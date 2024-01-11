Home Exhibitions and Events The Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival
Exhibitions and EventsFamilySwiss FestivalsSwiss MountainsSwiss TraditionsSwitzerlandThings To DoTravelWhat's On

The Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival

44th Festival 20th - 28th January 2024

by newinzurich
0 comment

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateaux d'Oex

The Chateau-d’Oex Balloon Festival

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau-d'Oex

44th Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival 20th – 28th January 2024

Photos Of the Festival International de Balloons by Carmen Sirboiu 

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau-d'Oex

World Famous Chateau-d’Oex Balloon Festival

The Chateau-d’Oex balloon festival is world famous and normally takes place the last week of January. The 44th edition is taking place from 20th – 28th January 2024.  If you’ve never been to a hot air balloon festival before, take a look at the beautiful photos photographer Carmen Sirboiu took of a previous edition.

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

The Balloon Festival Takes Place in the Alpes Vaudoises

It’s always a colourful affair and there are plenty of fun and interesting balloons to view. The festival takes place in the “Alpes Vaudoises” region between Gstaad and Gruyères, at 1,000 metres, Château-d’Oex is the World Alpine Capital of Hot Air Ballooning.

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

People flock from near and far to take part and of course to watch this extraordinary event.

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

Château-d’Oex Has A Favourable Micro Climate for Hot Air Ballooning

One of the reasons that Château-d’Oex has developed such a reputation as a hot-air ballooning centre is due to its favourable micro-climate and the expertise it has built up in this sport over the years.

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

All year round they operate passenger flights but it’s when the international hot-air balloon competition is on that everyone flocks to this Swiss town.

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

If you’re still thinking of going to visit next year you’re sure to enjoy it. However, do check the forecast to ensure the conditions are favourable before you make a long journey. We visited a couple of years ago and went for a ride in the Charlie Chaplin Balloon and it was an amazing experience. You can read about it here.

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

Festival International de Ballons

The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d'Oex

The Chateau-d’Oex Balloon Festival

Dates: 20th – 28th January 2024

Where: Chateau-d’Oex, Switzerland

Tips:  Do wrap up well if you’re going to watch the Balloon Festival as it can get quite cold standing around. However, there are various food stalls and drinks available. You can also book to go on a balloon ride too.

Transport: You can drive there (limited parking available) and you can also get to Château-d’Oex by SBB.

For more information please visit the website here.

See the Google Maps coordinates here.

See Chateau-d’Oex on Google Maps below:

Google Maps chateau d'oex

All Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Carmen is based in Zurich and is available to take pet and family portraits as well as LinkedIn headshots. Why not click here to get in touch with Carmen?

*********************

For more information about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland check out our Homepage or subscribe to the blog for a weekly “What’s On” newsletter.

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Colour and Snow at the Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival

Flying High in Chaplin’s World Balloon at Chateau d’Oex

Discover Charlie Chaplin At Chaplin’s World Switzerland

Exploring Vevey from the Modern Times Hotel

A Relaxing Stay at Le Mirador Resort & Spa Vevey

A Majestic Stay at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace

Top Things to Do in Vevey Switzerland

**********************

 

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Mid January 2024 Onwards

Sale of Adventskranzdesfriedens Photos in Wasserkirche Zurich

Hodler & Klee Immersive in Zurich

Pixel Zoo Ocean in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2024

SIX – The Pop Phenomenon in Zurich at Theater...

New Year Changes in Switzerland for 2024

Photos of New Year Fireworks Zurich 2024

Glamour, Racing and Snow – White Turf St...

The St. Moritz Gourmet Festival Celebrates Its 30th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus