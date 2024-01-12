Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich

Hodler & Klee Immersive is an engaging art exhibition in Zurich, showcasing the works of two of Switzerland’s most renowned artists: Ferdinand Hodler and Paul Klee. This extraordinary display takes place in the impressive Kirche Auf der Egg. In the immersive experience you will see how mountains, lakes, and trees come to life around you, as the paintings of Ferdinand Hodler & Paul Klee spring to life in an immersive experience combining painting with music.

Description

Paul Klee and Ferdinand Hodler, significant figures in Swiss art, are celebrated in this fantastic exhibition. Experience their impressive work from a new perspective. Created by Projektil using state-of-the-art video projectors, a multimedia light show animates the larger-than-life paintings of these Swiss artists. The paintings dance across the walls and floors of the hall, bringing to life scenes of mountains and castles, trees and streams. So why not go along and enjoy this unique art experience? The exhibition runs until 3rd March 2024.

Hodler & Klee Immersive

Where: Zürich Wollishofen, Kirche Auf der Egg

When: 10th January to 3rd March 2024

Times:

Wednesday & Friday from 10:00 AM to 1:40 PM (last show at 1:00 PM)

Saturday from 5:45 PM to 8:25 PM (last show at 7:45 PM)

Sunday from 5:45 PM to 7:25 PM (last show at 6:45 PM)

Duration: 40 minutes

Tickets:

Adult (21 years and over)

Youth (16-20 years)

Child (5-15 years)

Seniors, Disabled, Students

Children under 4 years enjoy free admission.

N:B: Please arrive 15 minutes before the show starts. There are no parking facilities available; it is recommended to use public transport. The event is suitable for all ages and is wheelchair accessible. For more details and FAQs about this experience, please refer to the official event page.

Website: For more information and tickets see details here.

