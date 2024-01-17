Man’s World Zürich 2024 at Halle 550

Man’s World Zürich 1st – 4th Feb 2024 + Contest for 3 x Pairs of Tickets

From 1st – 4th February 2024, Man’s World will be back in Zurich at the Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon. It is easily accessible by public transport and just minutes from Zurich Oerlikon Bahnhof. What’s more we have a contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets. To enter see below. We also have a Promo Code all NewInZurich readers can use to get a CHF 10 discount off their ticket online: NewInZurich24

Over 120 High Quality Products and Services

Over 120 carefully selected, high-quality products and services will be on show with lots of exciting and fun things to see and do. Explore a world of lifestyle and technology gadgets! Savour some great wine, taste some whisky or gin and enjoy some gastronomic delights!

“Toys For The Boys” – Plus Lots More

You can try your hand at various gadgets, VR simulators, arcade games and lots, lots more… Man’s World has plenty of “toys for the boy”, but it’s also a great place to explore the latest fashion and style and to seek out unique clothing and accessories. Most of all it’s a great place to relax and to have a lot of fun!

There’s a cigar lounge, a poker professional, a “hole in one” and even a U-boat as well as watches and whiskies and wine to discover. In fact there is something for everyone (not just for men!!!). It’s all presented in a stylish ambience to allow you to have a wonderful time out with friends or colleagues and to really enjoy yourself.

The Man’s World

Man’s World at Halle 550 is the perfect location for a great day out with a group of friends and there is so much to see and do.

*** Win One of 3 Pairs of Tickets to Man’s World ***

Enter our contest here to win one 3 pairs of tickets for Mona’s World. Simple email us here with 1) Your name 2) The word MAN in the subject line and 3) please subscribe to the blog below for our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Man’s World Halle 2023 at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon

Where: Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich

When: 1st – 4th February 2024

Opening Hours:

Thursday 1st February – (Opening) 4 pm – Midnight

Friday 2nd February – 2 pm – 11pm

Saturday 3rd February – 11am – 11pm

Sunday 4th February – 11am – 6pm

Tickets:

Tickets cost CHF 35 each and on the opening night, 1st February, a free drink is included in the ticket price.

Tickets for Friday – Sunday cost CHF 35 per person and tickets which include a free drink cost CHF 42 per person.

You can buy the tickets online in advance here:

Do not forget to use the NewInZurich Promo Code to get a CHF 10 discount off your ticket online: NewInZurich24

Photo Credits: Jean-Christophe Dupasquier

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Interest You

********************