Farewell to Arthouse Uto Cinema Zurich 

by newinzurich
Uto Kino Zurich – The End of An Era

As the Uto Cinema in Zurich approaches its centennial, a special farewell program has been organized to honour its rich history. Since the autumn of 1927, Uto Cinema has been a staple in District 4, providing a valuable source of entertainment over the years. In the late 1970s, it transitioned into Studio Uto, and in 2013, it was rebranded as Arthouse Uto, showcasing a range of more sophisticated films.

From 1st February to 24th March, Arthouse cinemas are celebrating the legacy of Uto with a selection of 24 films that have marked its journey. These include acclaimed titles like “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Das Wissen vom Heilen”, as well as more provocative films such as “Baise-Moi”, which Uto daringly screened when other cinemas shied away.

A highlight of the farewell program will be the “Uto-Kult” event on 8th March, curated by Stella Glitter, paying homage to Uto’s cultural impact. Additionally, Simon Schwendimann, a longtime cinema manager, will enrich each screening with personal anecdotes, sharing the significance of each film in Uto’s history.

The final curtain call for Uto Cinema will be on Sunday, 24th March, with the last screening of “Behind the Candelabra” at 8 pm. This film not only signifies the end of an era but also celebrates Uto’s longstanding connection with the LGBTQI community. As Uto Cinema closes its doors, it leaves behind a legacy of cinematic history and cultural enrichment in Zurich.

Farewell to Uto Kino Zurich

You can find out more about the Cinema Scene in Zurich here.

See the Arthouse Uto Program here.

With photos courtesy of Arthouse Uto Zurich

 

