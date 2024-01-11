The Chateau-d’Oex Balloon Festival
Photos Of the Festival International de Balloons by Carmen Sirboiu
The Chateau-d’Oex balloon festival is world famous and normally takes place the last week of January. The 44th edition is taking place from 20th – 28th January 2024. If you’ve never been to a hot air balloon festival before, take a look at the beautiful photos photographer Carmen Sirboiu took of a previous edition.
The Balloon Festival Takes Place in the Alpes Vaudoises
It’s always a colourful affair and there are plenty of fun and interesting balloons to view. The festival takes place in the “Alpes Vaudoises” region between Gstaad and Gruyères, at 1,000 metres, Château-d’Oex is the World Alpine Capital of Hot Air Ballooning.
People flock from near and far to take part and of course to watch this extraordinary event.
Château-d’Oex Has A Favourable Micro Climate for Hot Air Ballooning
One of the reasons that Château-d’Oex has developed such a reputation as a hot-air ballooning centre is due to its favourable micro-climate and the expertise it has built up in this sport over the years.
All year round they operate passenger flights but it’s when the international hot-air balloon competition is on that everyone flocks to this Swiss town.
If you’re still thinking of going to visit next year you’re sure to enjoy it. However, do check the forecast to ensure the conditions are favourable before you make a long journey. We visited a couple of years ago and went for a ride in the Charlie Chaplin Balloon and it was an amazing experience. You can read about it here.
Tips: Do wrap up well if you’re going to watch the Balloon Festival as it can get quite cold standing around. However, there are various food stalls and drinks available. You can also book to go on a balloon ride too.
Transport: You can drive there (limited parking available) and you can also get to Château-d’Oex by SBB.
For more information please visit the website here.
See the Google Maps coordinates here.
See Chateau-d’Oex on Google Maps below:
All Photos by Carmen Sirboiu
Carmen is based in Zurich and is available to take pet and family portraits as well as LinkedIn headshots. Why not click here to get in touch with Carmen?