St Moritz Snow Polo: An Exciting Sports Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo – A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event

On A Frozen Lake

with Photos by Tim and Tabitha Hughes and Photos by Geoffrey Pegler (see below)

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2024

The 2024 Snow Polo World Cup tournament in St Moritz will take place on the frozen lake of St Moritz in the Engadin, Switzerland on 26th, 27th and 28th January 2024.

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz A Tradition Since 1985

The “Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz” is said to be the world’s most prestigious winter polo tournament on snow. This exciting sports event has been hosted in St. Moritz since 1985. Furthermore, the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz is unique in that it is the only «high goal» polo tournament played on snow.

Sport, Gourmet Food and Wine and Events at St Moritz Snow Polo World Cup

The event attracts spectators from all over the globe to this beautiful spot in the Swiss alps. In addition to the sporting events on the frozen lake, there is champagne, exquisite gourmet food and a huge number of social events taking place in St. Moritz’s finest hotels.

The Original Snow Polo Tournament Began in St. Moritz

Polo is now played on snow in places like Aspen in the USA, Cortina in Italy and Tianjin in China, but the original Snow Polo Tournament began in St. Moritz. Four “high-goal teams” compete for the much coveted trophy on the frozen lake of St. Moritz with around 15,000 spectators viewing the action.

Unique Location on The Frozen Lake at St Moritz

Highlights of the tournament are the small and the grand finales which take place on Sunday requiring great skill and concentration from the world’s top players and their horses. The unique location on the frozen lake in St Moritz at 1,800 metres above sea level makes the tournament one which just can’t be missed.

St Moritz Snow Polo

Where: The frozen lake of St Moritz in Switzerland

When: 26th, 27th, 28th January 2024.