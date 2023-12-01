What’s On In Zurich Beginning of December 2023

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! You can check all the top Christmas events in Zurich here and look at individual details of the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree, The Christmas Pyramid and more below. Don’t forget Secret Dinner Zurich continues with Casino Royale Montenegro until 23rd December and that the Lion King is now on in English at Theater 11. The Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December and the Zauberpark Light Installation at Zurich Airport continues till 10th December. Also this Sunday 3rd December is the second of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays – so most shops are open in Zurich this Sunday from 11am – 6pm. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here. Please note the Smaichlaus Swim has been cancelled. See all the details here.

NEW!!! WIN A PRIZE IN THE CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR

Please do check out our very special Advent Calendar which runs from 1st – 12th December! We have fabulous prizes to be won each day! See details here.

*** SPECIAL 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR ***

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR: This year we have a very special 12 Day Advent Calendar! From 1st – 12th December there is an amazing array of fabulous prizes to be won. From a skincare, to a selection of natural fruit juices to a beautiful silk viscose bomber jacket, to cooking gadgets and even an overnight stay at no less than 4 luxury hotels! There are 12 doors from 1st – 12th December. Each door contains one wonderful prize and you have 3 days to enter the contest. Only one entry per door and contestants must be over 18 and live in Switzerland. Find out all about the NewInZurich 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar here!

So far (on Friday 1st December ) just the door for Day 1 (take a look here) has been opened but every day until 12th December a new door will open! You can enter the contest for each of the 12 doors (once)- so feel free to enter all 12 contests! ==>> Check it out here.

If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland Christmas Presents – check out these posters here:

EVENT LISTINGS

MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH 1st – 23rd DEC: The Musical Advent Calendar is back at the Opera House with its free mini concerts. See details here.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 2nd & 3rd DEC: Each year the American Women’s Club of Zurich offers children the opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa. We have a professional photographer, backdrops, and a very friendly, approachable Santa. Photos will be taken on Saturday and Sunday (December 2nd & 3rd) from 9:00-13:00 and from 14:00-18:00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). Photos cost 30/35 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ members and 45/50 CHF for 2 or more kids for AWCZ non-members. To reserve your time slot, please contact Lyla at: awczlylat@gmail.com.

SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 3rd DEC: It’s the second of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays on Sunday 3rd December – so most shops are open in Zurich from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.

UPDATE!!!! SAMICHLAUS SCHWIMMEN CANCELLED!!!: The Samichlaus Schwimmen has been cancelled. Find out all about it here.

MEET AUTHOR EMILY ENGKENT “EMILY EXPLAINS THE SWISS” 5TH DEC: Meet author Emily Engkent presenting her book “Emily explains the Swiss”: An outsider’ inside look from Apéro to Zurich it takes place at the AWC at 6pm on 5th December. Emily is creator of the video series “Emily National”, and a controversial dictionary of Switzerland. Book purchase & signing (pre-order please). The event is open to everyone. See details here.

SWISS TRADITION OF KLAUSJAGEN 5th DECEMBER: How about a trip to Küssnacht Am Rigi to watch the amazing Swiss Tradition of Klausjagen. Read all about it here.

PRETTYLITTLE.ART EXHIBITION FROM 6th DEC: Check out this unique exhibition of art x fashion incorporating the philosophies of wabi-sabi and kintsugi, illustrating the personal journey of the artist. The vernissage will be accompanied by music curated to compliment the exhibition, hosted by Scharfmacher Brillen. Read all about the PrettyLittle Art Exhibition here.

STATION X – DINNER & SHOW TILL 8th DEC: The Station X dinner, experience and show is on in Zurich until 8th December – see details here.

SILVESTERLAUF 10th DECEMBER: The Silvesterlauf takes place in the heart of Zurich on 10th December. Please note many roads will be shut. See all the details of this fun event here.

ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT UNTIL 10th DEC : How about a trip to the magical “Zauberpark” at Zurich Airport. As well as beautiful light projections there is a program of music concerts as well as great food and drink. There’s even a special kiddies’ program. Find out all about it here.

KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 21st December – find out all about it here.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH – BOOK FAIR – SAT 16th DECEMBER: Come join the American Women’s Club or Zurich at our clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) on the 16th December from 10.00-17.00! We’ll have a Book Fair which will feature a wide selection of new English books for children. The Book Fair is open to members and non-members. To find out more visit our website.

ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR TAKE AWAY TURKEY NOW!: If you’re looking for a fully cooked and prepared Christmas or New Year Turkey or Goose you can order one from now until – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel. You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here. PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.

VILLA BIMBAM MARKET: BAR, DISCO, FOOD 2UNTIL 22nd DEC: Villa Bimbam promises a lot of Christmas fun and is located at Max Frisch Platz in 8050 Zurich Oerlikon. See details here.

CASINO ROYALE MONTENEGRO SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Tickets are selling fast for Secret Dinner in Zurich and some dates have already sold out. The theme this year is Casino Royale Montenegro and it’s a wonderful idea to go with friends or as a couple and a fabulous idea for a company Christmas do. See details and find out more here. CHRISTMAS PHOTO SESSIONS BOOK NOW : Whether you’re looking for incredible pictures for your holiday card, some Christmas-themed gifts for family and friends, or to begin a tradition of your family’s annual photo to display over the holidays, this is the perfect chance. To Book your session, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN NOW OPEN FOR THE WINTER SEASON : Frau Gerolds Garten is now open for the Winter Season. Read all about it here. IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL JANUARY: Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here. DISNEY’S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH NOW ON AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH : The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurichfromuntil 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can

photo copyright Disney

TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG OPEN NOW: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opened on 3rd November. Read all about it here. HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE BELLEVUE: The Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich Bellevue from now until 10th March 2024. Why not visit this unique institution on Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here. SPORT SHOP TIME OUT NOW OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON SKI KIT: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster is ready for the Ski and Snow season with top ski brands and expert advice from English speaking staff. THE place to go for all skiers and mountains lovers!

TURICUM: A NEW BOOK ABOUT ZURICH: What makes the place we call home? Does a city have its own hidden DNA? The book «Turicum» is all about the city of Zurich with its 420,000 inhabitants from over 172 nations. Yadolah Dodge portrays people who have a close relationship with this city. They show us their working world and tell us about their relationship with Zurich. Turicum is out now in all good bookshops and would make a great Christmas present for a fan of Zurich.

MANY ICE SKATING RINKS NOW OPEN: Many of the city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.

5 IDEAS FOR THINGS TO DO ON A WINTER DATE NIGHT WITHOUT SPENDING A FORTUNE: We all know how expensive Zurich can be but take a look at this article by Amy Challenger where she invites us to explore some of the cheaper and even free ways to enjoy a date night out in Zurich. Take a look here.

THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG TILL 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.

KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.

ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 29th January – 3rd February are now on sale. Find out more here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

A TRIP TO BADEN: Baden is always a great place to visit with plenty going on and very easy to get to from Zurich. Find out more about Baden here

A WONDERFUL BREAK AT HOTEL PRECISE TALE SEEHOF IN DAVOS: How about a break in the mountains at the wonderful Hotel Precise Tale Seehof (photo above) in beautiful Davos. How about a break in the mountains at the wonderful Hotel Precise Tale Seehof (photo above) in beautiful Davos. Find out all about it here.

TOP THINGS TO DO IN NEUCHATEL: Neuchatel is a beautiful city with so many things to see and do. Read all about what to do in Neuchatel here.

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.

A TRIP TO LAKE PALPUOGNA: The Stunning lake of Palpuogna is a wonderful place to visit in Autumn and Winter and in 2007 Lai da Palpuogna was voted the most beautiful place in Switzerland. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flab” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.

FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.

Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!