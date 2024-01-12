What’s On in Zurich Mid January 2024 Onwards

The Hodler & Klee immersive art exhibition has just opened at the Kirche auf der Egg as has the photoSCHWEIZ photography event which runs from 12th – 16th January. The LILU Light festival has now opened in Lucerne and is on until 21st January. Another art event in Zurich taking place is the Pixel Ocean Zoo and the traditional Silvesterklaus event takes place on 13th January in Appenzell and on 18th January there is a charity sale of professional photos of the Adventkranzdesfriedens event at the Wasserkirche. On 15th January the World Snow Festival opens and 29th January the St Moritz Gourmet Festival begins – so if you’re a foodie do secure your ticket! And don’t forget The Lion King is on in English at Theater 11 and you can also now buy tickets online for the new SIX pop phenomenon (in English) which opens in Zurich from 9th – 21st April. Also last chance to enter the IRÄYE contest is midnight on 14th January.

LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 11th – 21st JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.

TALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW UNTIL 14th APRIL: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

SIX THE OP PHENOMENON COMING TO ZURICH 9th – 21st APRIL: Tickets have just gone on sale for SIX the pop phenomenon all about the 6 wives of Henry VIII. It’s been a real sensation in the UK and the US and for a limited time it will be at Theater 11 in Zurich. It’s all in English! Why not go along? See details of SIX here.

IMAGINE PICASSO IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION – NOW EXTENDED Till 7th APRIL : Don’t miss this amazing immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. See details here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW UNTIL 21st MARCH: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 10th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 10th March 2024. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.

FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for Saturday 10th February 2024! Read all about this experience here.

5 IDEAS FOR THINGS TO DO ON A WINTER DATE NIGHT WITHOUT SPENDING A FORTUNE: We all know how expensive Zurich can be but take a look at this article by Amy Challenger where she invites us to explore some of the cheaper and even free ways to enjoy a date night out in Zurich. Take a look here.

ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 8th – 17th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event will be back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (including Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics and Natalie Imbuglia and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) in Fribourg and in Davos. See details here and secure your tickets now.

WHITE TURF RACING AND FAMILY DAYS – 1st 3 WEEKENDS IN FEB: The legendary White Turf event is back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 3rd February and promises to offer a huge amount of excitement: The race days are on the Sundays and on the Saturdays there are special family days . See all the details about White Turf here.

SNOW POLO TOURNAMENT ST MORITZ 26th, 27th & 28th JAN: The St Moritz Snow Polo is planned for 26th – 28th January on the frozen lake at St Moritz. Read all about the famous St Moritz Snow Polo Tournament here.

PIXEL ZOO OCEAN: Why not visit Europe’s biggest digital Aquarium? It’s an impressive light show taking place at the Kirche aux der Egg, Wollishofen, 8038 Zurich. Book your tickets in advance and see all the information here.

WHERE TO GO ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: There is lots of great ice skating in Zurich. Find out more about all the ice skating in Zurich here.

TOP WINTER FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND: You can check out some of the top Winter festivals in Switzerland here.

BELLE EPOQUE WEEK KANDERSTEG 21st – 28th JAN: Go back in time and experience the good old days of the Belle Époque as the town of Kandersteg transports itself into another era with costumes, events, dinners and more. Find out all about it here.

SALE OF PHOTOS OF THE ADVENTSKRANZDESFRIEDENS 18th JAN: Why not go along to the Wasserkirche in Zurich on 18th January where there will be a sale of professional photos of the Adventskranzdesfriedens in aid of charity from 6pm – 9pm. Read all about this charitable initiative .

WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD 15th – 20th JANUARY: The World Snow Festival is back in Grindelwald from 15th – 20th January. See all the details here.

SILVESTERCHLAUS CELEBRATIONS 13th JAN: If you fancy going to Appenzell to see the Silvesterchlaus celebrations (see photo below) they take place on 13th January, celebrating New Year’s Day according to the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations take place in Urnäsch and also in Schwellbrunn, Hundwil, Herisau, Stein, Teufen and Waldstadt. You can find out all about the Silvesterklaus celebrations here.

PHOTOSCHWEIZ PHOTO EXHIBITION 12th – 16th JAN: Don’t miss the photoSchweiz 24 exhibition taking place at Halle 550 Oerlikon. Read all about it here.

TECHNOWORLD EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI ZURICH 11th Jan – 31st March : Find out all about the Technoworld photo & techno exhibition here.

HODLER & KLEE IMMERSIVE ART 10th JAN UNTIL 3rd MARCH: Why not visit the immersive art exhibition at Kirche aux der Egg, Zurich. Read all about the Hodler & Klee Immsersive Art exhibition here.

A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWAD: Grindelwald is always a perfect place to visit all year long, but with all the snow in Winter it is especially magical with the views from the First Cliff Walk. Read all about it here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.

A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.

BEST PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR TO ZURICH: There are lots of ski resorts not far to Zurich. Check out our list of these great ski destinations which are suitable for both snowboarders and skiers alike. Read all about them here.

HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.

FONDUE GUIDE ZURICH: Check out where to get the best fondues in Zurich here.

ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.

WIDDER WONDER GARDEN FONDUE / RACLETTE EXPERIENCE UNTIL 14th FEBRUARY: The Widder Wonder Garden is offering a unique dining experience in a gondola with a 4 course fondue or raclette dinner. Read all about it here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

NEED A FAMILY PORTRAIT OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV? Then contact Carmen for friendly and professional photography at a reasonable price. Visit www.Carmen.photo here

LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

PATUMBAH PILATES WITH HEATHER STEELE: Looking for a wonderful Pilates teacher? Find out all about UK born Heather Steele and her various Pilates classes. Read all about Heather and Patumbah Pilates here

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

WIN ONE OF 2 BOTTLES OF IRÄYE BODY CONTOURING CREAM IN OUR CONTEST: We have 2 bottles of IRÄYE shaping body contouring cream to be won in our contest. Enter till midnight on Sunday 14th January. Simply enter the contest here.

