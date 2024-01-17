Art On Ice at the Hallenstadion Zurich

Art On Ice 2024 Ice Skating Brilliance and Musical Fusion

*** Contest to Win 2 Pairs of Tickets ***

One of the top Winter events in Switzerland has got to be Art on Ice. This year Art On Ice 2024 will be taking place in Zurich at the Hallenstadion once more. With a fusion of exceptional ice skating and captivating live music it is definitely one to put in your calendar. This event, takes place in three Swiss cities, Zurich, Fribourg and Davos, and promises to deliver not only athletic artistry but also an evening of high-energy entertainment.

The Venues and Dates

The event kicks off in Zurich at the Hallenstadion from the 8th to the 11th of February. It then moves to Fribourg on the 13th and 14th of February and rounds off in Davos on the 16th and 17th of February.

The Skating Talent

This year, the ice will be graced by a host of international and Swiss skaters renowned for their competitive prowess and artistic flair. The skaters confirmed for the event, as listed on the official Art on Ice website, include Nobahar Dadui, Sofia Sforza, Angelina Kuchvalska, Anastassia Smolenski, Clément Pinel, Luca Demattè, Philipp Warren, Jérémy Flemin, Jonathan Guerreiro, and Tiffany Zahorski. These skaters bring a wealth of experience from the worlds of Olympic and championship skating and are sure to delight the audience with their performances.

The Art On Ice Dancers

Complementing the skaters are the Art on Ice dancers who add a vibrant layer of dynamism to the show. This year, the lineup features Karly Bon, DuJuan Smart Jr., Kae Kae Lee, Yasmin Harrison, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Faye Bertschinger, Gloria Gort, Jovana Golubovic, Miyu Takeshima-Woll, and more, each bringing their unique style and energy to the ice.

Musical Guests

Enhancing the visual spectacle will be the live music performances. This year, Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, Natalie Imbruglia, Marc Storace, and Remo Forrer are set to perform, providing a live soundtrack that will elevate the skating performances to new heights. I for one, can’t wait to hear Dave Stewart live!

Event Information

So will you be going to see Art On Ice 2024? You can find all the details on the official Art on Ice website at www.artonice.com where you can purchase tickets, and find out more about the performers.

Contest to Win 2 x 2 Pairs of Tickets

Why not try your luck and see if you can win one of 2 pairs of tickets for Art On Ice 2024?

To enter simply email us here with 1) your name and 2) the word AOI in the subject line.

The contest is open and it will end on Monday 29th January at midnight. Good luck! 🤞

Art on Ice 2024 is an event combining the elegance of ice skating with live music and is an ideal place to visit with friends, family and anyone who loves a great night out.

Art On Ice 2024

When: 8th – 17th February 2024

Where: Zurich, Fribourg and Davos

Zurich: Hallenstadion from the 8th to the 11th of February 2024

Fribourg: 13th and 14th of February 2024

Davos: 16th and 17th of February 2024

Website: Visit the Art On Ice website here

