The Chateau-d’Oex Balloon Festival

The Balloon Festival Takes Place in the Alpes Vaudoises

It’s always a colourful affair and there are plenty of fun and interesting balloons to view. The festival takes place in the “Alpes Vaudoises” region between Gstaad and Gruyères, at 1,000 metres, Château-d’Oex is the World Alpine Capital of Hot Air Ballooning.

People flock from near and far to take part and of course to watch this extraordinary event.

Château-d’Oex Has A Favourable Micro Climate for Hot Air Ballooning

One of the reasons that Château-d’Oex has developed such a reputation as a hot-air ballooning centre is due to its favourable micro-climate and the expertise it has built up in this sport over the years.

All year round they operate passenger flights but it’s when the international hot-air balloon competition is on that everyone flocks to this Swiss town.

If you’re still thinking of going to visit next year you’re sure to enjoy it. However, do check the forecast to ensure the conditions are favourable before you make a long journey. We visited a couple of years ago and went for a ride in the Charlie Chaplin Balloon and it was an amazing experience. You can read about it here.