Trinity: The New T-Rex Attraction at Aathal Dinosaur Museum

If you’ve never been to the Aathal Dinosaur Museum or Sauriermuseum as it is known in German, now is a great time to go! Right now there is a brand new exhibit, which is already proving to be very popular. Trinity, the new T-Rex attraction is the first genuine Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton to be exhibited in Switzerland. This towering marvel, a confluence of science, history and awe, draws its name from the trio of T-Rex skeletons that contribute to its construction, symbolising a ‘trinity’ of ancient majesty.

Trinity is on loan from a Belgian foundation and will be exhibted at the Aathal Dinosaur Museum, not far from Zurich, for one year according to Hans-Jakob Siber, the museum director. Trinity has been created out of the bones of three distinct female specimens. It’s a rare opportunity to appreciate one of the most complete T-Rex skeletons, valued at 4.8 million francs. Trinity was assembled from finds in the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations of Montana and Wyoming and her well-preserved skull and all 293 bones are a marvel of paleontological artistry.

The Aathal Dinosaur Museum is no stranger to popularity, having welcomed 126,000 visitors last year. But with Trinity’s arrival, expectations are soaring, with predictions of up to 20,000 additional visits. Such anticipated demand has prompted the museum to extend its opening hours, a move that reflects both excitement and preparation for a surge in dinosaur enthusiasts eager to come face-to-face with a creature as intelligent as a chimpanzee, and as mighty as legend suggests.

For a year, until 19th January 2025, Trinity will stand in Aathal, not just as an exhibit but as a beacon of ancient life, before continuing her journey to the Boerentoren Museum in Antwerp. This period marks a special chapter for the museum and its visitors and an opportunity for both young and old to step back into a time where such behemoths ruled the earth, right in the heart of Switzerland.

So if you fancy paying Trinity a visit, why not hop over to the Aathal Dinosaur Museum. See details below.

The Aathal Dinosaur Museum

The Aathal Dinosaur Museum is a paleontological museum near Seegräben in Canton of Zürich, Switzerland. It is one of the few dinosaur museums in Europe. Trinity will be on display from now until 19th January 2025

Address: Zürichstrasse 69, 8607 Aathal Open: Daily except for Monday

Tel: 044 932 14 18 Website: Visit the Sauriermuseum / Aathal Dinosaur Museum website here With photos courtesy of the Aathal Dinosaur museum

