Four Bucket List Winter Events in St. Moritz

St. Moritz, a byword for style and sophistication in the Swiss Alps, plays host to a selection of great events throughout the year. Four bucket list winter events which take place, attract an audience from all over the world and make the town stand out as an international and cultural hub in the alps. The events are as diverse as they are exciting. Three of these four winter events are set on the stunning frozen lake of St Moritz, which becomes an extension of the town and the meeting point for the sporting fixtures. The other event takes place in the town’s top hotels and restaurants and attracts top chefs and food lovers from near and far.

1. Snow Polo – 26th, 27th & 28th January 2024

The Snow Polo event offers a dynamic start to the year with the thundering of hooves on the icy lake in St Moritz. This prestigious polo competition is not just about the sport; it’s an elite social gathering set against the stunning backdrop of snow-covered peaks. Visitors and locals alike gather to witness this unique polo event. Instead of taking place on lush green fields, in St Moritz it is played on the frozen lake.

2. St. Moritz Gourmet Festival – 29th January – 3rd February 2024

The St. Moritz Gourmet Festival immediately follows, transforming the town into a global culinary hotspot. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, the festival will feature a constellation of ten three-star chefs from around the world. It’s a wwonderful celebration of culinary innovation and tradition, with gourmet dinners, wine tastings, and lots more. The festival promises to be a feast for all senses set amidst the alpine glamour of St. Moritz.

3. White Turf – 4th, 11th & 18th February 2024

The White Turf event offers a great blend of high-octane racing and high society. This horse racing event, held on the frozen lake, is as much a sporting competition as it is a social spectacle and is a huge amount of fun. It attracts international visitors from all over the world so whether you’re a horse racing afficianado or like a great day out at the races, or simply want to people watch, there is something for everyone. In addition to the racing day on the three Sundays, there are also “family days” on the three Saturdays and they make for great days out for all the family.

4. The Ice – 23rd – 24th February 2024

Towards the end of February, the frozen lake turns into an outdoor show room and race track for vintage automotive cars with the event called The Ice. This event is not your typical winter sport but rather a celebration of vintage cars in all their forms. Here, history meets adrenaline as these timeless vehicles are showcased for the public to admire and then carve their way across the ice on the frozen lake of St Moritz for some thrilling races.

Each of these four bucket list Winter events in St Moritz is totally unique and ensures that St. Moritz’s winter season is packed with excitement, elegance, and epicurean delights. So if you haven’t visited St Moritz yet, why not make this winter the time to go?

