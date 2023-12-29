Home Exhibitions and Events Zurich Wedding Fair – Zurich Hochzeitsmesse
Swiss Wedding World Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th January 2024

Swiss Wedding World Saturday 6th & Sunday 7th January 2024

Getting married soon or planning a wedding? Then this is the event for you! Swiss Wedding World Zurich – the Zurich Wedding Fair. Taking place on the weekend of 6th and 7th January, all the key components needed for planning a wedding will come together in one place in Zurich. As well as a great selection of wedding dresses, there will be florists, travel agents with fabulous honeymoon destinations and lots more.  Cakes and rings and accessories will also be on hand for you to view and there will be wedding planners for you to talk to and to discuss your requirements. Even NewInZurich’s photographer Geoff Pegler will be there – so if you spot him, do say hello!

In fact even if you just want to get some inspiration, this is a great event to attend. Equally, if you are planning a function or event – or just an important birthday there is lots of help and advice and useful information you can pick up here too.

It all takes place on Saturday & Sunday, 6th – 7th January from 10am – 5pm at the Zurich Messe  – see details below.

Where: Messe Zurich Oerlion

When: Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th January 2024

Address: Wallisellenstrasse 48, 8050 Zurich (take buses 63 or 94 from Oerlikon station or Tram 11 from Hauptbahnhof to the Hallenstadion).

Website: For more information the Zurich Wedding Fair website here.

Tickets: Tickets cost CHF 28  online or CHF 30 on the door. Buy your tickets online here.

What’s On in Zurich December 2023 Christmas New...

