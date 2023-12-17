Zurich Celebrates the New Year with LiechtTräum

Zurich’s Light Festival 31st December 2023 to 2nd January 2024

Zurich is celebrating the New Year with “LiechtTräum,” a stunning light festival from 31st December 2023, to 2nd January 2024. During this event, six iconic landmarks, including the Grossmünster, Fraumünster, St. Peter’s Church, Stadthaus, Stadthausquai,and the Opera House will all be beautifully illuminated.

These illuminations are created by local Swiss artists like TIKA, Oibel1, Cup of Color, Sophie le Meillour, and Daniel Margraf. They will be projecting the dreams and wishes collected from Zurich’s citizens onto these famous buildings. The light shows run from 5 pm to 3 am on 31st December and from 5 pm to 11 pm on 1st and 2nd January. Of course there will also be the special New Year’s fireworks taking place on New Year’s Eve at 00:20 am too!

The LiechtTräum event is a new addition to Zurich’s cultural calendar, and takes place in the centre of the city over 3 days, the 31st December 2023 and on 1st and 2nd January 2024.

The LiechtTräum Light Festival in Zurich

Light always plays a big part in Winter and in the past there have been illuminations by Gerry Hofstetter in 2022 and in nearby Lucerne there is always the LILU Light festival taking place in January. LiechtTräum is the latest light festival in Zurich especially to welcome in the new Year.

Zurich Landmarks Which Will be Illuminated

The iconic landmarks in Zurich which will be illuminated for the LiechtTräum are as follows:

Stadthausquai

The Artists Involved

The artists who will be involved in the festival are as follows:

Oibel1

Samora Bazarrabusa, known artistically as “Oibel1”, epitomizes the essence of Zurich’s cultural scene. His journey in the arts began over two decades ago as a street artist, and has since evolved into a versatile visual artist using a variety of mediums. Oibel1’s creations are distinguished by their bold lines, distinct figurative elements, and a palette full of bright, lively colours.

Through his art, Oibel1 aims to evoke positive emotions and encourage both constructive and critical introspection about oneself and the surrounding world. His inspiration comes from diverse sources including different cultures, nature, societal dynamics, graffiti, and the broader art world. His work often explores themes such as love, existence, awareness, and the abstract nature of being. You can find out more about Oibel1 art here.

Cup of Color

The non-profit organization “Cup of Color” stands as a beacon of optimism, advocating for transformation through its monumental art installations across the globe. Working hand in hand with local communities from Myanmar to Chad and Romania, the artists of “Cup of Color” engage directly with the public canvas of neighbourhood dwellings. They encourage individuals to express themselves, rediscover their voices, and bolster one another.

The collective has now expanded to approximately 12 core members, alongside an extended network of experts. Beyond their wall art initiatives, they have put on a number or international art shows and set in motion a worldwide illustration venture involving 160 artists, bringing art directly to children.

Learn more about CupOfColor here.

Sophie le Meillour

Sophie le Meillour, a trailblazing transmedia visual artist, has been crafting her unique brand of digital art in Geneva since 2009. Toulouse-born in 1988 and educated in visual communication, Sophie dissects and reinterprets the multiple layers of how we perceive the living world. She gathers images from her surroundings and her travels, which she then reimagines into distinctive visual experiences. Her signature digital art is enhanced by textures drawn from the natural world. Sophie’s video projections have been shown all around the world, in Ecuador, Chile, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Turkey, the Netherlands, Kenya, Tanzania, and the USA. Since 2018, she has been an integral part of the ATRAP collective, merging her expertise in mural painting with projection mapping. In 2020, Sophie joined the ranks of the Mapping Festival in Geneva as a prominent member.

Visit Sophie’s website here.

Daniel Margraf

Daniel Margraf, an adept in light art and analog slide projections, infuses his creations with both panache and nuance. His work reimagines the mundane, transforming the familiar facades of buildings and interiors into new realms of experience.

His dynamic light installations craft an environment for reflection and discovery, prompting individuals to slow down and engage with the space anew. Each piece is a singular expression, tailor-made for the specific event and location, taking into account the unique characteristics of the site—be it the architecture, the surrounding landscape, or the intrinsic qualities of the space itself.

For further information visit www.spreefunken.de

TIKA – Maja Hürst

Maja Hürst’s background is as diverse as her art, having spent her early years in Zurich, Cairo, and Cologne. Since the late 1990s, she has split her time between Zurich and Berlin. It took several years for Hürst to refine her unique style, but since 2003, she has been masterfully developing the visual world of TIKA. This artistic venture predominantly uses geometric shapes to delve into the realms of figurative abstraction. Hürst is an experimenter at heart, continually adapting her distinctive artistic language to a broad spectrum of techniques and materials.

Her work reflects the breadth of her interests, intertwining everyday cultural issues with global events and weaving in historical and mythological elements.

Explore her art further on Instagram here.

Community Of Zurich Involved in LiechtTräum

The dreams and wishes of Zurich’s citizens are incorporated into the light displays as an initaive by the city enabled people to tell Zurich what they would like for 2024.

LiechtTräum Light Festival Schedule

The light shows run from 5 pm to 3 am on 31st December and from 5 pm to 11 pm on 1st and 2nd January and don’t forget there will also be the very special New Year fireworks on New Year’s Day at 00.20.

Enjoy what should be a spectacular event at all 6 of these great places in Zurich.

For more information, please visit the LiechtTräum website here.

For more information on other things to do for New Year take a look here.

