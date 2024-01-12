Home Arts and Entertainment Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsThings To DoWhat's On

Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich

Kirche auf Der Egg Zurich till 3rd March 2024

by newinzurich
0 comment

Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich

Hodler & Klee Immersive is an engaging art exhibition in Zurich, showcasing the works of two of Switzerland’s most renowned artists: Ferdinand Hodler and Paul Klee. This extraordinary display takes place in the impressive Kirche Auf der Egg. In the immersive experience you will see  how mountains, lakes, and trees come to life around you, as the paintings of Ferdinand Hodler & Paul Klee spring to life in an immersive experience combining painting with music.

Description

Paul Klee and Ferdinand Hodler, significant figures in Swiss art, are celebrated in this fantastic exhibition. Experience their impressive work from a new perspective. Created by Projektil using state-of-the-art video projectors, a multimedia light show animates the larger-than-life paintings of these Swiss artists. The paintings dance across the walls and floors of the hall, bringing to life scenes of mountains and castles, trees and streams. So why not go along and enjoy this unique art experience? The exhibition runs until 3rd March 2024.

Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich

Hodler & Klee Immersive

Where: Zürich Wollishofen, Kirche Auf der Egg

When: 10th January to 3rd March 2024

Times:

Wednesday & Friday from 10:00 AM to 1:40 PM (last show at 1:00 PM)
Saturday from 5:45 PM to 8:25 PM (last show at 7:45 PM)
Sunday from 5:45 PM to 7:25 PM (last show at 6:45 PM)
Duration: 40 minutes

Tickets:

Adult (21 years and over)
Youth (16-20 years)
Child (5-15 years)
Seniors, Disabled, Students
Children under 4 years enjoy free admission.

N:B: Please arrive 15 minutes before the show starts. There are no parking facilities available; it is recommended to use public transport. The event is suitable for all ages and is wheelchair accessible. For more details and FAQs about this experience, please refer to the official event page.

Website:  For more information and tickets see details here.

***  Articles You May Like ***

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

Imagine Picasso at Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater 11

Disney The Lion King at Theater 11 In Zurich

******************************

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Mid January 2024 Onwards

Sale of Adventskranzdesfriedens Photos in Wasserkirche Zurich

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2024

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater...

New Year Changes in Switzerland for 2024

Photos of New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

Glamour, Racing and Snow – White Turf St...

The St. Moritz Gourmet Festival Celebrates Its 30th...

10 Top Places To Drink Hot Chocolate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus