What’s On In Zurich Mid December 2023 Onwards

What’s On In Zurich Mid December 2023

Things To Do In Zurich Mid December 2023 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! You can check all the top Christmas events in Zurich here and look at individual details of the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree, The Christmas Pyramid and more below. Don’t forget Secret Dinner Zurich continues with Casino Royale Montenegro until 23rd December and that the Lion King is now on in English at Theater 11. The Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December and it’s the last chance to visit the Zauberpark Light Installation at Zurich Airport which ends on Sunday 10th December. Also this Sunday 10th December the Silvesterlauf takes place so many of the roads in the city centre will be closed to traffic. The next Advent Shopping Sunday takes place on 17th December. Fancy an excursion? How about a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.

EVENT LISTINGS

HEILIGER BIMBAM DESIGNER CHRISTMAS MARKET 7TH – 10TH DEC: Why not pop down to Villa Bimbam at Oerlikon train station to check out their selection of artisanal and design goods. Read all about it here.

ILLUMINATION OF ZURICH CHURCH TOWERS BY GERRY HOFSTETTER 9th DEC: Don’t miss the second of four illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter taking place on the church towers in Zurich It’s called the Advent Wreath of Peace. Read all about this initiative here.

SILVESTERLAUF 10th DECEMBER: The Silvesterlauf takes place in the heart of Zurich on 10th December. Please note many roads will be shut. See all the details of this fun event here.

ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT UNTIL 10th DEC : How about a trip to the magical “Zauberpark” at Zurich Airport. As well as beautiful light projections there is a program of music concerts as well as great food and drink. There’s even a special kiddies’ program. Find out all about it here.

BSCC GREATER ZURICH AREA NETWORKING DRINKS 12th DEC: The BSCC Greater Zurich Area Chapter invite you to embrace the festive spirit on Tuesday, 12th December 2023 with a very special edition of their monthly networking drinks. Event free to attend but you need register in advance. Please Register via link below.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH – BOOK FAIR – SAT 16th DECEMBER: Come join the American Women’s Club or Zurich at our clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) on the 16th December from 10.00-17.00! We’ll have a Book Fair which will feature a wide selection of new English books for children. The Book Fair is open to members and non-members. To find out more visit the AWC website.

NEXT SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 17th DEC: It’s the third of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays on Sunday 17th December – so most shops will be open in Zurich from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.

SUNDAY SHOPPING AT LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET: Did you know that in just under an hour from Zurich by train you can go shopping on a Sunday at Landquart Fashion Outlet? Located right next to the train station the centre offers 160 premium brands with at least 30% discount on the usually retail prices. What’s more – it’s open on Sundays. Visit the Landquart Fashion Outlet website here.

KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE TILL 20th DEC: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 21st December – find out all about it here.

PRETTYLITTLE.ART EXHIBITION: Check out this unique exhibition of art x fashion incorporating the philosophies of wabi-sabi and kintsugi, illustrating the personal journey of the artist. The vernissage will be accompanied by music curated to compliment the exhibition, hosted by Scharfmacher Brillen. Read all about the PrettyLittle Art Exhibition here.

ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR TAKE AWAY TURKEY NOW!: If you're looking for a fully cooked and prepared Christmas or New Year Turkey or Goose you can order one from now until – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel. You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here. PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe's biggest digital Aquarium? It's an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.

MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Musical Advent Calendar is back at the Opera House with its free mini concerts. See details here.

CASINO ROYALE MONTENEGRO SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Tickets are selling fast for Secret Dinner in Zurich and some dates have already sold out. The theme this year is Casino Royale Montenegro and it's a wonderful idea to go with friends or as a couple and a fabulous idea for a company Christmas do. See details and find out more here. CHRISTMAS PHOTO SESSIONS BOOK NOW : Whether you're looking for incredible pictures for your holiday card, some Christmas-themed gifts for family and friends, or to begin a tradition of your family's annual photo to display over the holidays, this is the perfect chance. To Book your session, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL JANUARY: Don't miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here. DISNEY'S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH NOW ON AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH : The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can. Read all about this hit musical here

photo copyright Disney

HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE BELLEVUE: The Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich Bellevue from now until 10th March 2024. Why not visit this unique institution on Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here.

5 IDEAS FOR THINGS TO DO ON A WINTER DATE NIGHT WITHOUT SPENDING A FORTUNE: We all know how expensive Zurich can be but take a look at this article by Amy Challenger where she invites us to explore some of the cheaper and even free ways to enjoy a date night out in Zurich. Take a look here. HOW TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR IN ZUIRCH: If you’re wondering what time the fireworks start and what happens in Zurich on New Year’s Eve take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN NOW OPEN FOR THE WINTER SEASON : Frau Gerolds Garten is now open for the Winter Season. Read all about it here. TURICUM: A NEW BOOK ABOUT ZURICH: What makes the place we call home? Does a city have its own hidden DNA? The book «Turicum» is all about the city of Zurich with its 420,000 inhabitants from over 172 nations. Yadolah Dodgeportrays people who have a close relationship with this city. They show us their working world and tell us about their relationship with Zurich. Turicum is out now in all good bookshops and would make a great Christmas present for a fan of Zurich.

WHERE TO GO ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Most of the city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.

THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG TILL 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.

KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.

WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: Check out these top Winter festivals and events in Switzerland here.

TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 25th FEB: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opened on 3rd November. Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 29th January – 3rd February are now on sale. Find out more here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

A WONDERFUL BREAK AT HOTEL PRECISE TALE SEEHOF IN DAVOS: How about a break in the mountains at the wonderful Hotel Precise Tale Seehof (photo above) in beautiful Davos. Find out all about it here. TOP THINGS TO DO IN NEUCHATEL: Neuchatel is a beautiful city with so many things to see and do. Read all about what to do in Neuchatel here. A TRIP TO BADEN: Baden is always a great place to visit with plenty going on and very easy to get to from Zurich. Find out more about Baden here

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.

A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flab” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.

FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.

