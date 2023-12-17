Home Arts and Entertainment New Year’s Eve Parties in Zurich
Arts and EntertainmentMusicThings To DoWhat's On

New Year’s Eve Parties in Zurich

Clubs in Zurich Where You Can Celebrate the New Year

by newinzurich
0 comment

New Year’s Eve Parties in Zurich

New Year's Eve Parties in Zurich

Clubs in Zurich Where You Can Celebrate the New Year

If you’re up for partying the New Year in in Zurich, check out these parties all over town.

Club X-tra

Caliente at Club X-tra – Doors open at 10pm. See more details of the Club X-tra party here.

Mascotte

Silvester Party at Mascotte in Bellevue- Doors open at 10pm with all types of music. See details of the Mascotte party here. 

Kaufleuten

New Year Party at Kaufleuten Pelikanerplatz- Dance all night long to hits and party music. See details of the Kaufleuten party here. 

Exil

Silvesterrock-Party at Exit near Schiffbau. Doors open 10pm. See details pf the Exit New Year party here.

Hive

The Hive club near Hardbrüxke will have all its floors open for New Year’s Eve and doors open at 10pm. See details the Hive party here.

Plaza

The Plaża Club in Badenerstrasse also has a New Year’s Party starting at 10pm. See details of the Plaza party here.

Kanzlei Club

The New Year bash at the Kanzlei Club begins at 11pm. See details of the Kanzlei party here.

Gonzo Club

The Gonzo Club in Langstrasse begins its New Year’s Party at 10pm. See details of the Gonzo Club New party here.

For more ideas on things to do in Zurihc for New Year – take a look here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

How To Celebrate New Year in Zurich

New Year Marathon Zurich – Neujahrsmarathon Zürich

Lilu Light Festival Lucerne

*****************************

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich New Year 2023 –...

photoSCHWEIZ 24 Zurich

How To Celebrate New Year in Zurich

What’s On in Zurich December 2023 Christmas New...

The Appenzell Silvesterkläuse Celebrations Urnäsch

Zurich Celebrates the New Year with LiechtTräum

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich 2023

Enjoy Delicious Christmas or New Year Turkey Take...

Disney The Lion King at Theater 11 In...

New Year Marathon Zurich – Neujahrsmarathon Zürich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus