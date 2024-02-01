Home Children Fasnacht in Zurich and Switzerland ….
ChildrenExhibitions and EventsFamilyFreeOutside ZurichSwiss FestivalsThings To DoWhat's On

Fasnacht in Zurich and Switzerland ….

by newinzurich
0 comment

Zurich Fasnacht 2014

Fasnacht in Zurich and Switzerland ….

Zurich Fasnacht 16th – 18th February 2024

The Swiss have got a way of lifting the cheer on cold, grey February and March days – and it’s called Fasnacht! Fasnacht is one great big Carnival which takes place all over Switzerland on different dates. If you are new to Zurich or simply haven’t been along to join in the celebrations before – why not go along to a Fasnacht celebration this year?

Zuerifasnacht - Carnival Fun in Zurich for All The Family

Zurich Fastnacht 16th – 18th February 2024

Zurich has a great Fasnacht celebration or “Carneval” and it lasts 3 days. It’s a fun time of  festivity, as you watch everyone dressed up, with masks, wigs and make up walking through the streets of Zurich.

You will see plenty of bands playing that special ‘Guggenmusik’, which love it or loathe it, is all part of the special carnival atmosphere.

On Sunday 18th February there is a special carnival parade carnival in the streets Zurich’s which starts at 2:31pm precisely!!! You can see the Carneval all over the centre of Zurich but good places to go include Hirschenplatz and all over Niederdorf and the Lindenhof.

Have fun and enjoy this fun occasion!

For more information please visit the Zurich Carneval website here.

Zuerifasnacht 2013

Photos of Zurich Fastnacht

Click here for some more photos from a previous year’s Züri Fasnacht celebrations to give you an idea of what its like. 

For more information please visit the Zurich Carneval website here.

Fasnacht in Zurich

Basel Fasnacht 19th – 21st February 2024

Fasnacht Photos Switzerland

However,  the biggest Fasnacht celebration of all takes place in Basel. It’s so popular that it starts early in the morning with an event called “Morgenstrich” at 4am. They even run special trains (with discounted fares) to get you to Basel from major cities including Zurich. Read our article here all about Basel Fasnacht.

Fasnacht Photos Switzerland

Fasnacht Photos Switzerland

Celebrating Fasnacht in Basel Switzerland

Fasnacht Photos Switzerland

Chienbäse Liestal Fire Parade 18th February 2024

Chienbäse - Liestal Fire Parade - A Swiss Tradition

There is also a celebration not far from Basel at Liestal on the Sunday before Morgenstrich. It’s called the Chienbäse Liestal Fire Parade and it is quite spectacular with fires, marches and parades. Take a look at the photos here.

Photos of Other Fasnacht Celebrations 

Lucerne Fasnacht 8th – 13th February 2024

Crazy Carnival at Lucerne Fasnacht

The Lucerne Fasnacht took place from 20th – 25th February 2020. See here for details. You can see Carmen Sirboiu’s photos of a previous Lucerne Fasnacht here.

St Gallen Fasnacht 8th – 13th February 2024

The St Gallen Fasnacht will take place 8th – 13th February 2024. More info here.

Bern Fasnacht 15th – 17th February 2024

The Bern Fasnacht is from 15th – 17th February 2024. See here for details.

For details of more Fasnacht celebrations all over Switzerland please see here.

Fasnacht in Zurich

Guggenmusik at Zurich Carneval

Feel free to join in and it’s a great event to take the kids along to as well. It does get noisy especially with the Guggenmusik  – but it’s all good fun!

It’s also great fun dressing up and you can find costumes online on many of the expat forums. Masks and wigs and other items can often be bought at Migros and Coop and H&M as well as hire shops too. Don’t forget to buy an official badge or pin – they’re in aid of charity and a good way of supporting these events. Each Fasnacht has it’s own special badge – so why not start a collection?

Have fun whichever one you visit and enjoy the celebrations – it all means that Spring is on the way!

With photos by Geoff Pegler and Carmen Sirboiu

*********************************************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook  Twitter and Youtube too!

********************************************

Chienbäse: The Liestal Fire Parade 20234 – A Basel Fasnacht Tradition

The Appenzell Silvesterkläuse Celebrations Urnäsch

 

Colour and Snow at the Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival

 

The World Snow Festival Grindelwald 2024 Cancelled

 

Photos of Zurich in the Spring

 

Top 10 Must Do Things in Geneva

Top Things To Do In Leysin Switzerland

******************************************

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

You may also like

The International Dog Sled Race in Lenk

Celebrating Fasnacht in Basel Switzerland

Art On Ice at the Hallenstadion Zurich

The St. Moritz Gourmet Festival Celebrates Its 30th...

Man’s World Zürich at Halle 550

Exhibition: The Seegfrörni on Lake Zurich – When...

Exploring The Cultural Side of St. Gallen with...

Crazy Carnival at Lucerne Fasnacht

Chienbäse: The Liestal Fire Parade 20234 – A Basel Fasnacht...

Trinity: The New T-Rex Attraction at Aathal Dinosaur...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus