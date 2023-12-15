What’s On in Zurich Mid December to Christmas 2023
Things To Do In Zurich
Mid December to Christmas 2023
There’s lots on in the run up to Christmas but most of the Christmas events will end around 23rd December – though Zürich HB Christmas Market always ends on 24th. You can see full details of the top Christmas Markets in Zurich here (and Switzerland) and all the top Christmas events here. The Singing Christmas Tree, The Christmas Pyramid are worth visiting as well of course as the Illuminarium and there is a great free “Musical Advent Calendar Concert at the Opera House” every day at 5.30pm. Another great idea is the WOW Museum X-Mas Rally which is great fun for friends and families and takes place in the city of Zurich.
On Saturday the 3rd of the Gerry Hofstetter Illuminations will take place for the Wreath of Peace initiative and and this and on Sunday 17th December it’s the 3rd and last Advent Shopping Sunday. Don’t forget Secret Dinner Zurich continues until 23rd December and that the Lion King is now on in English at Theater 11. The (free) Lichterschwimmen event will be taking place on 21st December. Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December (except 24th & 25th). And if you fancy taking part in Zurich’s Neujahr Marathon – see details here.
Fancy an excursion? How about a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here and if you fancy visiting one of the neighbouring European Christmas Markets check out this list.
THE CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR
The Christmas Markets ==>>see our guide by clicking here.
Full List Of Christmas Events – click on each link for info:
Heiliger BimBam Christmas Market at Bahnhof Oerlikon 7th – 10th & 14th – 17th December
The Silvesterlauf Run Zurich on 10th December
The Zauberpark Light Illuminations & concerts until 10th December
The Next Shopping Sunday in Zurich is on 17th December
The Candle Dipping at Bürkliplatz untile 20th December
The Lichterschwimmen on the River Limmat on 21st December
The Singing Christmas Tree until 23rd December
The Musical Advent Calendar Concerts at the Opera House till 23rd December
The Märlitram continues until 23rd December.
The Stadelhofen Pyramid untile 24th December
The Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum till 30th December
New Year Celebrations 31st December – 1st January
The Lucy Christmas Lights on until 6th January
Top European Christmas Markets Worth Visiting
WOW Museum Xmas-Rally in Zurich
Top Zurich and Switzerland Christmas Markets Guide
==>> You can see our full List of Christmas Events here.
If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland Christmas Presents – check out these posters here:
EVENT LISTINGS
HEILIGER BIMBAM DESIGNER CHRISTMAS MARKET 14TH – 17TH DEC: Why not pop down to Villa Bimbam at Oerlikon train station to check out their selection of artisanal and design goods. Read all about it here.
FIS WORLD CUP SKI JUMPING ENGELBERG 15th – 17th DEC: The FIS World Cup Ski jumping tournament is taking place in Engelberg from 15th – 17th December. See all the details here.
WOW MUSEUM XMAS RALLY ZURICH ON NOW UNTIL 23rd DEC: Looking for a fun Christmas activity to do with family or friends? Why not check out the WOW Museum XMAS rally which is a great way of exploring Zurich and having a great laugh at the same time. See all the details here.
ILLUMINATION OF ZURICH CHURCH TOWERS BY GERRY HOFSTETTER 16tth DEC: Don’t miss the second of four illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter taking place on the church towers in Zurich It’s called the Advent Wreath of Peace. Read all about this initiative here.
AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH – BOOK FAIR – SAT 16th DECEMBER: Come join the American Women’s Club or Zurich at our clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) on the 16th December from 10.00-17.00! We’ll have a Book Fair which will feature a wide selection of new English books for children. The Book Fair is open to members and non-members. To find out more visit the AWC website.
3rd and FINAL SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 17th DEC: It’s the third of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays on Sunday 17th December – so most shops will be open in Zurich from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.
SUNDAY SHOPPING AT LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET: Did you know that in just under an hour from Zurich by train you can go shopping on a Sunday at Landquart Fashion Outlet? Located right next to the train station the centre offers 160 premium brands with at least 30% discount on the usually retail prices. What’s more – it’s open on Sundays. Visit the Landquart Fashion Outlet website here.
KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE TILL 20th DEC: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 20tht December – find out all about it here.
PRETTYLITTLE.ART EXHIBITION: Check out this unique exhibition of art x fashion incorporating the philosophies of wabi-sabi and kintsugi, illustrating the personal journey of the artist. The vernissage will be accompanied by music curated to compliment the exhibition, hosted by Scharfmacher Brillen. Read all about the PrettyLittle Art Exhibition here.
ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR TAKE AWAY TURKEY NOW!: If you’re looking for a fully cooked and prepared Christmas or New Year Turkey or Goose you can order one from now until – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel. You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here.
MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Musical Advent Calendar is back at the Opera House with its free mini concerts. See details here.
CASINO ROYALE MONTENEGRO SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Tickets are selling fast for Secret Dinner in Zurich and some dates have already sold out. The theme this year is Casino Royale Montenegro and it’s a wonderful idea to go with friends or as a couple and a fabulous idea for a company Christmas do. See details and find out more here.
CHRISTMAS PHOTO SESSIONS BOOK NOW WITH CARMEN: Whether you’re looking for incredible pictures for your holiday card, some Christmas-themed gifts for family and friends, or to begin a tradition of your family’s annual photo to display over the holidays, this is the perfect chance. To Book your session, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo
5 IDEAS FOR THINGS TO DO ON A WINTER DATE NIGHT WITHOUT SPENDING A FORTUNE: We all know how expensive Zurich can be but take a look at this article by Amy Challenger where she invites us to explore some of the cheaper and even free ways to enjoy a date night out in Zurich. Take a look here.
HOW TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what time the fireworks start and what happens in Zurich on New Year’s Eve take a look here.
NEUJAHRSMARATHON ZURICH 31st DEC / 1st JAN: Why not be one of the first people on the planet taking part in a Marathon? Find out all about Zurich’s New Year Marathon here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN OPEN FOR THE WINTER SEASON : Frau Gerolds Garten is now open for the Winter Season. Read all about it here.
IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL JANUARY: Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here.
WHERE TO GO ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: The city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.
THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG TILL 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.
KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.
WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: Check out these top Winter festivals and events in Switzerland here.
TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 25th FEB: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opened on 3rd November. Read all about it here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 29th January – 3rd February are now on sale. Find out more here.
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
ZURICH HB VOTED TOP EUROPEAN RAILWAY STATION: Did you know that Zürich HB has been voted the top railway station in Europe? Read all about it here.
TRAVEL, FOOD, TRADITION & LIFESTYLE
SILVESTERKLAÜSE – ALTE SILVESTER FESTIVAL APPENZELL 31st DEC + 13th JANUARY: Don’t miss the tradition of the Alte Silvester Festival taking place on 31st December and on 13th January. Find out all about it here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS & TRIPS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.
A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flab” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
GENUXMAX DINNERS AT RESTAURANT KIOSK WITH TOP SWISS CHEFS TILL 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy fine dining at the Restaurant Kiosk with top guest chefs. We went when Irma and Hansjörg Dütsch were cooking and the menu was really fantastic. There are only 40 covers – so you will need to be fast to get a reservation! Read all about GENUXMAX here.
WIDDER WONDER GARDEN FONDUE / RACLETTE EXPERIENCE UNTIL 14th FEBRUARY: The Widder Wonder Garden is offering a unique dining experience in a gondola with a 4 course fondue or raclette dinner. Read all about it here.
PARK HYATT FONDUE IGLOOS: The Fondue Igloos at Park Hyatt are now open and offer a really wonderful destination in Zurich for a fondue. Take a look at our reel with all the information here.
You can read all about the Fondue Igloos at the Park Hyatt here.
RACLETTE AT CHEZ VRONY OUTSIDE GLOBUS IN ZURICH (POP UP): Don’t miss the little Chez Vrony Chalet pop up outside Globus in Zurich. As well as offering take away we had a really delicous raclette served in the cosy interior of the chalet. Where: Chez Vrony Chalet right outside Globus.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST HOT CHOCOLATE IN ZURICH: Check out these great places for the best hot chocolate in Zurich.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Recipe of the week this week is: Fondue
FONDUE TRAIN ON THE CHRUCHILL RED ARROW: How about a trip on the Fondue Train on the Churchill Red Arrow? See all the information and pictures here.
EXPATS
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
NEW EXPAT IN SWITZERLAND? CHECK OUT ZUZUG CONSULTING: If you’re new to Switzerland check out the practical expat services on offer from Zuzug Consulting here.
LOOKING FOR STYLISH INTERIORS FOR YOUR ZURICH HOME? Then why not pop into Sprectroom in Meilen or Rivage Interior in Feldmeilen where thy can give you expert advice and show you their extensive range of furniture and accessories for both inside and outside your home. Read all about them here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
