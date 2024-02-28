Benefit Concert Fraumünster Zurich: Artists For a Better Planet
The latest installment of the charity concert series “Artists for a Better Planet,” was organised by conductor Kevin Griffiths in conjunction with Blofeld Communications and took place in Zurich on Sunday 3rd March 2024. Building upon the previous successes in aiding those affected by Australia’s bushfires, advocating for women’s rights in Syria, and assisting earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, this year the focus was on empowering underprivileged youth through creativity.
The aim of the event was to support non-profit initiatives which nurture the artistic talents of children and adolescents facing poverty, providing scholarships for prolonged artistic education. The spotlight for this year’s event is the communities within the slums of Kenya and South Africa.
Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and Aaron Azunda Akugbo
The concert took place in the Fraumünster on Sunday, March 3rd with the Swiss Festival Orchestra and featured an exceptional lineup featuring the incredible talents of Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and Aaron Azunda Akugbo, two emerging stars in the music world. Entrance was free and there was a collection basket.
Photos of the Evening by Geoff Pegler
Photographer Geoff Pegler was pressent can captured the following photos of the evening.
Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha
As well as the concert, artist THABISO PHEPENG created a painting during the event and at the end the painting was auctioned.
Artist THABISO PHEPENG
Benefit Concert Fraumünster Zurich: Artists For a Better Planet
Where: Fraumünster Zurich
When: Sunday 3rd March 2024
Website: Visit the website Artists for a Better Planet here.
See more of Geoff’s photos on his website here.
*** Articles You May Like ***
****************************