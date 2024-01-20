.

Crazy Carnival at Lucerne Fasnacht

Lucerne – Luzerner Fasnacht 8th – 13th February 2024

Luzerner Fasnacht 8th – 13th February 2024

Every year Lucerne hosts its largest event held in the city in early Spring – one where you can celebrate, dress up and have lots of fun as you enjoy a tradition that lasts a whole 6 days! The carnival date is based on the centuries-old “Catholic” carnival and takes place in the days leading up to Ash Wednesday.

Luzerner Fasnacht Begins on “Dirty Thursday ” & Leads Up to Ash Wednesday

Carnival takes place in the days leading up to Ash Wednesday on Dirty Thursday, Fat Monday and Tuesday. The people of Lucerne take their carnival very seriously and even the bridges are covered in plywood panels covered in Carnival art. It all kicks off on “Dirty Thursday” with Big Bang at 5 o’clock in the morning and over 16,000 people expected to celebrate this Swiss tradition in the beautiful cobbled streets of the city.

You can come as you are, or in mask and costume – but the main thing it to have fun and celebrate the start of Fastnacht!

Photographer Carmen Sirboiu visited Lucerne one “Dirty Thursday” to capture these wonderful pictures to put you in the carnival spirit. Take a look at this fun video clip too:

If you would like to enjoy the fun for yourself, why not take a short trip to Lucerne and experience it all first hand when it next takes place. Don’t forget to buy a Fasnacht “pin” to support the event and it’s probably easiest to go via public transport!

Lucerne Carnival is on from 8th – 13th February 2024

For more information please visit the Lucerne Carnival website here.

All photos by Photographer Carmen Sirboiu

