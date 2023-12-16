Lilu Light Festival Lucerne

11th – 21st January 2024

Lilu Light Festival 11th – 21st January 2024

After the success of the previous years, the Lilu Light Festival is once again be taking place in the beautiful city of Lucerne. It is arranged across around 20 locations all over the city from 11th to 21st January 20234. What better time to enjoy some colour and lights and to banish away the Winter blues? Or is it the Winter greys?

Evenings Between 6pm and 10pm

The Lilu Festival of Lights is featuring an array of both Swiss and international artists showcasing light in all its fascinating facets. Every evening during the festival you can walk through the city of Lucerne between 6pm and 10pm and be enthralled by the stunning luminous artworks.

The art installations can be found all over Lucern, in squares, tourist attractions as well as the little alleyways in the Old Town and dotted around the lake. See below some impressions of the Lilu Light Festival.

Please note that the photos are from the previous couple of years.

The Hofkirche Lucerne, the Church of St Leodegar

One of the highlights of the Lilu festival is the light show and concerts which take place inside the Hofkirche, the Church of St. Leodegar. The church itself is also bathed in coloured lights and patterns too.

There are a variety of concerts so do check on the website below for full details.

Here are some pictures from a “Son et Lumière” production which was truly amazing. Here are a few more photos of one of the previous light shows:

Since the late Middle Ages Lucerne has been known as the city of lights, and Lilu is an exhibition taking it back to its roots.

Some photos from a previous Light show at the Hofkirche Chateau Gütsch Even Chateau Gütsch was illuminated in a variety of colours throughout the evening when we were there. Man In The Lake – LILU Light Festival The man in the lake illumination was particularly striking! Lilu Light Festival in Lucerne 11th – 21st Jan 2024 Tips When Visiting the Lilu Light Festival: Wrap up warmly as it can get very cold!

Wear gloves as you’re standing around watching the visual displays.

Wear good sturdy shoes as it can be icy and snowy underfoot.

Keep warm by stopping for hot drinks and food. As well as many cafes and restaurants there are also quite a few pop up booths.

Information:

When: 11th – 21st January 2024

Time: Every evening from 6 to 10 PM

Where: In various locations all over Lucerne.

Map of Location: See a map of all the locations here

For more information visit the Lilu website here.

See a short Youtube video here:

You can see a short Instagram video here.

*********************

Photos courtesy of Lucerne Tourism and Carmen Sirboiu Photography

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles You May Like

*********************