A Luxurious Stay at the The Tschuggen Grand Hotel Arosa

Swiss Mountain Luxury at its best

Recently I was lucky enough to stay at The Tschuggen Grand Hotel, a magnificent 5 star hotel perched high in the mountains at 1,800m above sea level and what a truly luxurious experience it was. With its breathtaking views, the Tschuggen Grand offers something for everyone with its delicious dining options, its award winning spa, its fabulous rooms and its stunning location.

Another highlight is that is is the only hotel in Switzerland to have its own private railway. The Tschuggen Express gives you direct access to the Arosa mountain with its large skiing and hiking area and for skiers, it provides the ultimate ski-in and ski-out experience.

The Tschuggen Grand Private Mountain Event

I was there for the hotel’s unique “Private Mountain” event. The day before the ski slopes open in Arosa, the hotel hosts an event with access to the mountain, solely for hotel guests! It really is a unique experience. Not only did we have the slopes to ourselves, but there were lots of fun activities organised from partying in a gondola high above the slopes with a DJ and drinks, to food tastings, fun games and races and even a little concert in the Hornlihütte. In fact the hotel arranges a whole host of activities to celebrate the opening and it’s a great opportunity to meet other guests and to have the mountain to yourself!

You can see a short Instagram reel of the Private Mountain Event here.

The Rooms at the Tschuggen Grand Hotel

The 128 rooms and suites, have interiors designed by Carlo Rampazzi from design firm Selvaggio. The rooms are really spacious with large beds, a desk area and lots of storage and large, expansive windows. In fact, the views from the windows are simply spellbinding. The Arosa mountain views are constantly changing and it is just so relaxing to look out of the windows and take in the ever changing vista.

In addition to the rooms and suites at the hotel there is also the new Mountain Loft accommodation right next to the hotel. This modern block offers the choice between One, Two or Three Bedroom, for a relaxing stay in complete privacy but with all the amenities and 5-star service of the Tschuggen Grand Hotel.

Tschuggen Bergoase Spa

Probably my favourite part of the hotel is the Tschuggen Bergoase spa. It is a 5,000 square metre wellness haven designed by the renowned architect Mario Botta.

Across four levels you can indulge in a multitude of treatments and services, from the sports pool and Kneipp zones to meditation rooms and steam rooms and saunas, all complemented by impeccable service.

Or you can simply relax on one of the comfy loungers listening to the soothing sounds of water from one of the many pools. There is also a lovely in – out element to the main pool where you can swim outside in the heated waters right next to the snow. It was truly relaxing and so blissful, I literally had to be dragged out of the Bergoase spa …

Architecture at The Tschuggen Grand and the “Sails” or “Leaves”

Above the Bergoase spa there are the iconic metal-and-glass ‘sails’ or ‘leaves’ which look so dramatic against the snow. These skylights flood the spa area with light, and at night they are illuminated and glow with bright colours in the dark.

Dining at the Tschuggen Grand

When it comes to food there is a huge choice. The hotel offers no less than five restaurants, from healthy, market-fresh dishes to haute cuisine and high-quality comfort food. Notably, the hotel’s “La Brezza,” a 2 Michelin-starred establishment is led by chef Marco Campanella and is dedicated to modern cuisine. The dishes are sophisticated but light with 2 set menus “Inspiration” and “Moving Mountains”, which is totally vegan and reflecting the latest research in the field of nutrition. “The Basement” focuses on locally-sourced mountain specialities and The Grand Restaurant, with its historic décor offers lots of plant-based options in addition to the fish and meat based suggestions, a gastronomic journey focusing on regional cuisine.

The hotel’s elegance extends to the lobby, where you will find that it is divided into areas reflecting the four seasons. The lobby’s luxurious design features handmade Swarovski chandeliers and cashmere couches, all radiating a discreet opulence. The beautiful bar area is just off the lobby and serves exquisite cocktails and has live music in the evenings.

The Tschuggen Express

The Tschuggen Grand Hotel’s “Tschuggen Express”private railway is located just moments from the hotel’s ski room and rental shop (where they were able to kit me out in the most comfortable ( Head) boots and skis in less than 10 minutes! -definitely a record for me!). The private railway is super comfortable and a really unique design, whisking you to the mountain peaks of Arosa in just minutes.

Skiing in Arosa

As well as boasting stunning alpine scenery and a varied ski terrain, Arosa caters to all skill levels from beginners to advanced skiers. In fact there are over 225 kilometers of pistes, and it is particularly noted for its well-groomed runs and modern lift system. Arosa is also connected to the nearby Lenzerheide ski area, offering an even more expansive skiing experience, along with other winter activities to be had here, such as snowboarding, tobogganing, and cross-country skiing. In fact there is so much to see and do it’s hard to fit it all in. Another great activity I enjoyed whilst I was there, was a Winter hike in the snow with lit torches. We walked along the snowy paths to the Alpenblick restaurant where we enjoyed a wonderful cheese and wine tasting by none other than chef Beat Caduff – and it was such a fun experience.

The sad part about a stay like this is it’s so hard to say goodbye, especially when the sun is shining, the skies are blue and the slopes are calling you for “just one last run”!

So if you’re looking for a luxury mountain hotel which has beautiful accommodation, wonderful spa and wellness facilities, amazing food and a fabulous location in a ski resort, why not check out The Tchuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa.

Take a look at this short Instagram Reel with some impressions of my stay:

The Tschuggen Grand Hotel

Address: Sonnenbergstrasse, 7050 Arosa, Switzerland

Tel: +41 81 378 99 99

Open: The hotel is open for the winter season until 1st April 2024

Website: The Tschuggen Grand Hotel

This was a press trip but all views are entirely my own

