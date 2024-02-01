Fasnacht in Zurich and Switzerland ….

Zurich Fasnacht 16th – 18th February 2024

The Swiss have got a way of lifting the cheer on cold, grey February and March days – and it’s called Fasnacht! Fasnacht is one great big Carnival which takes place all over Switzerland on different dates. If you are new to Zurich or simply haven’t been along to join in the celebrations before – why not go along to a Fasnacht celebration this year?

Zurich has a great Fasnacht celebration or “Carneval” and it lasts 3 days. It’s a fun time of festivity, as you watch everyone dressed up, with masks, wigs and make up walking through the streets of Zurich.

You will see plenty of bands playing that special ‘Guggenmusik’, which love it or loathe it, is all part of the special carnival atmosphere.

On Sunday 18th February there is a special carnival parade carnival in the streets Zurich’s which starts at 2:31pm precisely!!! You can see the Carneval all over the centre of Zurich but good places to go include Hirschenplatz and all over Niederdorf and the Lindenhof.

Have fun and enjoy this fun occasion!

For more information please visit the Zurich Carneval website here.

Photos of Zurich Fastnacht

Click here for some more photos from a previous year’s Züri Fasnacht celebrations to give you an idea of what its like.

Basel Fasnacht 19th – 21st February 2024

However, the biggest Fasnacht celebration of all takes place in Basel. It’s so popular that it starts early in the morning with an event called “Morgenstrich” at 4am. They even run special trains (with discounted fares) to get you to Basel from major cities including Zurich. Read our article here all about Basel Fasnacht.

Chienbäse Liestal Fire Parade 18th February 2024

There is also a celebration not far from Basel at Liestal on the Sunday before Morgenstrich. It’s called the Chienbäse Liestal Fire Parade and it is quite spectacular with fires, marches and parades. Take a look at the photos here.

Photos of Other Fasnacht Celebrations

Lucerne Fasnacht 8th – 13th February 2024

The Lucerne Fasnacht took place from 20th – 25th February 2020. See here for details. You can see Carmen Sirboiu’s photos of a previous Lucerne Fasnacht here.

St Gallen Fasnacht 8th – 13th February 2024

The St Gallen Fasnacht will take place 8th – 13th February 2024. More info here.

Bern Fasnacht 15th – 17th February 2024

The Bern Fasnacht is from 15th – 17th February 2024. See here for details.

For details of more Fasnacht celebrations all over Switzerland please see here.

Guggenmusik at Zurich Carneval

Feel free to join in and it’s a great event to take the kids along to as well. It does get noisy especially with the Guggenmusik – but it’s all good fun!

It’s also great fun dressing up and you can find costumes online on many of the expat forums. Masks and wigs and other items can often be bought at Migros and Coop and H&M as well as hire shops too. Don’t forget to buy an official badge or pin – they’re in aid of charity and a good way of supporting these events. Each Fasnacht has it’s own special badge – so why not start a collection?

Have fun whichever one you visit and enjoy the celebrations – it all means that Spring is on the way!

With photos by Geoff Pegler and Carmen Sirboiu

