What’s On in Zurich End of January 2024 Onwards
Zurich on Friday morning by www.Carmen.photo
There’s lots on in Zurich and we’ve just had a snowfall too! The LILU Light festival is on in Lucerne until 21st January. The Hodler & Klee immersive art exhibition has recently opened. Another art event in Zurich taking place is the Pixel Ocean Zoo and Imagine Picasso at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended until 7th April There are 4 great festivals taking place very soon in St Moritz. And don’t forget The Lion King is on in English at Theater 11 and you can also now buy tickets online for the new SIX pop phenomenon (in English) which opens in Zurich from 9th – 21st April. The Belle Époque Festival in Kandersteg begins on 21st January as does the Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival. If you’re looking for a luxurious Ski holiday do check out the Tschuggen Grand Hotel and here is a list of great places to go skiing not too far from Zurich.
Contests
We have 2 great contests! Take a look here:
MAN’S WORLD ZURICH HALLE 550 CONTEST 1st – 4th FEB – WIN TICKETS: We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won for the Man’s World event on 1st – 4th February at Halle 550. It promises to be a great event (not just for men!) with gadgets, drinks, cigars and lots of fun things to experience. Enter the contest here.
ART ON ICE ZURICH 8th – 11th FEBRUARY: Art On ice is back in Zurich with a stunning programmer of entertainment and top class ice skating. We have 2 pair of tickets to be won. Simply email us here with your name and the word AOI in the subject line to enter.
Things To Do in Zurich End of January 2024 Onwards
SILENT FILM FESTIVAL AT FILMPODIUM 18th JAN – 11th FEB: Read all about the Silent Film Festival here.
OPEN HOUSE VICAFE & VIVI KOLA SAT 20th Open house at ViCafe and VIVI Kola on Saturday 20th January. Taking place at ViCAFE roaster & coffee bar, Hohlstrasse 418, 8048 Zurich from 10am – 4pm. You can expect an interesting program with guided tours of the roasting area, with cuppings (tasting of different coffees), talks about green coffee sourcing & trade or architecture.
ICE DISCO AT THE DOLDER SPORTS RINK 20th JAN: An ice disco is taking place from 5pm and 10pm at the Dolder Ice Rink. See details here.
PILATES IN PATUMBAH PARK IN ZURICH WITH HEATHER STEELE SUNDAY 21stJAN: Every Sunday at 10am there is Pilates in the Park with Heather Steele. First class is FREE! Read all about it here and sign up here.
LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE ENDS 21st JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is on in Lucern until 21st January. Find out all about it here.
CANDLE MAKING AT UETLIBERG WINTERZAUBER UNTIL 28th FEB: Why not visit the Uto Kulm on Uetliberg and try a spot of candle making. It takes place ever weekend at the following times: Fri 2pm – 8pm, Sat 2pm – 8pm and Sunday 1pm – 7pm. See more details here.
*******************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
L’OSANNA CHOCOLATE & CHEESE PRALINÉS
Looking for a unique and delicious gift ? How about a box of Osanna’s Chocolate and Cheese Pralinés? The pralinés contain exquisite pairings of cheese and chocolate and they go well with both coffee and wine.
They are all handmade in Zurich
L’Osanna chocolates can be purchased online and delivered anywhere in Switzerland. They keep for up to 6 weeks when refrigerated. Osanna speaks fluent English and if you have any questions simply email her in the link on her website.
See all the boxes to choose from here.
*******************************************************************************************************
SIX THE POP PHENOMENON PERFORMING IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH 9th – 21st APRIL: Tickets on sale now for SIX the pop phenomenon. It is all about the 6 wives of Henry VIII and has been a real sensation in the UK and the US. For a limited time it will be at Theater 11 in Zurich. It’s all in English! So don’t miss this chance to go along? See details of SIX here.
SOLO AM MITTAG : FREE CONCERT EVERY FRIDAY AT THE WASSERKIRCHE: Every Friday from 12.30 till 1pm there is a free concert at the Wasserkirche in Zurich at lunchtime. See more details here.
SILVESTERCHLAUS CELEBRATIONS: If you didn’t manage to see the Silvesterchlaus celebrations in Appenzell last weekend, take a look at our video here or reel here. You can find out all about the Silvesterklaus celebrations here.
BELLE EPOQUE WEEK KANDERSTEG 21st – 28th JAN: Go back in time and experience the good old days of the Belle Époque as the town of Kandersteg transports itself into another era with costumes, events, dinners and more. Find out all about it here.
PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.
BSCC`S 10TH ANNUAL BURNS SUPPER AT ZUNFTHAUS ZUR SCHMIDEN ZURICH 26th JAN: There are just a few tickets left for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce’s very popular traditional Burns Supper celebrated for the 10th time at the Zunfthaus zur Schmiden in Zurich. See all the details here.
SNOW POLO TOURNAMENT ST MORITZ 26th, 27th & 28th JAN: The St Moritz Snow Polo is planned for 26th – 28th January on the frozen lake at St Moritz. Read all about the famous St Moritz Snow Polo Tournament here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FESTIVAL 29th JAN – 3rd FEB: If you love gourmet food don’t miss the St Moritz Gourmet Festival taking place from 29th January till 3rd February. This year is particularly special as the event is celebrating 30 years. Find out all about it here.
WHITE TURF RACING AND FAMILY DAYS – 1st 3 WEEKENDS IN FEB: The legendary White Turf event is back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 3rd February and promises to offer a huge amount of excitement: The race days are on the Sundays and on the Saturdays there are special family days. See all the details about White Turf here.
ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 8th – 17th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event will be back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (including Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics and Natalie Imbuglia and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) in Fribourg and in Davos. See details here and secure your tickets now.
ROMANIAN WINE TASTING EVENT 10th FEB IN ZURICH: Taking place at Restaurant Kaisin, Alfred-Escher Strasse 70 from 13.30 TO 18.30 this event will be all about exploring Romanian wine. For tickets and more information see here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 10th & 15th FEB: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for Saturday 10th February 2024! Read all about this experience here.
THE ICE INTERNATIONAL COURS D’ELEGANCE ST MORITZ 23rd – 24th FEB: The ICE is a unique car festival featuring vintage automobile on the frozen lake at St Moritz. As well as the impressive car displays you also see the cars racing each other on the ice too. Read all about this very special car event here.
HODLER & KLEE IMMERSIVE ART 10th JAN UNTIL 3rd MARCH: Why not visit the immersive art exhibition at Kirche aux der Egg, Zurich. Read all about the Hodler & Klee Immsersive Art exhibition here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 10th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 10th March 2024. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
TECHNOWORLD EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI ZURICH UNTIL 31st March: Find out all about the Technoworld photo & techno exhibition here.
FAREWELL TO THE UTO KINO CINEMA 24th MARCH: The Arthouse cinema Uto in Kreis 4 is closing on 24th March after nearly 100 years as a cinema. Check out the farewell program and why not pay a visit before it closes. See detail here.
IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION – NOW EXTENDED Till 7th APRIL: Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here.
TALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP PLACES TO GO ICE SKATING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places in and around Zurich to go iceskating. See the list of ice skating rinks here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: You can check out some of the top Winter festivals in Switzerland here.
BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.
TRIPS & THINGS TO DO NOT FAR FROM ZURICH
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
TOP SKIING, SPA FACILITIES AND DINING AT THE TSCHUGGEN GRAND AROSA: If you’re looking for the ultimate luxurious ski holiday we can highly recommend the Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa. The hotel not only boasts luxurious accommodation and the ultimate spa and relaxation facilities but it even has a private rail connection taking you directly to the slopes! Read all about the Tschuggen Grand Hotel here.
See a short reel of the Tschuggen Grand Hotel here.
4 BUCKET LIST SWISS EVENTS IN ST MORITZ: Check out three great sporting and one great culinary event taking place this winter in St Moritz. See details here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD: Grindelwald is always a perfect place to visit all year long, but with all the snow in Winter it is especially magical with the views from the First Cliff Walk. Read all about it here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
WIDDER WONDER GARDEN FONDUE / RACLETTE EXPERIENCE UNTIL 14th FEBRUARY: The Widder Wonder Garden is offering a unique dining experience in a gondola with a 4 course fondue or raclette dinner. Read all about it here.
ZURICH RESTAURANT GUIDES: Check out our various guides to different types of restaurants in Zurich. Take a look at our restaurant guides here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST HOT CHOCOLATE IN ZURICH: Check out these great places for the best hot chocolate in Zurich.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Recipe of the week this week is: Lemon Polenta Cake
SWISSLINE LE GRAND SOIN AU COLLAGENE PUR FACIAL AT DERMIS HAUTKLINIK ZURICH: Looking for a reviving collagen skincare treatment to make your Winter skin glow? We tried the fabulous Swissline “Grand Soin au Collagene Pur” facial at Dermis Hautklinik which is the perfect Winter pick me up for your skin. Read all about this great facial treatment here.
DENON PERL EARBUDS – A NEW LEVEL OF SOUND: The new Denon earbuds offer a new level of sound and hearing quality which is tailored to your exact ears! Using a brand new technology these headphones transform you listening experience. Read all about the new Denon PerL earbuds here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
********************************************
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Instagram reel of the Silvesrchläuse last weekend in Appenzell.
….