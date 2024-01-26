What’s On in Zurich End of January / Early February 2024

There’s lots on in and around Zurich and we have a contest to win tickets for both Man’s World (coming soon from 1st – 4th Feb) as well as Art On Ice (which will be in Zurich from 8th -11th February). The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex. The Belle Époque Festival in Kandersteg is on right now as is the Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival and they both end on Sunday 28th January. Meanwhile the St Moritz Gourmet Festival is taking place from 29th January till 3rd February.

The Hodler & Klee immersive art exhibition and the Pixel Ocean Zoo are both on and Imagine Picasso at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended until 7th April. There are 4 great festivals taking place very soon in St Moritz. Don’t forget The Lion King is on in English at Theater 11 and you can also now buy tickets online for the new SIX pop phenomenon (in English) which opens in Zurich from 9th – 21st April.

Contests

We have 2 great contests! Take a look here:

MAN’S WORLD ZURICH HALLE 550 CONTEST 1st – 4th FEB – WIN TICKETS: We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won for the Man’s World event on 1st – 4th February at Halle 550. It promises to be a great event (not just for men!) with gadgets, drinks, cigars and lots of fun things to experience. The contest will end on Sunday 28th at midnight . Enter the contest here.

ART ON ICE ZURICH 8th – 11th FEBRUARY: Art On ice is back in Zurich with a stunning programme of entertainment and top class ice skating. We have 2 pairs of tickets to be won. The contest will end on Thursday 1st February. Enter the contest for Art on Ice here.

Things To Do in Zurich End of January / Early February 2024

TRINITY T-REX AT AATHAL DINOSAUR MUSEUM FROM 23rd JAN: The Sauriermuseum or Dinosaur Museum in Aathal has got a very special new exhibit – “Trinity” a huge T-Rex exhibit made from the skeletons of three female T-Rex. This is bound to be a very popular exhibition – so do expect queues at peak times. Read all about it here.

ZURICH ART WEEK WALK 27th JAN: Join the Zurich art walk on 27th January from 2pm – 4pm led by Olena Iegorova around art venues in Kreis 5. See details here.

HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL CHATEAU D’OEX TILL 28th JAN: The Hot Air balloon festival in Chateau d’Oex ends on 28th January. See details here.

BELLE EPOQUE WEEK KANDERSTEG 21st – 28th JAN: Go back in time and experience the good old days of the Belle Époque as the town of Kandersteg transports itself into another era with costumes, events, dinners and more. Find out all about it here.

Photos of Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg