop into their store in 53 Rennweg, 8001 Zurich, or in Küsnacht, Witikon or Zurichberg. Please note that Honold is open on Sunday 24th December at the Rennweg 53 branch in the morning too! See their Chocolate range here.

Teuscher – this Zurich based chocolate maker’s champagne truffles are quite simply wonderful! Made to the traditional family recipe using Dom Perignon champagne no less, they are to die for! If you haven’t tried them yet – it’s time you did! Teuscher is at Bahnhofstrasse 46, 8001 Zurich and Storchengasse 9, 8001 Zurich. Website here.

TURICUM: A NEW BOOK ABOUT ZURICH: What makes the place we call home? Does a city have its own hidden DNA? The book «Turicum» is all about the city of Zurich with its 420,000 inhabitants from over 172 nations. Yadolah Dodgeportrays people who have a close relationship with this city. They show us their working world and tell us about their relationship with Zurich. Turicum is out now in all good bookshops and would make a great Christmas or New Year present for a fan of Zurich.

ZÜRCHER TIERSCHUTZ – If you’re an animal lover maybe you would like to give the present of a loving home to an animal. The Zürcher Tierschutz is an animal rescue centre in Zurich, which is located very close to Zurich Zoo and which is always looking for responsible, loving owners for its residents. As well as cats and dogs they often have other animals too. Or maybe you would like to make a donation to this wonderful organisation to help them continue with their valuable work helping animals. Find out more here.

BOOK DINNER – OR A VOUCHER FOR DINNER– You could always treat yourself and your loved ones to a wonderful lunch or dinner. at Christmastime. There are so many great restaurants in and around Zurich, (see our Fondue list here) but have you tried the Falken at Dorfstrasse 22 in Küsnacht which does wonderful fresh seasonal Swiss and Mediterranean dishes and simply amazing pasta ? Find out more here.

A PAINTING BY DAN MACGREGOR – maybe you would prefer an abstract painting as a Christmas or New Year gift – if so check out British artist living in Zurich, Dan MacGregor’s art collection. Find out more here.

TICKETS FOR DISNEY’S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH : The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Perhaps tickets to Lion King would make a perfect present., Read all about this hit musical here The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurichfromuntil 10th March 2024. Perhaps tickets to Lion King would make a perfect present.,

SEPHORA MAKE UP AND SKINCARE PRESENTS: One great place to find wonderful skincare and make up gifts is SEPHORA and as well as One great place to find wonderful skincare and make up gifts is SEPHORA and as well as purchasing online , in Zurich you can find SEPHORA branches in various locations – including Zürich HB – which makes it a great place to shop even at the last minute! LOOKING FOR A GREAT BOOK? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.

VSAT – RESCUING DOGS & CATS FROM ROMANIA – Another animal charity you might be interested in donating to is VSAT which rescues dogs and cats from Rumania and re-homes the pets in Switzerland. Find out more here.

ORBI WIFI 6 ROUTER FROM NETGEAR – We have the Orbi Wifi 6 router system from Netgear at home and the difference in our wifi is incredible! More information coming in a blogpost soon – but if you want to find out more take a look here.

A GYM SUBSCRIPTION FOR FIT IN EGG – The Fit X Egg Gym in Egg Dei Zurich is a very friendly and inclusive gym and if you live close by how about the gift of a subscription to the gym. Find out all about the gym here.

Of course, if you’ve already got all your Christmas Presents you may still want to bookmark this page in case you need inspiration for birthdays presents – or for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day!

All prices / offers believed to be correct at time of publishing but prices may change without notice. Products subject to availability.

