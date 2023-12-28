New Year Changes in Switzerland for 2024

Festive Events

Just a reminder that one of the festive seasons ongoing highlights is the LiechtTräum illuminations and you still have an opportunity to see the colourful art projections on 2ndJanuary from 5pm till 11pm. They feature the work of 6 Swiss artists and each evening 6 of Zurich’s landmarks are adorned in colourful art. You can see what else is on in Zurich here.

A couple of other events you might like to see this month include the LILU light festival in nearby Lucerne and the World Snow Festival in Grindelwald.

Festive Food

If you’re still wanting to celebrate with family and friends and fancy a Turkey or Goose dinner, Park Hyatt Zurich are still running their popular “Turkey Takeaways” until 8th January. You just need to order 48 hours in advance. And if you’re looking for a fondue check our list here.

As is customary in Switzerland at the beginning of the year, there are always a few changes taking place and here are some of the key ones to be aware of, as well as some of the routine New Year things to be done.

Cars and Transport

If haven’t yet secured your Vignette for your car, do make sure to do so before February 1st to avoid a hefty CHF 200 fine! Please note you can now purchase e-Vignettes online if you prefer.

You may have noticed that on the SBB network there was a price increase on many routes and some changes to the timetable back on 10th December.

Tax Breaks Revoked for Electic Vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) will no longer be exempt from import duties and will now face the same 4% as other vehicles.

Updated Vehicle Efficiency Ratings

A revision of the energy efficiency rating system for cars could affect vehicle tax rates and impose penalties for high CO2 emissions.

Driving License and Test Changes

New changes to driving licence regulations and test durations will take effect in Switzerland from 1st March. For more details you can take a look here.

E-bike Regulation

If you have a fast e-bike (up to 45 km per hour ) you now need to make sure it is equipped with a speedometer.

Politics – Women in Power

In political news, Alain Berset’s tenure has concluded, with a female president stepping up to guide the nation. Viola Amherd assumes the presidency, with Karin Keller-Sutter as the Vice President.

Cost of Living Rises in 2024

The key cost of living increases are as follows:

Health Insurance

From 1st January Basic health insurance rates are set to rise by over 8%.

Electricity Bills

Electric bills are set to surge by 18% on average, varying from canton to canton.

VAT Increase

The standard VAT rate has also gone up from 7.7% to 8.1% from 1st January, and the reduced rate, for items like medicine, etc has gone up from 2.5% to 2.6%.

Rentals

With mortgage rates up, renters could see a 3% hike in their payments. Landlords are permitted to apply this increase from the next rental termination date, typically April 1st.

Pension Reforms

January rings in the AHV21 reform, initiating the gradual equalization of retirement ages, with women’s retirement age incrementally rising to 65, mirroring that of men.

Not Everything Will Cost More

Despite the hikes, certain things are predicted to drop. Mobile plans and groceries may go down a little, and bank savings could earn higher interest rates due to inflation and competitive pressures. Other potential decreases include furniture, bikes, petrol, and even flight costs and possibly non-electric car prices too.

