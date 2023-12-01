Top Winter Festivals and Events in Switzerland 2023 – 2024

Swiss Winter Events Too Good To Miss

A list of some of the top late Autumn and Winter Festivals in Switzerland worth visiting.

Onion Festival (Zibelemärit), Bern

Date: Monday, 27th November 2023

Description: A unique festival dedicated to celebrating onions, with traditional Swiss festivities. A great opportunity to explore Swiss traditions and enjoy a variety of onion-related foods.

Website Information: Bern’s Onion Market

Christmas Markets in Zurich and Switzerland

Dates: Mostly late November to late December

Description: Swiss Christmas markets offer a magical atmosphere with stalls selling crafts, gifts, and seasonal treats. Each market has its unique charm and specialties.

More Information: Christmas Markets Guide Zurich and Switzerland 2023

Klausjagen, Küssnacht – 5th December Every Year

Date: Tuesday, 5th December 2023

Description: This event features a stunning procession of lights and music in honor of Saint Nicholas. A significant tradition in Küssnacht, it is known for its vibrant atmosphere and cultural significance.

More Information: Klausjagen Küssnacht Further Information

Samichlaus Day 6th December

The 6th December is Samichlaus Day in Switzerland and there are a number of activities and events on 6th December.

More Information: Find out more here

Alte Silvester – Silvesterklause

Dates: 30th December 2023 (Gregorian New Year’s Eve) and 13th January 2024 (Julian New Year’s Eve)

Description: Celebrated in Appenzellerland, this unique tradition marks the turn of the year twice, featuring mummers in elaborate costumes roaming the streets.

More Information: Alte Silvester In Switzerland

LILU Light Festival, Lucerne

Dates: 11th to 21st January 2024

Description: A beautiful light festival that transforms the city of Lucerne into an illumiated wonderland. The festival features light installations by artists from around the world.

More Information: LILU Light Festival in Lucene

Lauberhorn Races, Wengen

Dates: 12th to 14th January 2024

Description: One of the most famous downhill ski races in the world, held in the scenic Wengen area, attracting top international skiers and fans of winter sports.

Website: Lauberhorn Races

World Snow Festival Grindelwald

A small but impressive display of statues made out of blocks of snow by artists from all over the world which takes place in the centre of Grindelwald.

Dates: 15th – 20th January 2024

More Information: See all the details of the World Snow Festival here

Belle Epoque Festival, Kandersteg

Dates: 21st to 28th January 2024

Description: The Belle Epoque Festival in Kandersteg takes visitors back to the early 20th century, with a focus on the golden age of alpine tourism. Attendees enjoy events dressed in period costumes, experience traditional sports, and immerse in the charm of the Belle Epoque era.

Website Information: Belle Epoque Kandersteg

Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival

Dates: 20th to 28th January 2024

Description: This internationally renowned hot-air balloon festival in Chateau d’Oex showcases colorful balloons in various shapes, offering breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps.

Website: Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival

Snow Polo World Cup, St. Moritz

Dates: 26th, 27th and 28th January 2024

Description: A prestigious polo tournament held on a frozen lake, offering a blend of high-class sport and social events in the stunning surroundings of St. Moritz.

More Information on Snow Polo St. Moritz

St. Moritz Gourmet Festival

Photo courtesy of St Moritz Gourmet Festival

Dates: 29th January to 3rd February 2024

Description: A celebration of gourmet cuisine in St. Moritz, attracting food enthusiasts worldwide. The annual theme varies, bringing culinary delights from different regions each year.

Website: St. Moritz Gourmet Festival

Art On Ice

Dates: 8th – 17th February 2024

Venues: Zurich, Fribourg, Davos

Description: Art On Ice is a spectacular blend of world-class figure skating and live music performances, creating a unique entertainment experience. This event, held in various cities across Switzerland, showcases internationally renowned figure skaters alongside famous musicians and artists.

Website: Art On Ice

Einsiedeln Ski Marathon

Date: Sunday, 11th February 2024

Description: This popular cross-country skiing event attracts both professional and amateur skiers. The marathon courses through the beautiful landscapes around Einsiedeln, offering a challenging and scenic experience for participants.

Website: Einsiedeln Ski Marathon

White Turf, St. Moritz

Dates: 4th, 11th, and 18th February 2024

Description: An exclusive horse-racing event on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, combining glamour, sports, and the unique setting of the Engadin valley.

More Information on White Turf St Moritz

The Ice, St. Moritz

Dates: 23rd to 24th February 2024

Description: An event showcasing elegance and sport on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, with a focus on vintage cars and motorsports, combined with après-ski festivities.

Website: The Ice St. Moritz

Chalandamarz, Graubünden

Date: Friday, 1st March 2024

Description: Chalandamarz is a traditional celebration marking the end of winter in the Swiss canton of Graubünden. It features children in colorful costumes parading through the streets, ringing cowbells, and singing, symbolizing the driving away of winter and welcoming of spring.

More Information: Chalandamarz Information

The Lauberhorn Run

Date: 7th April 2024

Description: The Lauberhorn Run is a popular and challenging ski event held in the Swiss Alps. Participants race down the famous Lauberhorn downhill ski course, known for its spectacular views and demanding terrain, offering a unique experience for both amateur and professional skiers.

Website: Lauberhorn Run

Have we missed out any of your favourites? If so, let us know in the comments below.

