What’s On in Zurich December 2023 Christmas New Year

Things To Do In Zurich December 2023 Christmas New Year

Wishing you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holiday and a wonderful New Year! Most events in Zurich end around 23rd December – (Zürich HB Christmas Market ends on 24th) and the Illuminarium ends 30th December (but is closed on 24th & 25th December). So it’s your last chance to see the top Christmas Markets in Zurich here (and Switzerland) and all the top Christmas events here. You might also want to catch the WOW Museum X-Mas Rally too. If you haven’t sorted your Christmas or New Year Turkey yet you could always order a Turkey Takeaway from Park Hyatt here.

Also don’t forget that on Saturday the 4th and final of the Gerry Hofstetter Illuminations will take place for the Wreath of Peace initiative, with projections on all 3 churches. The Lion King is now on in English at Theater 11 if you fancy seeing the Zurich’s Neujahr Marathon – see details here. For New Year Fireworks information see here and for New Year’s Eve parties see here.

Fancy an excursion? How about a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.

If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland New Year Presents – check out these posters here:

EVENT LISTINGS

ILLUMINATION OF ZURICH CHURCH TOWERS BY GERRY HOFSTETTER 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the final of the four illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter taking place on the church towers in Zurich It’s called the Advent Wreath of Peace. The fourth one takes place on Saturday 23rd December. Read all about this initiative here.

GENUXMAX DINNERS AT RESTAURANT KIOSK WITH TOP SWISS CHEFS TILL 23rd DEC: Last chance to enjoy fine dining at the Restaurant Kiosk with top guest chefs. We went when Irma and Hansjörg Dütsch were cooking and the menu was really fantastic. There are only 40 covers – so you will need to be fast to get a reservation! Read all about GENUXMAX here.

WOW MUSEUM XMAS RALLY ZURICH ON NOW: Looking for a fun Christmas activity to do with family or friends? Why not check out the WOW Museum XMAS rally which is a great way of exploring Zurich and having a great laugh at the same time. See all the details here.

ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS OR NEW YEAR TAKE AWAY TURKEY NOW!: If you’re looking for a fully cooked and prepared Christmas or New Year Turkey or Goose you can order one from now until – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel. You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here.

CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR PRESENT IDEAS: Still need to get some presents? We have a few present ideas for Christmas and New Year. Take a look here. 5 IDEAS FOR THINGS TO DO ON A WINTER DATE NIGHT WITHOUT SPENDING A FORTUNE: We all know how expensive Zurich can be but take a look at this article by Amy Challenger where she invites us to explore some of the cheaper and even free ways to enjoy a date night out in Zurich. Take a look here.

TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 25th FEB: Don't miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opened on 3rd November. Read all about it here. DISNEY'S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH NOW ON AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH: The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here.

HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE BELLEVUE TILL 10th MARCH: The Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich Bellevue from now until 10th March 2024. Why not visit this unique institution on Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here. TURICUM: A NEW BOOK ABOUT ZURICH: What makes the place we call home? Does a city have its own hidden DNA? The book «Turicum» is all about the city of Zurich with its 420,000 inhabitants from over 172 nations. Yadolah Dodge portrays people who have a close relationship with this city. They show us their working world and tell us about their relationship with Zurich. Turicum is out now in all good bookshops and would make a great Christmas or New Year present for a fan of Zurich.

WHERE TO GO ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: The city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.

WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: Check out these top Winter festivals and events in Switzerland here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

ZURICH HB VOTED TOP EUROPEAN RAILWAY STATION: Did you know that Zürich HB has been voted the top railway station in Europe? Read all about it here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS & TRIPS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.

A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flab” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO THE FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: The FIFA Museum make for a great day out for all the family. Read all about it here.

FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.

WIDDER WONDER GARDEN FONDUE / RACLETTE EXPERIENCE UNTIL 14th FEBRUARY: The Widder Wonder Garden is offering a unique dining experience in a gondola with a 4 course fondue or raclette dinner. Read all about it here.

