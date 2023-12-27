Home Arts and Entertainment photoSCHWEIZ 24 Zurich
photoSCHWEIZ 24 Zurich

photoSCHWEIZ 24: 12th - 16th January 2024 Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon 

by newinzurich
photoSCHWEIZ 24 Zurich

 12th – 16th January 2024

at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon

Photo 18 Fashion Showcase at Glattzentrum

photoSCHWEIZ is the largest photography exhibition in Switzerland showing the work of over 200 Swiss as well as a fair few international photographers too.

photoschweiz photo Exhibition zurich

Each year the retrospective provides an overview of the past year from a photographic perspective. photoSchweiz is also one of the most popular photographic events in the city.

All types of photographic art are on display as well as various formats from print to video and everything in-between.

photoschweiz photo Exhibition zurich

In addition to the main exhibition at photoSchweiz there are numerous special exhibits, as well as talks and workshops by some of Switzerland’s best photographers.

Jürg Hostettler at Photoschweiz

Last year I was lucky enough to attend a very interesting talk by Jürg Hostettler (above) all about creating reels for Instagram.

Photographer Fabiana Nunes and dancer Felipe Alves at photoschweiz 23 Zurich

I also met with Zurich based Brazilian photographer Fabiana Nunes, pictured here with her muse, Felipe Alves, along with her photo exhibits.

Photographer Fabiana Nunes and dancer Felipe Alves at photoschweiz 23 Zurich

Another great photographer I had the pleasure of meeting was Danny Portnoy, who had come all the way from Israel to display his stunning artwork.

 Danny Portnoy photography

You can find out more about Danny’s artwork here. 

Israeli photographer Danny Portnoy

 Danny Portnoy

So if you love photos and want to see some great photography and art work make sure to head over to photoSchweiz 24. The Exhibition photoSCHWEIZ 24 takes place in Halle 550 close to Zurich Oerlikon train station and the exhibition takes place from 12th until 16th January 2024.

See a short video of photoSCHWEIZ 23 here: 

 

photoSCHWEIZ 24

Where: Halle 550, 8050 Zurich-Oerlikon, next to Oerlikon train station

When: 12th – 16th January 2024

Times: 11am – 8pm daily

Tickets: CHF 27.50 / reduced CHF 22.50, under 16s FREE. Click here.

Wheelchairs can be organised via this number: 044 245 40 10

Please visit the photoSCHWEIZ website here. 

All photos and video taken with a Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 phone

Photo schweiz 24 zurich

For more information on hotels and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page

