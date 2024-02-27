Home Art ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan Art Exhibition Zurich
ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan Art Exhibition Zurich

Niederdorf Zurich 21st - 24th March 2024

Zurich 21st – 24th March 2024

Zurich is set to welcome an interesting new addition to its cultural calendar from 21st to 24th March. The event will be taking place right in the heart of the Niederdorf, the city’s art and culture district, at Trittligasse 4, 8001 Zurich. The exhibition promises to be a highlight for art lovers.

Since its inception in 2023, ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan has been at the forefront of showcasing contemporary art across Switzerland, with a mission to become a pivotal hub for the latest and greatest in art. The fair fosters meaningful interactions between artists, art dealers, and the audience. It serves as a vibrant platform where visitors can delve into the artistic journey behind each picture on display.

The ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan experience is designed to be immersive and diverse, offering a unique opportunity to engage with contemporary art in all its forms. Whether you’re an avid collector or a casual admirer, why not pop along and take a look?

For more details about the exhibition, check out ARTdeSUISSE ZURICH 2024. This is your chance to enjoy the world of contemporary art and perhaps discover your next favourite artist.

ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan

Where: Trittligasse 4, 8001 Zurich, in the old town, in the middle of the district for art and culture, within historical walls.

When: March 21st – 24th

Vernisage: 21st March  5pm – 10pm

Website: ARTdeSUISSE Cosmopolitan 

 

