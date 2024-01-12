Home Arts and Entertainment Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsThings To DoWhat's On

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

Pixel Zoo Ocean photo Roman Baranek

Pixel Zoo Ocean is an immersive and educational experience for the whole family, offering a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating wonders of the ocean. Set in the impressive Church of Auf der Egg in Zurich, it’s a playful and informative environment that stimulates the imagination and deepens understanding of our precious oceanic world.

Pixel Zoo Ocean photo Roman Baranek

Enjoy Pixel Zoo Ocean with your family and experience the mesmerizing wonders of the seas. Discover the diversity of marine life and their impressive habitats. This adventure will expand your imagination and deepen your understanding of our precious ocean world. Pixel Zoo Ocean takes you on an unforgettable journey, inspiring the next generation with a deep appreciation for the marvels of the marine world. Don’t miss this magical experience exploring the wonders of the ocean!

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

All photos© Roman Baranek

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

Where: Kirche Auf der Egg, Zurich When: From September 27, 2023 Times:

  • Wednesday & Friday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM (last admission at 5:00 PM)
  • Saturday & Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (last admission at 4:00 PM) Duration: 40-minute show + Interactive Installation. A total visit time of 60 – 90 minutes is recommended

Tickets:

  • Adults (21 years and over)
  • Youth (13-20 years)
  • Children (5-12 years)
  • Small Groups (min. 6 persons)
  • Reduced (Seniors, Disabled, Students)
  • Family tickets (min. 1 adult & min. 2 children (5-12 years), max. 5 persons)

N.B. Please arrive in good time for your booked slot time. There are no parking facilities available; it is strongly advised to use public transport. The event is recommended for children aged 5 and above and is wheelchair accessible.

Website: For more tickets, more details and FAQs about Pixel Zoo Ocean, please visit the official event page.

*** Articles You May Like ***

Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich

Imagine Picasso at Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater 11

Disney The Lion King at Theater 11 In Zurich

 

*******

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Mid January 2024 Onwards

Sale of Adventskranzdesfriedens Photos in Wasserkirche Zurich

Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2024

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater...

New Year Changes in Switzerland for 2024

Photos of New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

Glamour, Racing and Snow – White Turf St...

The St. Moritz Gourmet Festival Celebrates Its 30th...

10 Top Places To Drink Hot Chocolate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus