7 Small and Affordable Family Ski Areas in Graubünden

Family Skiing in Graubünden for CHF 100 or less

Switzerland is renowned for its fantastic ski resorts, but skiing with a family can be a very expensive pastime.

However, there are some hidden gems where you can enjoy this winter sport at a fraction of the usual cost. In Graubünden, there are seven great ski areas where a family of four, including two children under 16, can enjoy a day on the slopes for just CHF 100 or less.

Here’s a look at these affordable skiing destinations in Graubünden:

Please note some of the websites are all in German so if you use the Chrome browser you should be able to view in English.

Sarn Heinzenberg in Viamala

This ski area above Thusis features a chairlift, a rope tow, and a children’s ski lift with a magic carpet, covering 20 kilometers of slopes. Adult day passes are priced at CHF 36, and a family day pass for two adults and two children is available for CHF 95, with each additional child costing CHF 15.

Find out all about Sarn Heinzenberg ski area here.

Vals

Offering 25 kilometers of ski runs, Vals has an 8-person gondola and three lifts reaching nearly 3000 meters above sea level. Adult day passes cost CHF 33, while children under 16 ski for free.

Find out more about Vals here.

Obermutten in Viamala

A small, family-friendly ski area with one lift and three kilometers of slopes. Adult day passes are CHF 22, and children up to 15 years pay CHF 14, totaling CHF 76 for a family of four.

Find out more about Obermutten here.

Tenna in Surselva

Known for its solar-powered ski lift, Tenna offers a charming experience for families, with four kilometers of slopes. An adult day pass is CHF 25, and for children up to 16 years, it’s CHF 16. A family of four can ski for CHF 82.

Find out more about Tenna here

Seewis in Prättigau

Seewis Flensa features a T-bar lift and a practice lift, complemented by the cozy Flensabeizli with its sunny terrace. Adult tickets are CHF 20, children’s are CHF 15, and a family pass is CHF 55.

Find out more details of Seewis here.

Schatzalp-Strela in Davos

Ideal for leisure skiers and children, with wide, gently sloping runs. From Monday to Friday, a family day pass is offered at CHF 85. Find out more about Schatzalp-Strela here.

Pian Cales in San Bernardino

A small but exquisite ski area in the heart of San Bernardino, known as a hidden gem. A family day pass here costs CHF 68. Situated in the vibrant centre of the village, the Pian Cales ski resort offers a charming skiing experience with its four lifts. These lifts access trails which are very well-maintained, thanks to the latest snowmaking technology. If you’re feeling hungry there is a little snack bar and in the village you can find plenty of restaurants to suit all tastes. Find out more about Pian Cales here.

All prices correct at time of going to press. Please visit the website for each resort for more details.

So why not try one of these smaller family friendly ski resorts when you’re next looking for a family ski day in Switzerland, not too far from Zurich and enjoy the slopes without breaking the bank!

Find out more about affordable Graubünden skiing here.

