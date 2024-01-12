Home Things To Do Sale of Adventskranzdesfriedens Photos in Wasserkirche Zurich
Images of Gerry Hoftetter's Illuminations on Sale for Charity

Gerry Hofstetter, a famous Swiss light artist known for illuminating the Matterhorn during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased an “Advent Wreath of Peace 2023” in Zurich’s historic churches: Grossmünster, Fraumünster, and St. Peter. This event, organized by the Evangelical Reformed Parish in the City of Zurich, aimed to shine a light of hope and unity amidst the gloom of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Photographer Frank Schwarzbach captured this “Advent Wreath of Peace 2023” in 50 stunning A3 photos, each is  unique and each priced at CHF 250.  Sales of these photos will go to supporting charitable work in Zurich.

In Addition, 5 exclusive photos, each 60 cm x 90 cm, will be auctioned off. Gerry Hofstetter will sign all photos upon request.

So why not go along to the sale and auction event with Gerry Hofstetter and Grossmünster pastor Christoph Sigrist on January 18, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Wasserkirche, Limmatquai 31, 8001 Zurich?

All support for this project helps spread the most powerful light – the light of peace.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Sale of Adventskranzdesfriedens Photos in Wasserkirche Zurich

Sale & Auction Details

When: January 18, 2024
Time: 6 p.m. Doors Open, 6:30 p.m. Sale/Auction Starts
Location: Wasserkirche Zurich

Website: For more information visit the website here. 

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Gerry Hofstetter and Zurich’s Advent Wreath of Peace 2023

Lilu Light Festival Lucerne

The World Snow Festival Grindelwald 2024

