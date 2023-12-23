The St. Moritz Gourmet Festival Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

Swiss Gastronomy in the Alps

One of my favourite festivals of the year has got to be the St. Moritz Gourmet Festival. What is even more significant is that this year the festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. From 29th January to 3rd February 2024, this prestigious event will once again transform the five-star hotels of snowy St Moritz into a hub of culinary innovation and excellence. The festival brings together star chefs and gourmets from every corner of the world and is a true highlight in Switzerland’s culinary calendar.

2024 Festival Line-Up

This year’s festival is particularly special, featuring exclusively chefs from three-star restaurants. Among the final names to complete the impressive lineup are Juan Amador from Vienna, Philippe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester in London, and Emmanuel Renaut from Megève. They join a diverse roster of culinary talent, including chefs from Osaka, Shanghai, Barcelona, Hong Kong, and Singapore, showcasing the global diversity that has become a hallmark of the St. Moritz Gourmet Festival.

The Legacy of the St. Moritz Gourmet Festival

Since its inception, the St. Moritz Gourmet Festival has grown in stature and popularity. What began as a small gathering of culinary enthusiasts has evolved into a world-class event, reflecting the burgeoning interest in high-end gastronomy. Over the years, the festival has consistently attracted some of the most renowned chefs, offering them a platform to share their unique styles and culinary stories.

Event Highlights and Chef Profiles at the St Moritz Gourmet Festival

This year’s edition features chefs with highly varied backgrounds and cooking styles. British chef Simon Rogan is celebrated for his farm-to-table philosophy, while Belgian chef Viki Geunes, a self-taught cook and qualified economist, showcases his unique journey into the culinary world. The festival also eagerly anticipates the participation of Hideaki Sato from Hong Kong, a recent recipient of his third Michelin star.

Unique Features of the 2024 Festival

The 30th anniversary will be marked by several new and exciting events, including the “Four-Hands-Diners”, where two guest chefs will collaborate to create exceptional culinary experiences. The festival will begin with a Kitchenparty at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel and conclude with a grand celebration at the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski.

If you are a food lover and have never been to the St. Moritz Gourmet Festival then why not give it a go? It’s a fantastic event with a number of unique culinary experiences, taking place in the beautiful alpine resort of St Moritz in Switzerland.

St. Moritz Gourmet Festival

When: 29th January – 3rd February 2024

Where: St Moritz – most of the events take place in the 5 star hotels in the resort

Website: See the full line up of chefs as well as details of all the events on the website here

