New Year Marathon Zurich –
Neujahrsmarathon Zürich 2023 / 2024
Zurich’s New Year Marathon
Did you know that every year the Verein Neujahrsmarathon Zürich organise a New Year marathon which starts at midnight on New Year’s Eve in Zurich? So if you’ve already overdone the parties and looking to begin your New Year’s Resolutions, maybe this is more your cup of tea?
The First Marathon in the World To Take Place Every Year
Zurich New Year’s Marathon really is a unique event; it’s the first Marathon to take place in the world every year. This event marks the beginning of the year with runners setting off at midnight under a spectacular display of fireworks. The journey starts near Unterrohr Sports Hall in Schlieren, leading participants along the scenic Limmat River. The runners cover a 10.55 km loop before returning through the sports hall, where they are greeted with cheers from the crowd.
The adult’s Quarter, Half and Full Marathon and Team races all begin at midnight and as all categories start at the same time, it is possible to switch to a shorter distance during the race and be classified on the new distance if you so wish.
Kids 750m Race 10pm on 31st December
In addition there is also a Kids 750m run which starts at little earlier on New Year’s Eve, at 10pm.
The Course
The course consists of laps of 10.55 km with 19 m of incline per lap. All tracks are officially measured by IAAF and the course is 90% natural surface, 10% asphalt. All runners need to begin their last lap before 03h 45 in order to finish in time. The course is marked by signposts, barrier tape and flags but it is not illuminated, so it is recommended that you wear your own headlamps. After crossing the finish line, the celebration continues with a post-race party. A vibrant atmosphere with a DJ, food, and drinks offers a stylish and unique way to celebrate the New Year.
Registration
Registration and further information are available on the event’s official website.
Click here to register for the Zurich New Year’s Marathon
Food, beverages
Warm drinks, water and snacks are available very 5 kilometres and Coca Cola is available every 10 kilometres.
Start and finish At Unterrohr Sports Halle Schlieren
Where: All races start at the Sports Hall «Unterrohr» in Schlieren.
When: 31st December – 1st January
More Information: For more Information check the Verein Neujahrsmarathon website here
or email them here: info@neujahrsmarathon.ch
