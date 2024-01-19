What’s On in Zurich End of January 2024 Onwards

Zurich on Friday morning by www.Carmen.photo

There’s lots on in Zurich and we’ve just had a snowfall too! The LILU Light festival is on in Lucerne until 21st January. The Hodler & Klee immersive art exhibition has recently opened. Another art event in Zurich taking place is the Pixel Ocean Zoo and Imagine Picasso at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended until 7th April There are 4 great festivals taking place very soon in St Moritz. And don’t forget The Lion King is on in English at Theater 11 and you can also now buy tickets online for the new SIX pop phenomenon (in English) which opens in Zurich from 9th – 21st April. The Belle Époque Festival in Kandersteg begins on 21st January as does the Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival. If you’re looking for a luxurious Ski holiday do check out the Tschuggen Grand Hotel and here is a list of great places to go skiing not too far from Zurich.

Contests

We have 2 great contests! Take a look here:

MAN’S WORLD ZURICH HALLE 550 CONTEST 1st – 4th FEB – WIN TICKETS: We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won for the Man’s World event on 1st – 4th February at Halle 550. It promises to be a great event (not just for men!) with gadgets, drinks, cigars and lots of fun things to experience. Enter the contest here.

ART ON ICE ZURICH 8th – 11th FEBRUARY: Art On ice is back in Zurich with a stunning programmer of entertainment and top class ice skating. We have 2 pair of tickets to be won. Simply email us here with your name and the word AOI in the subject line to enter.

Things To Do in Zurich End of January 2024 Onwards