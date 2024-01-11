Home Cars The I.C.E. St Moritz Vintage Car Event
The I.C.E. St Moritz Vintage Car Event

The International Concours of Elegance St Moritz 23rd - 24th February 2024

The International Concours of Elegance St Moritz 23rd – 24th Feb 2024

Every year, the Engadine Valley hosts a really unique car event in St Moritz. The frozen Lake of St. Moritz, blanketed in ice, becomes the stage for The International Concours of Elegance, known as The I.C.E. St. Moritz. It is a celebration of automotive elegance and history.  Unlike the conventional car shows of summer, this event embraces the frost and snow, creating a thrilling spectacle which show cases the beauty of classic cars against a wintry backdrop.

The Engadine region has a long-standing relationship with classic cars, celebrated through various events that leverage its scenic roads and optimal driving conditions. However, The I.C.E. St. Moritz is very different by taking the cars out of their usual summer habitat and they are shown off and even raced on the frozen lake.

Conceived by Marco Makaus in 2019 and becoming a staple of the Diamond Events since 2020, The I.C.E. St. Moritz stands out for its unique blend of artistry and athleticism on the majestic frozen lake. The event respects the delicate natural environment of Engadine while offering a platform for the most exquisite and historically significant automobiles, carefully chosen to participate.

This year, The I.C.E. St. Moritz is set to take place on the 23rd and 24th of February 2024, so if you like vintage cars, do make sure to visit!

Dolder Classics - An Exhibition of "Old Timers" in Zurich

The I.C.E. St Moritz Vintage Car Event

The International Concours of Elegance St Moritz

Where: Lake St. Moritz, Engadine

When: 23rd – 24th February 2024

Website: www.theicestmoritz.com

