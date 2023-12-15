What’s On in Zurich Mid December to Christmas 2023

Things To Do In Zurich

Mid December to Christmas 2023

There’s lots on in the run up to Christmas but most of the Christmas events will end around 23rd December – though Zürich HB Christmas Market always ends on 24th. You can see full details of the top Christmas Markets in Zurich here (and Switzerland) and all the top Christmas events here. The Singing Christmas Tree, The Christmas Pyramid are worth visiting as well of course as the Illuminarium and there is a great free “Musical Advent Calendar Concert at the Opera House” every day at 5.30pm. Another great idea is the WOW Museum X-Mas Rally which is great fun for friends and families and takes place in the city of Zurich.

On Saturday the 3rd of the Gerry Hofstetter Illuminations will take place for the Wreath of Peace initiative and and this and on Sunday 17th December it’s the 3rd and last Advent Shopping Sunday. Don’t forget Secret Dinner Zurich continues until 23rd December and that the Lion King is now on in English at Theater 11. The (free) Lichterschwimmen event will be taking place on 21st December. Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December (except 24th & 25th). And if you fancy taking part in Zurich’s Neujahr Marathon – see details here.

Fancy an excursion? How about a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here and if you fancy visiting one of the neighbouring European Christmas Markets check out this list.

THE CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR

Thanks to everyone who has been a part in our very special Advent Calendar – the 12 doors are now closed but please note the Bonus Door 1 to win a voucher for a Family Portrait or Personal branding photo session worth CHF 350 is open till midnight on 15th December and the Bonus Door 2 to win a 10% voucher off Valquère diamonds ends at midnight on 16th December.

If you’re looking for great ideas for Zurich or Switzerland Christmas Presents – check out these posters here:

EVENT LISTINGS

HEILIGER BIMBAM DESIGNER CHRISTMAS MARKET 14TH – 17TH DEC: Why not pop down to Villa Bimbam at Oerlikon train station to check out their selection of artisanal and design goods. Read all about it here.

FIS WORLD CUP SKI JUMPING ENGELBERG 15th – 17th DEC: The FIS World Cup Ski jumping tournament is taking place in Engelberg from 15th – 17th December. See all the details here.

WOW MUSEUM XMAS RALLY ZURICH ON NOW UNTIL 23rd DEC: Looking for a fun Christmas activity to do with family or friends? Why not check out the WOW Museum XMAS rally which is a great way of exploring Zurich and having a great laugh at the same time. See all the details here.

ILLUMINATION OF ZURICH CHURCH TOWERS BY GERRY HOFSTETTER 16tth DEC: Don’t miss the second of four illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter taking place on the church towers in Zurich It’s called the Advent Wreath of Peace. Read all about this initiative here.

AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF ZURICH – BOOK FAIR – SAT 16th DECEMBER: Come join the American Women’s Club or Zurich at our clubhouse (Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich) on the 16th December from 10.00-17.00! We’ll have a Book Fair which will feature a wide selection of new English books for children. The Book Fair is open to members and non-members. To find out more visit the AWC website.

3rd and FINAL SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 17th DEC: It’s the third of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays on Sunday 17th December – so most shops will be open in Zurich from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.

SUNDAY SHOPPING AT LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET: Did you know that in just under an hour from Zurich by train you can go shopping on a Sunday at Landquart Fashion Outlet? Located right next to the train station the centre offers 160 premium brands with at least 30% discount on the usually retail prices. What’s more – it’s open on Sundays. Visit the Landquart Fashion Outlet website here.

KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE TILL 20th DEC: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 20tht December – find out all about it here.

PRETTYLITTLE.ART EXHIBITION: Check out this unique exhibition of art x fashion incorporating the philosophies of wabi-sabi and kintsugi, illustrating the personal journey of the artist. The vernissage will be accompanied by music curated to compliment the exhibition, hosted by Scharfmacher Brillen. Read all about the PrettyLittle Art Exhibition here.

ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR TAKE AWAY TURKEY NOW!: If you’re looking for a fully cooked and prepared Christmas or New Year Turkey or Goose you can order one from now until – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel. You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here.

PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here. MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY HOTEL OPENS IN PARADEPLATZ 21st DEC: Read all about the multi.million refurbishment which has been taking place in the 5 star luxury hotel in Paradepltz. Doors open on 21st December. Read all about the multi.million refurbishment which has been taking place in the 5 star luxury hotel in Paradepltz. Doors open on 21st December. See photos and information here.

MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Musical Advent Calendar is back at the Opera House with its free mini concerts. See details here.

HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE BELLEVUE TILL 10th MARCH: The Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich Bellevue from now until 10th March 2024. Why not visit this unique institution on Lake Zurich. The Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich Bellevue from now until 10th March 2024. Why not visit this unique institution on Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here.

TURICUM: A NEW BOOK ABOUT ZURICH : What makes the place we call home? Does a city have its own hidden DNA? The book «Turicum» is all about the city of Zurich with its 420,000 inhabitants from over 172 nations. Yadolah Dodgeportrays people who have a close r elationship with this city. They show us their working world and tell us about their relationship with Zurich. Turicum is out now in all good bookshops and would make a great Christmas present for a fan of Zurich.

WHERE TO GO ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: The city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.

THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG TILL 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024.Visit the website here.

KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.

WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: Check out these top Winter festivals and events in Switzerland here.

TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 25th FEB: Don’t miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opened on 3rd November. Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 29th January – 3rd February are now on sale. Find out more here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

ZURICH HB VOTED TOP EUROPEAN RAILWAY STATION: Did you know that Zürich HB has been voted the top railway station in Europe? Read all about it here.

TRAVEL, FOOD, TRADITION & LIFESTYLE

SILVESTERKLAÜSE – ALTE SILVESTER FESTIVAL APPENZELL 31st DEC + 13th JANUARY: Don’t miss the tradition of the Alte Silvester Festival taking place on 31st December and on 13th January. Find out all about it here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS & TRIPS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.

A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flab” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.

FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.

GENUXMAX DINNERS AT RESTAURANT KIOSK WITH TOP SWISS CHEFS TILL 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy fine dining at the Restaurant Kiosk with top guest chefs. We went when Irma and Hansjörg Dütsch were cooking and the menu was really fantastic. There are only 40 covers – so you will need to be fast to get a reservation! Read all about GENUXMAX here.

Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!