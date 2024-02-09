EONARIUM: Infinity Immersive Light Show St Jakob Church Zurich

Eonarium Infinity is a mesmerizing light and sound show that takes you on an incredible journey into the depths of the universe. It’s happening at Open St. Jacob in Zurich, and it’s an event you won’t want to miss. With a mix of visuals and live classical music by More than Classic, it’s a unique experience that brings the concept of infinity to life.

Highlights:

A journey through infinity with stunning visuals and sound.

A chance to see the impressive Open St. Jacob.

A magical show about the universe.

A live classical music concert that goes with the light show.

General Info:

It’s a 45-minute show suitable for everyone.

No parking available, so public transport is recommended.

The venue is wheelchair accessible.

About the Show:

Infinity offers a 45-minute dive into how small we are compared to the universe, inspiring us to learn more and connect with others. The venue turns into a magical scene with advanced projectors, making it a must-see.

Programme:

Following successes in Switzerland and Germany, More than Classic and Projektil bring another highlight to Zurich. The music and visuals are in perfect harmony, covering various eras and emotions.

More Info on the EONARIUM: Infinity Immersive Light Show St Jakob Church Zurich:



When: 9th February – 17th March 2024

Where: Open St. Jacob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, Zurich,

Tickets: Get your tickets here for a unique experience that combines light, sound, and classical music.

Visit www.morethanclassic.ch for details on the artists.

For more information visit the website here.

