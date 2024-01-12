Home BucketList Switzerland St Moritz Snow Polo: An Exciting Sports Event On A Frozen Lake
BucketList SwitzerlandExcursionsExhibitions and EventsSportsSwiss TraditionsSwitzerlandThings To DoTravel

St Moritz Snow Polo: An Exciting Sports Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - One of the Top Activities in Winter in St Moritz

by newinzurich
0 comment

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo – A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event

On A Frozen Lake

with Photos by Tim and Tabitha Hughes and Photos by Geoffrey Pegler (see below)

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2024

The 2024 Snow Polo World Cup tournament in St Moritz will take place on the frozen lake of St Moritz in the Engadin, Switzerland on 26th, 27th and 28th January 2024.

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz A Tradition Since 1985

The “Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz” is said to be the world’s most prestigious winter polo tournament on snow.  This exciting sports event has been hosted in St. Moritz since 1985. Furthermore, the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz is unique in that it is the only «high goal» polo tournament played on snow.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Sport, Gourmet Food and Wine and Events at St Moritz Snow Polo World Cup

The event attracts spectators from all over the globe to this beautiful spot in the Swiss alps. In addition to the sporting events on the frozen lake, there is champagne, exquisite gourmet food and a huge number of social events taking place in St. Moritz’s finest hotels.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

The Original Snow Polo Tournament Began in St. Moritz

Polo is now played on snow in places like Aspen in the USA, Cortina in Italy and Tianjin in China, but the original Snow Polo Tournament began in St. Moritz. Four “high-goal teams” compete for the much coveted trophy on the frozen lake of St. Moritz with around 15,000 spectators viewing the action.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Unique Location on The Frozen Lake at St Moritz

Highlights of the tournament are the small and the grand finales which take place on Sunday requiring great skill and  concentration from the world’s top players and their horses. The unique location on the frozen lake in St Moritz at 1,800 metres above sea level makes the tournament one which just can’t be missed.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo

Where: The frozen lake of St Moritz in Switzerland

When: 26th, 27th, 28th January 2024.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

All photos above by Tim Hughes and Tabitha Hughes

If you would like to see more of Tim’s photos or buy any, please see here.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Video Short From St Moritz Snow Polo 2023

Video by Geoffrey Pegler

Photos of St Moritz Snow Polo

Below you can also find a selection of photos by Geoffrey Pegler from previous St Moritz Snow Polo events

Dog at SNOW POLO TOURNAMENT ST MORIT

All photos of Snow Polo St Moritz 2023 by by Geoffrey Pegler

*** Articles You May Like ***

You may also be interested in White Turf in St Moritz:

https://newinzurich.com/2017/02/glamour-racing-and-snow-white-turf-st-moritz/

*****************************

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Mid January 2024 Onwards

Sale of Adventskranzdesfriedens Photos in Wasserkirche Zurich

Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

A Luxurious Stay at the Tschuggen Grand Hotel...

The Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival

Glamour, Racing and Snow – White Turf St...

Four Bucket List Winter Events in St. Moritz

The I.C.E. St Moritz Vintage Car Event

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus