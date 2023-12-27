photoSCHWEIZ 24 Zurich

12th – 16th January 2024

at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon

photoSCHWEIZ is the largest photography exhibition in Switzerland showing the work of over 200 Swiss as well as a fair few international photographers too.

Each year the retrospective provides an overview of the past year from a photographic perspective. photoSchweiz is also one of the most popular photographic events in the city.

All types of photographic art are on display as well as various formats from print to video and everything in-between.

In addition to the main exhibition at photoSchweiz there are numerous special exhibits, as well as talks and workshops by some of Switzerland’s best photographers.

Last year I was lucky enough to attend a very interesting talk by Jürg Hostettler (above) all about creating reels for Instagram.

I also met with Zurich based Brazilian photographer Fabiana Nunes, pictured here with her muse, Felipe Alves, along with her photo exhibits.

Another great photographer I had the pleasure of meeting was Danny Portnoy, who had come all the way from Israel to display his stunning artwork.

You can find out more about Danny’s artwork here.

Danny Portnoy

So if you love photos and want to see some great photography and art work make sure to head over to photoSchweiz 24. The Exhibition photoSCHWEIZ 24 takes place in Halle 550 close to Zurich Oerlikon train station and the exhibition takes place from 12th until 16th January 2024.

See a short video of photoSCHWEIZ 23 here:

photoSCHWEIZ 24

Where: Halle 550, 8050 Zurich-Oerlikon, next to Oerlikon train station

When: 12th – 16th January 2024

Times: 11am – 8pm daily

Tickets: CHF 27.50 / reduced CHF 22.50, under 16s FREE. Click here.

Wheelchairs can be organised via this number: 044 245 40 10

Please visit the photoSCHWEIZ website here.

All photos and video taken with a Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 phone

