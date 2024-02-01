. Chienbäse – Liestal Fire Parade – A Swiss Tradition

Sunday 18th February 2024 From 6pm

The Run Up to Basel Fasnacht

Chienbäse – The Liestal Fire Parade

On the Sunday before Morgenstrich, and the beginning of Basel Fasnacht, the town of Liestal close to Basel hosts a traditional event called Chienbäse.

The main attraction is the very impressive Fire Parade in which men, women and children carry huge torches with glowing flames through the main street of the town. At the same there are people pulling wagons of blazing wood – and a very arresting sight it is too.

NewInZurich photographer Geoff Pegler braved the heat and the crowds to get these photos of the Liesthal Fire Parade to give you an idea of the event.

As you can imagine it’s quite a spectacle and can get quite hot! In fact it gets very, very hot! Not just for the people taking part in the parade but also for all the onlookers too!

If you do go along, make sure that you don’t get too close otherwise your clothes might start melting! You also need to be quite careful with young children too, as it’s very sooty and the air is full of smoke and glowing embers.

Also if you’re not good with crowds this is not the place to be. People flock from all over Switzerland and far beyond to see this event and there are literally thousands of people in the crowds.

The celebration of Chienbäse is said to have its roots in a pagan spring ritual and the earliest known procession of torch bearers dates to 1869. However, since the 16th century there has been a widespread tradition of bonfires before Lent, some say as a way of burning away evil spirits.

Chienbäse, apparently is an old German word for “pinewood brooms”. The Liestal Fire Parade is just ahead of Basel’s Fasnacht and it usually starts at 7.15pm, with people getting there around 6pm and ends at 8.30pm. Of all the carnival events in Switzerland, Basler Fasnacht is the biggest. It takes place each year on the Monday after Ash Wednesday.

Beginning at exactly 4 o’clock in the morning with Morgenstrich it lasts for three days of pretty full on revelling.

We’ll leave you with three more powerful images of the event, this time taken by Carmen Sirboiu – where you can clearly see the smoke and the flames and almost feel the heat of the event.

Chienbäse, the Liestal Fire Parade takes place every year on the Sunday after Ash Wednesday. Basel Fasnacht is from 7th – 9th March 2022. Find out more about Basel Fasnacht here. To see more some photos of Fasnacht in Basel (and Lucern) see here.

Chienbäse Sunday 18th February 2024

Basel Fasnacht 19th – 21st February 2024

See more details of Basel Fasnacht here.

Photos by Geoff Pegler

(last three photos by Carmen.Photo)

