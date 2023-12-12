Home Exhibitions and Events New Year Marathon Zurich – Neujahrsmarathon Zürich
Did you know that every year the Verein Neujahrsmarathon Zürich organise a New Year marathon which starts at midnight on New Year’s Eve in Zurich? So if you’ve already overdone the parties and looking to begin your New Year’s Resolutions, maybe this is more your cup of tea?

The First Marathon in the World To Take Place Every Year

Zurich New Year’s Marathon really is a unique event; it’s the first Marathon to take place in the world every year. This event marks the beginning of the year with runners setting off at midnight under a spectacular display of fireworks. The journey starts near Unterrohr Sports Hall in Schlieren, leading participants along the scenic Limmat River. The runners cover a 10.55 km loop before returning through the sports hall, where they are greeted with cheers from the crowd.

The adult’s Quarter, Half and Full Marathon and Team races all begin at midnight and as all categories start at the same time, it is possible to switch to a shorter distance during the race and be classified on the new distance if you so wish.

Kids 750m Race 10pm on 31st December

In addition there is also a Kids 750m run which starts at little earlier on New Year’s Eve, at 10pm.

The Course

The course consists of laps of 10.55 km with 19 m of incline per lap. All tracks are officially measured by IAAF and the course is 90% natural surface, 10% asphalt. All runners need to begin their last lap before 03h 45 in order to finish in time. The course is marked by signposts, barrier tape and flags but it is not illuminated, so it is recommended that you wear your own headlamps. After crossing the finish line, the celebration continues with a post-race party. A vibrant atmosphere with a DJ, food, and drinks offers a stylish and unique way to celebrate the New Year.

Registration

Registration and further information are available on the event’s official website.

 Click here to register for the Zurich New Year’s Marathon

Food, beverages

Warm drinks, water and snacks are available very 5 kilometres and Coca Cola is available every 10 kilometres.

Start and finish At Unterrohr Sports Halle Schlieren

Where: All races start at the Sports Hall «Unterrohr» in Schlieren.

When: 31st December – 1st January

More Information: For more Information check the Verein Neujahrsmarathon website here
or email them here: info@neujahrsmarathon.ch

New Year Marathon - NeuJahr Marathon Zurich

Press photos by www.AlphaPhoto.com

Articles Which May Interest You

How To Celebrate New Year in Zurich

Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

Top Tobogganing Near Zurich

The Fondue Train – A Great Dining Experience on The Churchill Red Arrow 

