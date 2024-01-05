What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2024

Hope the New Year is treating you well so far and that you managed to enjoy the spectacular New Year fireworks and the Liecthtträum illuminations. Don’t forget Saturday 6th January is Dreikönigstag – so make sure to buy your Dreikönigstag cake and take your decorations down. Of course it also means that the Lucy lights are coming down too. The Wedding Fair is on at the Messe in Zurich on 6th and 7th January too. The photoSCHWEIZ photography event takes place from 12th – 16th January, the LILU Light festival opens on 11th – 21st January in Lucerne, and the traditional Silvesterklaus event takes place on 13th January in Appenzell. On 29th January the St Moritz Gourmet Festival begins – so if you’re a foodie do secure your ticket! And don’t forget The Lion King is on in English at Theater 11.

Things To Do In & Around Zurich Beginning of January 2024

DREIKÖNIGSTAG 6th JANUARY: Saturday 6th January is Epiphany or Dreikönigstag here in Switzerland. It’s the day to take all the Christmas decorations down (and the end of all the Christmas lights) and the opportunity to eat Dreikönigskuchen and to find out if you are the King or the Queen in your house for a day! Find out all about 6th January here.

SWISS WEDDING WORLD – WEDDING FAIR ZURICH 6th & 7th JANUARY: If you’re planning on getting married or even planning a big event the Wedding Fair in Zurich takes place at the Messe in Zurich Oerlikon and is full of ideas and inspiration. Find out all about it here.

5 IDEAS FOR THINGS TO DO ON A WINTER DATE NIGHT WITHOUT SPENDING A FORTUNE:We all know how expensive Zurich can be but take a look at this article by Amy Challenger where she invites us to explore some of the cheaper and even free ways to enjoy a date night out in Zurich. Take a look here.

PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.

PRETTYLITTLE.ART EXHIBITION TIL 6th JANUARY: Check out this unique exhibition of art x fashion incorporating the philosophies of wabi-sabi and kintsugi, illustrating the personal journey of the artist. The vernissage will be accompanied by music curated to compliment the exhibition, hosted by Scharfmacher Brillen. Read all about the PrettyLittle Art Exhibition here.

FREE ICE SKATING SUNDAY 7th JANUARY: There is FREE ice skating on Sunday 7th January at the Dolder Ice Skating Rink, and also at the Oerlikon and Heuried rinks. Find out more about all the ice skating in Zurich here.

THE KIMONO EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM RIETBERG ENDS 7th JAN: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition about the history of the Kimono which is on now at the Museum Rietberg in Zurich until 7th January 2024. Visit the website here.

ORDER YOUR TAKE AWAY TURKEY UNTIL 8th JANUARY!: If you’re looking for a fully cooked and prepared Turkey or Goose you can order one from now until – 8th January at the Park Hyatt Hotel and collect it all prepared directly at the hotel. You need to order 48 hours in advance. See the full information here.

BSCC NETWORKING DRINKS 9th JAN: The first BSCC Greater Zurich Area Chapter Networking Drinks for 2024 takes place on Tuesday, 9th January 2024 at the Lion Pub, Oetenbachgasse 6, Zurich, 8001, Non-Members are welcome. No entry fee, no obligation, and a bar where everyone settles their own account.

KATJA LOHER ART INSTALLATION AT MILCHBAR ZURICH UNTIL 11th JAN: Check out the beautiful Art Installation at the Milchbar Zurich. See our Instagram video of it here.