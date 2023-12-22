What’s On in Zurich December 2023 Christmas New Year
Things To Do In Zurich December 2023 Christmas New Year
Wishing you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holiday and a wonderful New Year! Most events in Zurich end around 23rd December – (Zürich HB Christmas Market ends on 24th) and the Illuminarium ends 30th December (but is closed on 24th & 25th December). So it’s your last chance to see the top Christmas Markets in Zurich here (and Switzerland) and all the top Christmas events here. You might also want to catch the WOW Museum X-Mas Rally too. If you haven’t sorted your Christmas or New Year Turkey yet you could always order a Turkey Takeaway from Park Hyatt here.
Also don’t forget that on Saturday the 4th and final of the Gerry Hofstetter Illuminations will take place for the Wreath of Peace initiative, with projections on all 3 churches. The Lion King is now on in English at Theater 11 if you fancy seeing the Zurich’s Neujahr Marathon – see details here. For New Year Fireworks information see here and for New Year’s Eve parties see here.
Fancy an excursion? How about a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.
==>> You can see our full List of Zurich Christmas Events here.
Top Zurich and Switzerland Christmas Markets Guide
Top European Christmas Markets Worth Visiting
The Stadelhofen Pyramid until 24th December
The Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum till 30th December
New Year Celebrations 31st December – 1st January
The Lucy Christmas Lights on until 6th January
If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland New Year Presents – check out these posters here:
EVENT LISTINGS
ILLUMINATION OF ZURICH CHURCH TOWERS BY GERRY HOFSTETTER 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the final of the four illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter taking place on the church towers in Zurich It’s called the Advent Wreath of Peace. The fourth one takes place on Saturday 23rd December. Read all about this initiative here.
GENUXMAX DINNERS AT RESTAURANT KIOSK WITH TOP SWISS CHEFS TILL 23rd DEC: Last chance to enjoy fine dining at the Restaurant Kiosk with top guest chefs. We went when Irma and Hansjörg Dütsch were cooking and the menu was really fantastic. There are only 40 covers – so you will need to be fast to get a reservation! Read all about GENUXMAX here.
WOW MUSEUM XMAS RALLY ZURICH ON NOW: Looking for a fun Christmas activity to do with family or friends? Why not check out the WOW Museum XMAS rally which is a great way of exploring Zurich and having a great laugh at the same time. See all the details here.
ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS OR NEW YEAR TAKE AWAY TURKEY NOW!: If you’re looking for a fully cooked and prepared Christmas or New Year Turkey or Goose you can order one from now until – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel. You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here.
HOW TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what time the fireworks start and what happens in Zurich on New Year’s Eve take a look here.
NEW YEAR PARTIES IN ZURICH: If you fancy dancing the holidays away in Zurich check out these great Christmas and New Year parties. See all the details here.
SILVESTERKLAÜSE – ALTE SILVESTER FESTIVAL APPENZELL 31st DEC + 13th JANUARY: Don’t miss the tradition of the Alte Silvester Festival taking place on 31st December and on 13th January. Find out all about it here.
NEUJAHRSMARATHON ZURICH 31st DEC / 1st JAN: Why not be one of the first people on the planet taking part in a Marathon? Find out all about Zurich’s New Year Marathon here.
PRETTYLITTLE.ART EXHIBITION: Check out this unique exhibition of art x fashion incorporating the philosophies of wabi-sabi and kintsugi, illustrating the personal journey of the artist. The vernissage will be accompanied by music curated to compliment the exhibition, hosted by Scharfmacher Brillen. Read all about the PrettyLittle Art Exhibition here.
THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG TILL 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.
KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.
IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 28th JANUARY: Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 29th JAN – 3rd FEB: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 29th January – 3rd February are now on sale. Find out more here.
WHERE TO GO ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: The city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.
WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: Check out these top Winter festivals and events in Switzerland here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
ZURICH HB VOTED TOP EUROPEAN RAILWAY STATION: Did you know that Zürich HB has been voted the top railway station in Europe? Read all about it here.
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS & TRIPS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.
A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flab” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO THE FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: The FIFA Museum make for a great day out for all the family. Read all about it here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
WIDDER WONDER GARDEN FONDUE / RACLETTE EXPERIENCE UNTIL 14th FEBRUARY: The Widder Wonder Garden is offering a unique dining experience in a gondola with a 4 course fondue or raclette dinner. Read all about it here.
PARK HYATT FONDUE IGLOOS: The Fondue Igloos at Park Hyatt are now open and offer a really wonderful destination in Zurich for a fondue. Take a look at our reel with all the information here.
You can read all about the Fondue Igloos at the Park Hyatt here.
RACLETTE AT CHEZ VRONY OUTSIDE GLOBUS IN ZURICH (POP UP): Don’t miss the little Chez Vrony Chalet pop up outside Globus in Zurich. As well as offering take away we had a really delicous raclette served in the cosy interior of the chalet. Where: Chez Vrony Chalet right outside Globus.
MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY HOTEL NOW OPEN IN PARADEPLATZ: Read all about the multi.million refurbishment which has been taking place in the 5 star luxury hotel in Paradepltz. Doors opened on 21st December. See photos and information here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST HOT CHOCOLATE IN ZURICH: Check out these great places for the best hot chocolate in Zurich.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Recipe of the week this week is: Christmas Stollen Cake
FONDUE TRAIN ON THE CHRUCHILL RED ARROW: How about a trip on the Fondue Train on the Churchill Red Arrow? See all the information and pictures here.
SWISSLINE LE GRAND SOIN AU COLLAGENE PUR FACIAL AT DERMIS HAUTKLINIK ZURICH: Looking for a reviving collagen skincare treatment to make your Winter skin glow? We tried the fabulous Swissline “Grand Soin au Collagene Pur” facial at Dermis Hautklinik which is the perfect Winter pick me up for your skin. Read all about this great facial treatment here.
SEPHORA MAKE UP AND SKINCARE PRESENTS: One great place to find wonderful skincare and make up gifts is SEPHORA and as well as purchasing online, in Zurich you can find SEPHORA branches in various locations – including Zürich HB – which makes it a great place to shop even at the last minute!
EXPATS
CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR & PERSONAL BRANDING PHOTO SESSIONS WITH CARMEN: Whether you’re looking for a family portrait for New Year or a personal branding session for work, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
NEW EXPAT IN SWITZERLAND? CHECK OUT ZUZUG CONSULTING: If you’re new to Switzerland check out the practical expat services on offer from Zuzug Consulting here.
LOOKING FOR STYLISH INTERIORS FOR YOUR ZURICH HOME? Then why not pop into Sprectroom in Meilen or Rivage Interior in Feldmeilen where thy can give you expert advice and show you their extensive range of furniture and accessories for both inside and outside your home. Read all about them here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
OFFERS / DISCOUNT CODES / SPECIAL EVENTS
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich.
HEALTH INSURANCE AND EXPAT HELP: If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. You might also be interested in having some assistance from Zuzug Consulting, a company which helps new expats with a range of services to settle in. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.
LOOKING FOR A SWISS NEW YEAR PRESENT? If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland New Year Presents – how about these posters of Zurich and Switzerland here?
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
Instagram: If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
YouTube: Do feel free to follow us on YouTube here.
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
********************************************