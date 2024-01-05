New Year Changes in Switzerland for 2024

Festive Events

Just in case you missed one of the festive season highlights, the LiechtTräum illuminations featuring the art work of 5 Swiss artists projected onto 6 of Zurich’s landmarks.

If you missed the New Year Fireworks take a look at some spectacular photos of the event here by photographers Geoff Pegler and Tim Hughes.

A couple of other events you might like to see this month include the LILU light festival in nearby Lucerne, the Silvesterkläuse in Urnäsch, the Belle Époque Week in Kandersteg and the World Snow Festival in Grindelwald.

Festive Food

Don’t forget to buy a Dreikönigskuchen to find out if you will be King or Queen in your household for the day!

New Year Changes in Switzerland

As is customary in Switzerland at the beginning of the year, there are always a few changes taking place and here are some of the key ones to be aware of, as well as some of the routine New Year things to be done.

Cars and Transport

If haven’t yet secured your Vignette for your car, do make sure to do so before February 1st to avoid a hefty CHF 200 fine! Please note you can now purchase e-Vignettes online if you prefer.

You may have noticed that on the SBB network there was a price increase on many routes and some changes to the timetable back on 10th December.

Tax Breaks Revoked for Electic Vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) will no longer be exempt from import duties and will now face the same 4% as other vehicles.

Updated Vehicle Efficiency Ratings

A revision of the energy efficiency rating system for cars could affect vehicle tax rates and impose penalties for high CO2 emissions.

Driving Licence and Test Changes

New changes to driving licence regulations and test durations will take effect in Switzerland from 1st March. For more details you can take a look here.

E-bike Regulation

If you have a fast e-bike (up to 45 km per hour ) you now need to make sure it is equipped with a speedometer.

Politics – Women in Power

In political news, Alain Berset’s tenure has concluded, with a female president stepping up to guide the nation. Viola Amherd assumes the presidency, with Karin Keller-Sutter as the Vice President.

Cost of Living Rises in 2024

The key cost of living increases are as follows:

Health Insurance

From 1st January Basic health insurance rates are set to rise by over 8%.

Electricity Bills

Electric bills are set to surge by 18% on average, varying from canton to canton.

Postal Rate Increases

The cost of sending mail via our postal service is increasing due to inflation and a decrease in mail volume. A standard A-Post letter (up to 100g, B5, B4, C4) will now cost 1.50 Francs (previously 1.10). B-Post letters (standard letter up to 100g) are now priced at 1.10 Francs (previously 0.90). For bulk mail, the weight bracket for economy pricing has been adjusted from 500g to 250g.

VAT Increase

The standard VAT rate has also gone up. As of January 1st, we are subject to higher VAT rates in Switzerland. The standard rate for most goods has risen to 8.1 percent (from 7.7 percent). For food, restaurant services, hotels, and medications, the rate is now 2.6 percent (previously 2.5 percent) and for hotel accommodations, it’s 3.8 percent (previously 3.7 percent). These hikes are due to amendments in the AHV legislation.

Rentals

With mortgage rates up, renters could see a 3% hike in their payments. Landlords are permitted to apply this increase from the next rental termination date, typically April 1st.

Pension Reforms

January rings in the AHV21 reform, initiating the gradual equalization of retirement ages, with women’s retirement age rising incrementally to 65, mirroring that of men. From January 1st, 2024, individuals born in 1961 will begin to reach the eligible retirement age, making them the first to benefit from the regular AHV pension scheme effective from the same date. The reference age for men and women will therefore be completely equalised in 2028.

Not Everything Will Cost More

Despite the hikes, certain things are predicted to drop. Mobile plans and groceries may go down a little, and bank savings could earn higher interest rates due to inflation and competitive pressures. Other potential decreases include furniture, bikes, petrol, and even flight costs and possibly non-electric car prices too.

Other positive moves ….

Standardized Charging Cables

By the end of the year, it will be mandatory for all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras with USB-C interfaces to include a standard charging cable. This EU regulation has been applicable since the previous year. Consequently, there’s now a single type of charging cable required for all such devices, compatible with laptops as well.

Here is a short clip of some of the fireworks in Zurich at New Year by photographer Geoff Pegler (www.GeoffPeglerphotography.com )

And here is a short video of the fireworks to music by Alex Nikolsky (https://www.instagram.com/alex_nikolsky_photo/)

Wishing you a happy and healthy 2024 and don’t forget to get your Vignette for your car if you haven’t already!

