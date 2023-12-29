What’s On in Zurich New Year 2023 – 2024

Things To Do in Zurich New Year 2023 – 2024

Wishing you a fabulous New Year! Thank you so much for following NewInZurich and for supporting us throughout the year. We would also like to thank all the great companies and advertisers we have worked with and everyone who had helped us during 2023. It is very much appreciated. We hope to bring you more exciting ideas in 2024 – so stay tuned!

If you’re quick you can still catch the Illuminarium which ends on 30th December. In addition to the usual New Year Fireworks and festivities this year Zurich is hosting “Liechträum” a series of illuminations on key landmarks in the city on 31st December, and 1st and 2nd January. The New Year’s Marathon is on from 31st December to 1st January and there are plenty of New Year parties on too. The Lion King is on in English at Theater 11 and if you haven’t had any turkey over Christmas you can still order a Turkey Takeaway from Park Hyatt up until 8th January.

Fancy an excursion? How about a great trip not too far from Zurich – if so take a look at these suggestions.

If you’re looking for great ideas for New Year Presents – check out these posters here:

EVENT LISTINGS

THE ILLUMINARIUM AT THE LANDESMUSEUM ENDS 30th DEC: The Illuminarium continues until 30th December. See details here.

NEW YEAR LIECHTTRÄUM ILLUMINATIONS IN ZURICH 31st DEC & 1st & 2nd JANUARY: Six Zurich landmarks will be illuminated with art on 31st December and on 1st and 2nd January by some great Swiss artists. Read all about the artists, the locations and timings here.

HOW TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what time the fireworks start and what happens in Zurich on New Year’s Eve take a look here.

NEW YEAR PARTIES IN ZURICH: If you fancy dancing the holidays away in Zurich check out these great Christmas and New Year parties. See all the details here.

NEUJAHRSMARATHON ZURICH 31st DEC / 1st JAN: Why not be one of the first people on the planet taking part in a Marathon? Find out all about Zurich’s New Year Marathon here.

TALKING BODIES EXHIBITION MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 25th FEB: Don't miss this interesting and thought provoking exhibition all about the bodies that are chosen for advertising posters. It opened on 3rd November. Read all about it here. DISNEY'S THE LION KING IN ENGLISH NOW ON AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH :The Lion King is now performing at Theater 11 in Zurich in the original English version from now until 10th March 2024. Tickets are selling fast so secure yours while you can.Read all about this hit musical here.

HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE BELLEVUE TILL 10th MARCH: The Herzbaracke floating theatre is back in Zurich Bellevue from now until 10th March 2024. Why not visit this unique institution on Lake Zurich. Find out all about it here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN OPEN UNTIL 16th MARCH : Frau Gerolds Garten is open for the Winter Season right until 16th March. Read all about it here.

WHERE TO GO ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: The city’s ice rinks are now open. Take a look here for details.

TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.

WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: Check out these top Winter festivals and events in Switzerland here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.

ZURICH HB VOTED TOP EUROPEAN RAILWAY STATION: Did you know that Zürich HB has been voted the top railway station in Europe? Read all about it here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS & TRIPS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

SNOW SHOEING: Check out a collection of great Snow Shoe hikes here. Do check if the snow conditions before setting out.

TURICUM: A NEW BOOK ABOUT ZURICH: What makes the place we call home? Does a city have its own hidden DNA? The book «Turicum» is all about the city of Zurich with its 420,000 inhabitants from over 172 nations. Yadolah Dodgeportrays people who have a close relationship with this city. They show us their working world and tell us about their relationship with Zurich. Turicum is out now in all good bookshops and would make a great New Year present for a fan of Zurich.

A TRIP TO THE SWISS AIRFORCE MUSEUM DÜBENDORF: If you’re a fan of aircraft, why not take a trip to Dübendorf to visit the Swiss Airforce Museum in Dübendorf or the “Flieger Flab” as it is affectionately called. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO THE FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: The FIFA Museum make for a great day out for all the family. Read all about it here.

FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.

WIDDER WONDER GARDEN FONDUE / RACLETTE EXPERIENCE UNTIL 14th FEBRUARY: The Widder Wonder Garden is offering a unique dining experience in a gondola with a 4 course fondue or raclette dinner. Read all about it here.

