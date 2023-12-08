WOW Museum X-mas Rally Through Zurich

Looking for something a little bit different to entertain your friends and family this holiday season? How about something that appeals to both old and young alike and can involve the whole family? The WOW Museum in Zurich is celebrating the festive season in style with a X-mas Rally through the city of Zurich. You will get to see a mix of stunning illusions and different challenges and new perspectives. The digital challenges enable you to can create new “WOWs” and to become part of the illusions!

So why not sign up for the WOW Museum X-mas Rally through Zurich and enjoy the festive spirit as well as a unique Christmas experience – a really fun way to explore the city!

Urban X-Mas Rally

The X-Mas Rally is a fun city walk during which you get to explore charming corners of Zurich, enjoy interesting illusion-based activities and see a different side of the city. There are stops for mulled wine or non-alcoholic warm drinks – all perfect for getting into the holiday mood.

Check out this video to see an example of what a WOW city Rally looks like:

Details of the WOW Museum of Illusions X-Mas Rally Tour

When: Runs from 23rd November to 23rd December, starting at 11 am.

Who: Teams of 3-5 people.

Duration: 60-90 minutes.

What it Includes: 2-3 stops for mulled wine (with one free mulled wine or non-alcoholic hot drink) around the city.

Special Christmas gadgets for teams.

Tickets: There are a variety of ticket prices ranging from CHF 42 to CHF 75. See full details of ticket prices here.

==>>Visit the WOW Museum website here for full details and to sign up

WOW Advent Calendar

You might also be interested to know that there is an exclusive WOW Advent Calendar (CHF 85) filled with daily surprises to make the countdown to Christmas fun and exciting. You can find it at the WOW Museum Shop. It’s stocked with great small gifts for advent calendars or secret Santa.

WOW Museum Zurich

Address: Werdmuhlestrasse 10, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 597 84 00

Website: Visit the WOW Museum website here for full details and to sign up

**** Articles You May Like ***

*******************************