What’s On in Zurich New Year 2023 – 2024

Wishing you a fabulous New Year! Thank you so much for following NewInZurich and for supporting us throughout the year. We would also like to thank all the great companies and advertisers we have worked with and everyone who had helped us during 2023. It is very much appreciated. We hope to bring you more exciting ideas in 2024 – so stay tuned!
If you’re quick you can still catch the Illuminarium which ends on 30th December. In addition to the usual New Year Fireworks and festivities this year Zurich is hosting “Liechträum” a series of illuminations on key landmarks in the city on 31st December, and 1st and 2nd January. The New Year’s Marathon is on from 31st December to 1st January and there are plenty of New Year parties on too. The Lion King is on in English at Theater 11 and if you haven’t had any turkey over Christmas you can still order a Turkey Takeaway from Park Hyatt up until 8th January.
Fancy an excursion? How about a great trip not too far from Zurich – if so take a look at these suggestions.
If you’re looking for great ideas for New Year Presents – check out these posters here:
EVENT LISTINGS
THE ILLUMINARIUM AT THE LANDESMUSEUM ENDS 30th DEC: The Illuminarium continues until 30th December. See details here.
NEW YEAR LIECHTTRÄUM ILLUMINATIONS IN ZURICH 31st DEC & 1st & 2nd JANUARY: Six Zurich landmarks will be illuminated with art on 31st December and on 1st and 2nd January by some great Swiss artists. Read all about the artists, the locations and timings here.
HOW TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what time the fireworks start and what happens in Zurich on New Year’s Eve take a look here.
NEW YEAR PARTIES IN ZURICH: If you fancy dancing the holidays away in Zurich check out these great Christmas and New Year parties. See all the details here.
NEUJAHRSMARATHON ZURICH 31st DEC / 1st JAN: Why not be one of the first people on the planet taking part in a Marathon? Find out all about Zurich’s New Year Marathon here.
DINNER FOR ONE – THE NEW YEAR’S EVE CLASSIC: Have you ever watched the classic “Dinner for One” on New Year’s Eve? Find out all about it here.
NEW YEAR’S DAY PIG RACES KLOSTERS 1st JAN: If you happen to be in Klosters on New Year’s Day don’t miss the annual New Year’s Day pig races – Hotschrennen. The races take place in the town from 3pm till 6pm.
SILVESTERKLAÜSE – ALTE SILVESTER FESTIVAL APPENZELL 31st DEC + 13th JANUARY: Don’t miss the tradition of the Alte Silvester Festival taking place on 31st December and on 13th January. Find out all about it here.
SHOP NEW YEAR OPENING HOURS: On New Year the shops will be closed and on 2nd January most shops will be openfrom 9am – 7pm. See details here.
5 IDEAS FOR THINGS TO DO ON A WINTER DATE NIGHT WITHOUT SPENDING A FORTUNE: We all know how expensive Zurich can be but take a look at this article by Amy Challenger where she invites us to explore some of the cheaper and even free ways to enjoy a date night out in Zurich. Take a look here.
PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.
PRETTYLITTLE.ART EXHIBITION TIL 6th JANUARY: Check out this unique exhibition of art x fashion incorporating the philosophies of wabi-sabi and kintsugi, illustrating the personal journey of the artist. The vernissage will be accompanied by music curated to compliment the exhibition, hosted by Scharfmacher Brillen. Read all about the PrettyLittle Art Exhibition here.
THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG TILL 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024. Visit the website here.
ORDER YOUR TAKE AWAY TURKEY UNTIL 8th JANUARY!: If you’re looking for a fully cooked and prepared Turkey or Goose you can order one from now until – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel. You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here.
KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.
LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 11th – 21 JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.
PHOTOSCHWEIZ24 12th – 16th JANUARY: photoSchweiz24 is a wonderful retrospective of photography from the previous year and takes place at Halle 550 at Zurich Oerlikon. Read all about this great photography event here.
WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD 15th – 20th JANUARY: The World Snow Festival is back in Grindelwald from 15th – 20th January. See all the details here.
IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 28th JANUARY: Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 29th JAN – 3rd FEB: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 29th January – 3rd February are now on sale. Find out more here.
DISNEY’S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH NOW ON AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH :The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can.Read all about this hit musical here.
WHERE TO GO ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: The city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: Check out these top Winter festivals and events in Switzerland here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.
ZURICH HB VOTED TOP EUROPEAN RAILWAY STATION: Did you know that Zürich HB has been voted the top railway station in Europe? Read all about it here.
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS & TRIPS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.
TURICUM: A NEW BOOK ABOUT ZURICH: What makes the place we call home? Does a city have its own hidden DNA? The book «Turicum» is all about the city of Zurich with its 420,000 inhabitants from over 172 nations. Yadolah Dodgeportrays people who have a close relationship with this city. They show us their working world and tell us about their relationship with Zurich. Turicum is out now in all good bookshops and would make a great New Year present for a fan of Zurich.
A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flab” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO THE FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: The FIFA Museum make for a great day out for all the family. Read all about it here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
WIDDER WONDER GARDEN FONDUE / RACLETTE EXPERIENCE UNTIL 14th FEBRUARY: The Widder Wonder Garden is offering a unique dining experience in a gondola with a 4 course fondue or raclette dinner. Read all about it here.
PARK HYATT FONDUE IGLOOS: The Fondue Igloos at Park Hyatt are now open and offer a really wonderful destination in Zurich for a fondue. Take a look at our reel with all the information here.
You can read all about the Fondue Igloos at the Park Hyatt here.
RACLETTE AT CHEZ VRONY OUTSIDE GLOBUS IN ZURICH (POP UP): Don’t miss the little Chez Vrony Chalet pop up outside Globus in Zurich. As well as offering take away we had a really delicous raclette served in the cosy interior of the chalet. Where: Chez Vrony Chalet right outside Globus.
MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY HOTEL NOW OPEN IN PARADEPLATZ: Read all about the multi.million refurbishment which has been taking place in the 5 star luxury hotel in Paradepltz. Doors opened on 21st December. See photos and information here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST HOT CHOCOLATE IN ZURICH: Check out these great places for the best hot chocolate in Zurich.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Recipe of the week this week is: Gluhwein
FONDUE TRAIN ON THE CHRUCHILL RED ARROW: How about a trip on the Fondue Train on the Churchill Red Arrow? See all the information and pictures here.
SWISSLINE LE GRAND SOIN AU COLLAGENE PUR FACIAL AT DERMIS HAUTKLINIK ZURICH: Looking for a reviving collagen skincare treatment to make your Winter skin glow? We tried the fabulous Swissline “Grand Soin au Collagene Pur” facial at Dermis Hautklinik which is the perfect Winter pick me up for your skin. Read all about this great facial treatment here.
EXPATS
CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR & PERSONAL BRANDING PHOTO SESSIONS WITH CARMEN: Whether you’re looking for a family portrait for New Year or a personal branding session for work, please contact Carmen at: info@carmen.photo or visit www.carmen.photo
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
NEW EXPAT IN SWITZERLAND? CHECK OUT ZUZUG CONSULTING: If you’re new to Switzerland check out the practical expat services on offer from Zuzug Consulting here.
LOOKING FOR STYLISH INTERIORS FOR YOUR ZURICH HOME? Then why not pop into Sprectroom in Meilen where thy can give you expert advice and show you their extensive range of furniture and accessories for both inside and outside your home. Read all about Spectroom here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
