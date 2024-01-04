Home Arts and Entertainment Photos of New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024
Photos of New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

Silvesterzauber 2024

by newinzurich
Photos of New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

The New Year Fireworks 2024 in Zurich were once again very impressive and whether you were watching from around the Lake or from one of the bridges in the old town, or high above the city, they were a sight to behold. As is customary, the fireworks in Zurich always go off at 20 minutes past midnight, not on the stroke of twelve. If you missed Zurich’s fireworks this year, take a look at the photos below by Geoff Pegler and Tim Hughes as well as a couple of Instagram reels by Alex Nikolsky.

The first set of photos was taken by Geoff Pegler:

New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024 New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

The following set of photos is by Tim Hughes:

New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024 - Tim HughesNew Year Fireworks Zurich 2024 - Tim HughesNew Year Fireworks Zurich 2024 - Tim HughesNew Year Fireworks Zurich 2024 - Tim HughesNew Year Fireworks Zurich 2024 - Tim HughesNew Year Fireworks Zurich 2024 - Tim Hughes

And here are a couple of Instagram reels by Alex Nikolsky of the fireworks:

