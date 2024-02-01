Exploring The Cultural Side of St. Gallen with the Museum Card

See 11 St. Gallen Museums With The St. Gallen Museum Card

Have you ever visited the beautiful city of St. Gallen? Located in northeastern Switzerland, St. Gallen is a city rich in history and artistic flair and is very easy to get to from Zurich, taking just over an hour via car or public transport. You may have read our previous article with suggestions for things to do on a day trip there. We’ve just been back from another visit to the city and this time have been testing out the “St. Gallen Museum Card”. This card is like a passport which gives you access to 11 of the city’s museums and is available as a one day or two day version. It is great value for money and really is the perfect way to discover the cultural and historic side of St. Gallen.

The day we visited the weather was what could be described as “perfect museum weather”! It was a grey, overcast and rainy January day and it really was a pleasure to escape the rain and to enjoy an excursion into the world of museums.

The Abbey District St. Gallen

To begin with we walked through the pretty Abbey District with The St.Gallen Museum Card. Here we stopped first of all at the famous Abbey Library and the Vaulted Cellar. The Abbey Library, a stunning UNESCO World Heritage site, with its ancient manuscripts and breathtaking painted ceilings is an absolute jewel in St. Gallen’s crown and the interior is absolutely stunning!

The Abbey Library St. Gallen

At the entrance to the Abbey Library you need to slip your shoes into a pair of grey felted slippers, to protect the wooden floors.

Handbags, rucksacks and cameras are not allowed but there is a cloakroom with lockers close by where you can leave your valuables (no coins needed).

When we visited in January it was fairly cool and the temperature in the library was around 15 degrees, so it’s a good idea to keep your coat or jacket on.

You can see a short Instagram Reel of the interior of the Abbey Library here.

The Vaulted Cellar St. Gallen Library

The Vaulted Cellar, is located in the basement and offers a mix of ancient sculptures and architechtural pieces as well as illustrated books.

There is also a very interesting screening of a film about how Saint Gallus came to Switzerland and the history of St. Gallen. An additional area on the ground floor of the museum is reserved for temporary exhibitions.

Whilst we were there they were changing the exhibits in the Exhibition Space on the ground floor, but we’re sure the exhibitions there would definitely be worth visiting too. One thing to bear in mind is that there is a lot to see in the Abbey Library so do allow enough time as it really is an experience.

Website: Abbey District St.Gallen: Abbey Library, Vaulted Cellar + Exhibition Space

St. Gallen Textile Museum

Next stop with St. Gallen Museum Card was a visit to the world of textiles at the Textile Museum. This museum, founded in 1878, houses one of the country’s foremost textile collections.

You can find everything from woven materials and embroidery from all over the world to sketches, drawings, sample books and of course lots of designs.

The museum beautifully illustrates St. Gallen’s pivotal role in the textile industry, and bears testimony to the shifting fortunes of the Swiss textile and fashion industry and how it is re-inventing itself with new Swiss designers.

The building itself is beautiful. It’s light and airy with high ceilings and tiled floors and serves as the perfect backdrop to all the designs on display.

We particularly liked the stunning designs on the mannequins and learning about St. Gallen’s links with the history of textiles and fashion. It’s a place you really could spend hours perusing. You can read about a previous visit here.

Website: Textile Museum St.Gallen

open art Museum

Next stop with the St. Gallen Museum Card was a visit to the open art Museum. It’s an innovative space offering a fusion of traditional and contemporary art.

There was lots of colour and some thought provoking art and I enjoyed viewing a very interesting exhibition on Ukranian art.

The open art Museum is located right next to the Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen – so if you’re an art lover it’s the perfect way to see both collections in one fell swoop.

Website: open art Museum

Natural History Museum St. Gallen

My final stop for the day with the St. Gallen Museum Card was the Natural History Museum. It’s located in a very modern, light and airy building, which also houses a very cool café.

The exhibits were first class and all beautifully presented.

It is a treasure trove of information about Switzerland and St. Gallen’s flora, fauna, and geological history. It’s an ideal place to go with children and is very family friendly. There were lots of animal exhibits and a very cool “cave like” area where they showcased lots of precious stones and natural crystals.

Website: Natural History Museum St.Gallen – Naturmuseum

It was a busy and extremely interesting day packed with art and history, and we punctuated the museum visits with a wonderful lunch at “Zum goldenen Schäfle». It is one of St. Gallen’s famed «First Floor Restaurants». These unique dining spots are located on the first floors of buildings, taking advantage of natural light.

We had the set lunch menus which included either salad or soup and a main course and were really, really good. Not only was the food delicious but it was also beautifully presented, in a wonderful historic setting.

We had very fast, friendly and efficient service from our waitresses and I can highly recommend a visit to Zum goldenen Schäfli.

Website: You can find more about the Zum goldenen Schäfli restaurant here.

A Great Day in St. Gallen with the Museum Card

Exploring St. Gallen in a day with the Museum Card was an exhilarating and enriching experience. The museums were all so different, but each offered a unique insight into the city’s historical, artistic, and scientific contributions. I think the St. Gallen Museum Card is a great way of finding out much more about the “heart” of the city and the surrounding region and you learn so much. It is also extremely good value if you compare it to the normal cost of visiting the museums individually so I highly recommend it for your next trip to St. Gallen!

So if you’re planning to visit St. Gallen do check it out below:

The 11 Museums Included in the St. Gallen Museum Card

Here is a list of the 11 museums included in the Museum Card

Click on each museum to visit their website:

Abbey District St.Gallen: Abbey Library, Vaulted Cellar + Exhibition Space

Textile Museum St.Gallen

Art Museum St.Gallen – Kunstmuseum

Natural History Museum St.Gallen – Naturmuseum

Historical & Cultural Museum St.Gallen – Kulturmuseum

LOK by Kunstmuseum: LOK

Foundation (Stiftung) Sitterwerk: Sitterwerk

Kesselhaus Josephsohn: Kesselhaus

open art Museum

Kunst Halle Sankt Gallen: Kunst Halle

Soap Museum St.Gallen (Seifenmuseum)

Tips On Using the St. Gallen Museum Card

My tips on using the St. Gallen Museum Card area as follows:

take a look at all the museums on the map

decide which ones you would like to see most and go to those first

check to see which ones are in the same area so that you can plan your route as efficiently as possible

make sure to allow enough time so that you can enjoy each one without rushing

if you can’t fit them all in on one day then come back again to try the St. Gallen Museum Card

Cost of St. Gallen Card

The St. Gallen Museum Card is excellent value for money and costs just CHF 24 per person for one day and CHF 42 for the 2 day card.

The 2 day card is for use on 2 consecutive days.

This article was a collaboration between NewInZurich and St. Gallen-Bodensee Tourism but all view are 100% my own

